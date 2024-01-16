THE GAMEROOM, Powered by Hasbro - AD
Food
Pass Go Starters
- Jailbird Wings
8 wings in choice of sauce, served with blue cheese or ranch, celery and carrots$16.00
- Potstickers
Choice of Chicken, Pork or Veggie tossed in a sweet chili sauce served with a scallion cucumber salad$15.00
- Bavarian Pretzels
served with Cheddar cheese sauce and mustard$12.00
- Mozz Dice
Block Mozzarella Hand Breaded Served with Marinara$12.00
- Street Corn Dip
Creamy Mexican street corn dip with tortilla chips$15.00
- Hummus
served with Cerlery, carrots and warm pita bread$15.00
- Mediterranean Ave Skewers
Choice of 3 beef or 3 chicken, served with warm pita bread and Tzatziki$18.00
- Community Chest Nachos
Chips layered with Chili, BBQ pulled pork, white cheddar cheese sauce, Pepadew peppers, tomatoes, scallions, sour cream, salsa$15.00
- Jailbird Boneless Wings
12 pieces of chicken in choice of sauce, served with blue cheese or ranch, celery and carrots$16.00
Shareables
- Mediterranean Platter
3 beef and 3 chicken, greek salad, hummus, Tzatziki, celery and carrots$40.00
- Mexi Dip Platter
Mexican street corn, Chili con queso, salsa and chips$35.00
- Hungry Hungry Hippo Sliders
3 cheeseburger, 3 nashville hot, 3 pulled pork, served with seasonal waffle fries, ranch and blue cheese$35.00
- Wings and Things Platter
Choice of sauce, mozz dice and bavarian pretzels$35.00
Potato Head Fries
- Waffle Fries
seasoned. Add white cheddar cheese sauce for $2$9.00
- Loaded Waffle Fries
White cheddar cheese sauce, Bacon, Chives and sour cream$12.00
- Spicy Spuds Chili Fries
Chili, white cheddar cheese sauce, Sour cream$14.00
- Pulled BBQ Pork Fries
BBQ pulled pork, White cheddar cheese sauce, sour cream$16.00
- Jersey Fries
Topped with Gravy, Mozzarella, Peppadew Peppers$10.00
Sorry Sliders
- Sliding Home Sliders
american cheese, lettuce and tomato$15.00
- Nashville Sliders
breaded chicken tossed in our nashville hot sauce with House Slaw$17.00
- BBQ Pork Sliders
BBQ pulled pork, piled high, topped with white cheddar cheese sauce$17.00
- Chicken Parm Sliders
Crispy Chicken dipped in Marinara, topped with mozz cheese$17.00
Monopoly Handhelds
- Free Parking Smash Burger
2 smashed patties, topped with american cheese served on a brioche bun with LTO$15.00
- Mac and Cheese Burger
2 smashed patties topped with our white cheddar mac and cheese served on a brioche bun$16.00
- Marvins Garden Veggie Burger
on a toasted brioche bun served with herb sauce and LTO$16.00
- Mr Monopoly Burger
2 smashed patties, cheddar cheese, bacon, and fried onions dipped in gravy amd liquid gold cheese$17.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Battered chicken breast, tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing$16.00
- Nashville Hot Sandwich
battered chicken breast, tossed in nashville hot sauce, sliced pickles and house slaw$16.00
- Pennsylvania Cheesesteak
Steak Roast, sauteed peppers and onions, topped with gravy and white cheddar cheese sauce on a kaiser$19.00
Apple Jacks Salads
- House Salad
mixed field greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, choice of dressing (blue cheese, ranch, 1000 island, honey mustard, balsamic or oild and vinegar)$13.00
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parm$14.00
- Mediterranean Salad
Beef or Chicken skewer served on a bed of mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, tossed with our Mediterranean dressing served with warm pita bread$16.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Battered chicken breast, in our buffalo sauce served on mixed field greens, red onion, tomato, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with chopped bacon$16.00
- Cobb Salad
mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, grilled chicken, shredded cheddar, chopped bacon, and hard boiled egg, choice of dressing (blue cheese, ranch, 1000 island, honey mustard, balsamic or oild and vinegar)$17.00
Clues Main Suspects
- Mac and Cheese
Choice of Plain, Pulled Pork, Chili, BBQ Chicken, Buffalo chicken, or Nashville hot
- Chicken Parm Entree
served over Spaghetti$19.00
- Colonel Mustards Chicken Fingers
FIVE Crispy Fried Chicken Strips served with Waffle Fries and Honey Mustard$17.00
- Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, pesto sauce, balsamic glaze, served with Roasted Potatoes and Charred Vegetables$22.00
- Fish and Chips
Beer battered Cod served with waffle fries and malt vinegar$19.00
- Sweet Chili Salmon
Sweet chili glazed seared salmon, topped with scallion served with fried rice and sauteed broccoli$24.00
- Ribs
Half Rack of Slow Cooked Ribs with BBQ Sauce, House Slaw, and Mac & Cheese$30.00
Side Quests
Hungry Hungry Kiddos
Trivial Pursuit Pies
- Cheese Pizza
Classic cheese, add toppings for $3 each(pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, tomato, extra cheese)$17.00
- White Pizza
White Pie, add toppings for $3 each(pepperoni, sausage, meatball, mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli, tomato, extra cheese)$19.00
- Margarita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Basil and grated parm$18.00
- BBQ Chicken Pizza
White pie with grilled chicken, peppers, onions, topped with mozzarella, cheddar cheese, ranch and bbq drizzle$20.00
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
white pie with grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce and ranch drizzle$20.00
- Meat Lovers PIzza
meatball, pepperoni, and sausage$22.00
Desserts
N/A Bev
Soft Drinks (Free Refills)
Coffee/Tea
Kids Power Quenchers
Candy Land Shake Bar
- Princess Lolli
Vanilla Ice cream, Strawberry Syrup, Cheesecake, Rainbow Sprinkle Rim, Whipped Cream$18.00
- Queen Frostine
Vanilla Ice Cream, Blueberry Syrup, Whipped Cream, Blue Floss Sugar, Rainbow Cake, Blueberry Topping, M&M’s.$18.00
- King Candy
Vanilla Ice Cream, Mini Marshmallows, Chocolate Syrup, Red Velvet Cake, Chocolate Chips, Graham Cracker Rim, Whipped Cream.$18.00
- Sloppy Gloppy
Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Chocolate Overload Cake, Brownie Chunks, Mini Marshmallows, Crushed Oreo Rim, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle and Chocolate Sprinkles.$18.00
- Vanilla
Vanilla ice cream base, whipped cream.$10.00
- Chocolate
Vanilla ice cream base, chocolate syrup, whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, chocolate sprinkles.$10.00
- Strawberry
Vanilla ice cream base, strawberry sauce, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles.$10.00
- Blueberry
Vanilla ice cream base, blueberry syrup, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles.$10.00
- Cookies and Cream
Vanilla ice cream base, crushed Oreos, whipped cream, Oreo topping.$10.00
- Ice Cream$7.00
- Rainbow cake$10.00
- Chocolate Over load cake$10.00
- Red Velvet Cup Cake$10.00
- Cheesecake$10.00
- Ice Cream Sundae$12.00
Grab n Go
Sodas
- Sprite$5.00
- Coke$5.00
- Diet Coke$5.00
- Coke Zero$5.00
- Fanta$5.00
- Root Beer$5.00
- Dr Pepper$5.00
- Lemonade$5.00
- Red Powerade$5.00
- Blue Powerade$5.00
- Dasani$5.00
- Gold Peak Sweet$5.00
- Peace Tea$5.00
- Ginger ale$5.00
- Mango Fresca$5.00
- Smart Water 20oz$5.00
- Smart Alkaline 20oz$5.00
- Vitamin Water$5.00
- Fair Life Chocolate$5.00
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Monster 16oz$5.00
- Monster White$5.00