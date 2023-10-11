The Garrison - Davenport 131 W. 2nd St.
Lunch
Handhelds
Cubano
House baked Cuban roll, mojo pork chops, honey ham, swiss, dijon, housemade pickle's
Marinated Halloumi Sandwich
Ciabatta, garlic tzatziki aioli, oregano, heirloom tomato, arugula
Argentina Steak Sandwich
House baked Cuban roll, asado marinated flank steak, charred onion, chimichurri, roasted cherry tomatoes, kewpie herb mayo
The Garrison Burger
Traditional Oklahoma double onion burgers, house sauce, American cheese
Moonshine Cajun Chicken
Fried southern blacken chicken, house-made pickles, tomatoes, arugula, pedal sauce
Red Flat
Tomato base, old world pepperoni, charred shallot, mozzarella blend, red, honey
White Flat
Bechamel base, grilled chicken, acorn squash, garlic confit, roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula, parmigiano
Black Berry Pancetta Flat
Basil oil, black berries, pancetta, fresh mozzarella, berry liquor sauce, parmigiano, fresh basil
BlackBerry Turkey Melt
Entrées
Flank Steak
Asado marinade, goddess sauce, rainbow radishes, tomato relish, asparagus
White Wine Red Snapper
Shallot sherry beurre Blanc, roasted red herb potatoes ,wild mushroom tri-color carrots, basil oil, lemon coral
Whiskey Apple Pork Chop
Double bone in chop, beet mashed potatoes, fried purple kale, whiskey apple compote, sweet balsamic glaze
Baby Portabella Tagliatelle
Garlic confit, white wine, heavy cream, wild mushroom, roasted red pepper, parsley, parmigiano
Duck Pomodoro
Shrimp Diablo
Salad & Soup
Caesar
Red baby romaine, lemon, anchovy house crouton, parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing
Red Wedge
Baby red iceberg, gorgonzola, butcher cut bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, blackberries, house made blue cheese vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Avocado Stack
Iceberg butcher cut bacon, 7 minute egg, feta, house crouton, tomato vinaigrette, ranch
French Onion
Caramelized vidalia, gruyere, garlic confit, toasted baguette, crispy fritters
Chef Inspired Soup Du Jour
Table Bread
Side Caesar
Side House Salad
Steak
Accompaniments
Desserts
Shareable
Shareable
Goat Cheese Bruschetta
Crostini, heirloom tomato, fresh basil, garlic, black truffle balsamic
Bison Meatballs
San marzano, white wine, wild mushroom reduction, parmigiano, fried basil
Garrison Eggs
Butter poached lobster, warm creamy garlic herb egg yolk vinaigrette, red wine balsamic reduction, fennel
Heirloom Cauliflower
Heirloom herb cauliflower, pomegranate seed, sweet cherry pepper, goddess sauce, beet aioli
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
U10 scallops, butcher bacon, mango salsa, beet aioli
Pork Belly
Double smoked pork belly, moonshine bourbon glazed, micro greens
Sweet Heat Calamari
Tubes and tentacles, sweet cherry pepper, carrot, red and green pepper, onion, pedal sauce, white aioli
Lobster Dip
Steak Bites
Salad & Soup
Caesar
Red baby romaine, lemon, anchovy house crouton, parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing
Red Wedge
Baby red iceberg, gorgonzola, butcher cut bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, blackberries, house made blue cheese vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Avocado Stack
Iceberg butcher cut bacon, 7 minute egg, feta, house crouton, tomato vinaigrette, ranch
French Onion
Caramelized vidalia, gruyere, garlic confit, toasted baguette, crispy fritters
Chef Inspired Soup Du Jour
Table Bread
Side Caesar
Side House Salad
Steak
Accompaniments
Entrées
Rosemary Peach Airline
Seared butter garlic rosemary herb airline, fresh burrata, white wine peach sauce rosemary whipped potatoes, broccolini
Roasted Cornish Hen
Pan seared crispy herb hen, sweet corn succotash, cherry tomato, heirloom asparagus
White Wine Red Snapper
Shallot sherry beurre Blanc, roasted red herb potatoes ,wild mushroom tri-color carrots, basil oil, lemon coral
Chilean Sea Bass
White wine butter seared sabras, roasted acorn squash and kale, sweet carrot puree, bayou sauce
Whiskey Apple Pork Chop
Double bone in chop, beet mashed potatoes, fried purple kale, whiskey apple compote, sweet balsamic glaze
Berbere Spiced Duck Breast
Red guava reduction, 15 hour duck fat potato, purple asparagus
Pasta
Shrimp Diablo
Shrimp, fettuccine pasta, diablo sauce, tomato, pepper, green onion, mushroom, parmigiano, mussels (mild or hot)
Seared Duck Pomodoro
Black squid ink pasta, garlic confit, pomodoro sauce, roasted heirloom tomato, basil, seared duck, parsley, tarragon oil, parmigiano
Baby Portabella Tagliatelle
Garlic confit, white wine, heavy cream, wild mushroom, roasted red pepper, parsley, parmigiano
Beverages
The Garrison Cocktails
Garrison Old Fashioned
In house blend
Vanilla Peach Old Fashioned
Pendleton, vanilla simple and peach bitters
Tropic Smuggler
Pineapple infused real McCoy, lemon, simple, mango puree and peach bitters
Behind Closed Doors
Tito's, Lillet rose, grapefruit, citric simple and rose prosecco
The Spicy Tequilero
Dulce Vida pineapple jalapeño, ancho Reyes, lime and pineapple
Early Morning Refresh
Remy 1783, cointreau, orange, lime, simple and Topo Chico
Basil by the River
Pineapple & basil infused vodka, aperol, lemon and simple
Twilight Tee Time
Deep eddy sweet tea, lemon, rosemary simple and Regans orange bitters
The Fitzgerald Cocktails
Downtown Giggle Water
Cody road infused with blueberry & lemongrass, lemon blueberry citric acid and chamomile simple
The Gatsby
The botanist gin, pine infused Amaro, citric simple, krupnik honey bitters and tonic
El Jefe
Espolon reposado, citric simple, Amaro nonino and aperol
38 Year Bit
Remy 1738, apple cordial and lime acid
Taken for a Ride
Fat washed cedar ridge rye, chili maple simple, angostura and black walnut