Main Menu-Food

Baked Goods

Blueberry Scone

$1.50

Chocolate Cornetto

$3.15

Cinnamon Roll

$3.15

Jam Biscuit

$3.15

Plain Cornetto

$2.95

Raspberry Cornetto

$3.15

Raspberry Oat Bar

$3.15

Seasonal Cupcake

$2.95

Shortbread Cookies (4)

$4.75

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.20

Sandwiches/Wraps

Chicken Bacon Melt

$7.15

Cuban Melt

$7.15

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.00

FreeBird Turkey Sandwich

$7.25

Molly's Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$7.25

Molly's Hero Sandwich

$7.25

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

$5.15

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.15

Turkey Bacon Croissant

$7.50

Bagel

Plain Bagel Dog

$6.95

Pretzel Bagel Dog

$7.25

Plain Bagel with cc

$2.75

Everything Bagel with cc

$2.95

Cinn. Raisin Bagel with cc

$2.95

Guacamole

$0.95

Salad

The Olympic Salad

$6.95

Tortellini Pasta Salad

$5.75

Cold Snack

Blueberry Chia Parfait

$4.65

Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.99

Hard Boiled Eggs

$1.50

Mozzarella Balls

$0.75

Oh Snap! Dilly Bites

$1.50

Oh Snap! Hottie Bites

$1.50

Olli Snack Pack

$4.50

Provolone + Salami Rolls

$1.65

Smucker's Uncrustable

$1.25

Strawberry Chia Parfait

$4.65

Strawberry Ice Cream

$1.99

Tillamook Cheese

$0.60

Tuta Bella Snack Pack

$7.25

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Snack

Banana

$0.75

Butterfinger

$1.50

Cliff Bar (Peanut Butter)

$2.35

Cracker Jack's

$1.25

Extra Gum

$1.50

Fruit Snacks

$1.25

GF P/B Choc Chip Cookies

$3.90

GF Peanut Butter Bar

$3.90

Kettle Chips

$2.30

Kit Kat

$1.50

Nutella and Go

$1.75

Oberto's Beef Jerky

$3.25

Peanut Butter M&Ms

$1.50

Pistachios Chili

$1.35

Pistachios Roasted

$1.35

Pistachios Salt & Vinegar

$1.35

Reeses

$1.50

Smokehouse Almonds

$1.50

Snickers

$1.50

Superfood Nut Butter

$2.50

Think! Bar Brownie

$2.15

Think! Bar PB

$2.15

Zoe's Meat Stick

$1.99

Breakfast

Sunrise Breakfast Wrap

$5.15

Beyond Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Cowboy Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Bacon Omelet Breakfast Sandwich

$5.35

Lumberjack Breakfast Sandwich

$5.35

Mama Mozz Breakfast Sandwich

$5.15

Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich

$6.75

Coffee/Energy

Hot Coffee

Hot Espresso

$1.50

Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Hot Americano

$3.00

Hot Latte

$3.75

Hot Carmel Macchiato

$4.00

Hot Mocha

$4.25

Hot White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25

Hot Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00

Hot Chai

$3.00

Iced Coffee

Iced Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.25

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50

Iced Chai

$3.50

Energy Drinks

The Garage

$5.75

Cool Bird

$5.25

Supra

$5.25

Stella

$6.00

Yota

$6.00

Custom Energy Drink

$5.00

Just Flavor

$0.75

Italian Sodas

The Garage

$3.75

Cool Bird

$3.50

Supra

$3.50

Stella

$4.00

Yota

$4.00

Custom Italian Soda

$3.25

Kid's Choices

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Steamed Milk

$2.00

Milk

$1.50

Bottles/Cans

Soft Drinks

Fiji Water

$1.50

San Pellegrino (Cherry)

$1.50

San Pellegrino (Blood Orange)

$1.50

San Pellegrino (Tangerine)

$1.50

Fanta

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$2.30

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.25

Naked Juice

$2.50

Darigold Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Fairlife Chocolate Protein Shake

$2.75

Ollipop Soda

$3.38

Chobani Drink

$2.15

Energy Drinks

Umpria Espresso Spritz

$2.95

Umbria Nitro Cold Brew

$2.95

White Monster

$2.75

Red Bull (12 oz)

$3.75

Celcius (Peach)

$2.50

Celcius (Tropical)

$2.50

Celcius (Arctic)

$2.50

Merchandise

Cups/Bottles

The Garage 20oz Tumbler

$13.95

Hats

Red/White Garage Hat

$29.95

Black/White Garage Hat

$29.95

Coffee

12oz Umbria Gusto Crema

$12.95

12oz Umbria Bizzarri Blend

$12.95