The Garden - Diamond Mines 16 Harbor Lock Road
16 Harbor Lock Road, Utica, NY 13502
Food
Drink
Food
Kabobs & Gyros
Chicken Kabob
$9.99
Beef Kabob
$11.99
Lamb Kabab
$10.99
Veggie Kabob
$7.99
Chicken Gyro
$13.99
Beef Gyro
$16.99
Lamb Gyro
$14.99
Salads & Sides
Salad
$10.99
Mac N' Cheese
$12.99
Coleslaw
$3.99
Potato Salad
$3.99
Salt Potatoes
$4.99
Baked Beans
$3.99
BBQ
BBQ Pork Sandwich
$13.99
BBQ Pork Mac N' Cheese
$17.99
BBQ Pork Plate (Big Bear)
$21.99
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
$14.99
BBQ Chicken Mac N' Cheese
$18.99
BBQ Pork Plate (Little Bear)
$15.99
Snacks
Chips
$1.99
Popcorn
$1.99
Cookie
$1.99
Drink
Non-Alcoholic
Soda
$1.99
Water
$2.99
Juice
$2.99
Mocktail
$5.99
Alcohol
Kona Big Wave
$5.00
Mango Cart
$5.00
Hazy Little Thing
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Corona Extra
$5.00
Twisted Tea
$5.00
Red Wine Cup
$5.00
White Wine Cup
$5.00
(315) 739-0502
16 Harbor Lock Road, Utica, NY 13502
