Lunch

Handhelds

Cubano

$16.00

House baked Cuban roll, mojo pork chops, honey ham, swiss, dijon, housemade pickle's

Marinated Halloumi Sandwich

$12.00

Ciabatta, garlic tzatziki aioli, oregano, heirloom tomato, arugula

Argentina Steak Sandwich

$18.00

House baked Cuban roll, asado marinated flank steak, charred onion, chimichurri, roasted cherry tomatoes, kewpie herb mayo

The Garrison Burger

$16.00

Traditional Oklahoma double onion burgers, house sauce, American cheese

Moonshine Cajun Chicken

$16.00

Fried southern blacken chicken, house-made pickles, tomatoes, arugula, pedal sauce

Red Flat

$12.00

Tomato base, old world pepperoni, charred shallot, mozzarella blend, red, honey

White Flat

$14.00

Bechamel base, grilled chicken, acorn squash, garlic confit, roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula, parmigiano

Black Berry Pancetta Flat

$14.00

Basil oil, black berries, pancetta, fresh mozzarella, berry liquor sauce, parmigiano, fresh basil

BlackBerry Turkey Melt

$14.00

Entrées

Flank Steak

$16.00

Asado marinade, goddess sauce, rainbow radishes, tomato relish, asparagus

White Wine Red Snapper

$30.00

Shallot sherry beurre Blanc, roasted red herb potatoes ,wild mushroom tri-color carrots, basil oil, lemon coral

Whiskey Apple Pork Chop

$28.00

Double bone in chop, beet mashed potatoes, fried purple kale, whiskey apple compote, sweet balsamic glaze

Baby Portabella Tagliatelle

$14.00

Garlic confit, white wine, heavy cream, wild mushroom, roasted red pepper, parsley, parmigiano

Duck Pomodoro

$20.00

Shrimp Diablo

$18.00

Salad & Soup

Caesar

$12.00

Red baby romaine, lemon, anchovy house crouton, parmigiano, homemade caesar dressing

Red Wedge

$13.00

Baby red iceberg, gorgonzola, butcher cut bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, blackberries, house made blue cheese vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Avocado Stack

$20.00

Iceberg butcher cut bacon, 7 minute egg, feta, house crouton, tomato vinaigrette, ranch

French Onion

$10.00+

Caramelized vidalia, gruyere, garlic confit, toasted baguette, crispy fritters

Chef Inspired Soup Du Jour

$10.00+

Table Bread

$4.00

Side Caesar

$9.00

Side House Salad

$9.00

Steak

Filet 6oz

$45.00

6 Oz

Filet 9oz

$55.00

9 Oz

New York Strip

$42.00

12 Oz

Tomahawk

$129.00

38 Oz. White wine herb butter encrusted aged for 70 days

T-bone

$59.00

18 Oz

Ribeye

$47.00

16 Oz

Sirloin Pepper

$24.00

9 Oz. Pepper encrusted

Accompaniments

Rosemary Whipped Potatoes

$9.00

Garlic Roasted Red Potatoes

$9.00

Charred Broccoli

$9.00

Roasted Asparagus

$9.00

Heirloom Honey Carrots

$10.00

Garrison Frites

$9.00

Garrison Chips

$8.00

15 Hour Duck Fat Potato

$14.00

Extra Brushetta Bread

$2.00

Desserts

Whisky Caramel Cheesecake

$12.00

Smore Lava Cake

$12.00

Queen Red Apple

$12.00

Blueberry Tarte

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Devils Pears

$12.00

Shareable

Shareable

Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$14.00

Crostini, heirloom tomato, fresh basil, garlic, black truffle balsamic

Bison Meatballs

$16.00

San marzano, white wine, wild mushroom reduction, parmigiano, fried basil

Garrison Eggs

$14.00

Butter poached lobster, warm creamy garlic herb egg yolk vinaigrette, red wine balsamic reduction, fennel

Heirloom Cauliflower

$13.00

Heirloom herb cauliflower, pomegranate seed, sweet cherry pepper, goddess sauce, beet aioli

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$22.00

U10 scallops, butcher bacon, mango salsa, beet aioli

Pork Belly

$13.00

Double smoked pork belly, moonshine bourbon glazed, micro greens

Sweet Heat Calamari

$18.00

Tubes and tentacles, sweet cherry pepper, carrot, red and green pepper, onion, pedal sauce, white aioli

Lobster Dip

$21.00

Steak Bites

$16.00

Entrées

Rosemary Peach Airline

$22.00

Seared butter garlic rosemary herb airline, fresh burrata, white wine peach sauce rosemary whipped potatoes, broccolini

Roasted Cornish Hen

$24.00

Pan seared crispy herb hen, sweet corn succotash, cherry tomato, heirloom asparagus

White Wine Red Snapper

$30.00

Shallot sherry beurre Blanc, roasted red herb potatoes ,wild mushroom tri-color carrots, basil oil, lemon coral

Chilean Sea Bass

$30.00

White wine butter seared sabras, roasted acorn squash and kale, sweet carrot puree, bayou sauce

Whiskey Apple Pork Chop

$28.00

Double bone in chop, beet mashed potatoes, fried purple kale, whiskey apple compote, sweet balsamic glaze

Berbere Spiced Duck Breast

$30.00

Red guava reduction, 15 hour duck fat potato, purple asparagus

Pasta

Shrimp Diablo

$26.00

Shrimp, fettuccine pasta, diablo sauce, tomato, pepper, green onion, mushroom, parmigiano, mussels (mild or hot)

Seared Duck Pomodoro

$26.00

Black squid ink pasta, garlic confit, pomodoro sauce, roasted heirloom tomato, basil, seared duck, parsley, tarragon oil, parmigiano

Baby Portabella Tagliatelle

$14.00

Garlic confit, white wine, heavy cream, wild mushroom, roasted red pepper, parsley, parmigiano

Beverages

The Garrison Cocktails

Garrison Old Fashioned

$10.00

In house blend

Vanilla Peach Old Fashioned

$11.00

Pendleton, vanilla simple and peach bitters

Tropic Smuggler

$11.00

Pineapple infused real McCoy, lemon, simple, mango puree and peach bitters

Behind Closed Doors

$11.00

Tito's, Lillet rose, grapefruit, citric simple and rose prosecco

The Spicy Tequilero

$11.00

Dulce Vida pineapple jalapeño, ancho Reyes, lime and pineapple

Early Morning Refresh

$12.00

Remy 1783, cointreau, orange, lime, simple and Topo Chico

Basil by the River

$10.00Out of stock

Pineapple & basil infused vodka, aperol, lemon and simple

Twilight Tee Time

$12.00

Deep eddy sweet tea, lemon, rosemary simple and Regans orange bitters

The Fitzgerald Cocktails

Downtown Giggle Water

$15.00

Cody road infused with blueberry & lemongrass, lemon blueberry citric acid and chamomile simple

The Gatsby

$15.00

The botanist gin, pine infused Amaro, citric simple, krupnik honey bitters and tonic

El Jefe

$16.00

Espolon reposado, citric simple, Amaro nonino and aperol

38 Year Bit

$15.00

Remy 1738, apple cordial and lime acid

Taken for a Ride

$15.00

Fat washed cedar ridge rye, chili maple simple, angostura and black walnut

NA Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

COKE CHERRY

$3.00

PIBB

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

MELLO YELLO

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

COFFEE

$6.00

CAPPUCCINO

$9.00

VANILLA LATTE

$9.00

MOCCO

$9.00

AMERICANO

$9.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$9.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Liquor

Bourbon

1792 SM BATCH

$14.00+

AMADOR

$10.00+

ANGEL'S ENVY

$11.00+

BAKER'S

$13.00+

BASIL HAYDEN'S

$9.00+

BASIL HAYDEN'S 10YR

$15.00+

BASIL HAYDEN'S TOASTED

$11.00+

BIB & TUCKER

$11.00+

BLANTON'S

$18.00+

BOOKER'S

$22.00+

BOWMAN BROS.

$8.00+

BUFFALO TRACE

$10.00+

BULLEIT

$8.00+

BULLEIT 10YR

$11.00+

BULLEIT BARREL STRENGTH

$13.00+

CEDAR RIDGE

$8.00+

CEDAR RIDGE BOTTLE IN BOND

$10.00+

CLYDE MAYS

$8.00+

CLYDE MAYS SPECIAL RESERVE

$11.00+

CODY ROAD

$8.00+

CODY ROAD DOUBLE BARREL

$11.00+

CONTRADICTION

$9.00+

EAGLE RARE

$9.00+

E H TAYLOR SINGLE BARREL

$15.00+

E H TAYLOR SM BATCH

$13.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG

$8.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL PROOF

$16.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG TOASTED

$13.00+

FOUR ROSES SINGLE BARREL

$10.00+

FOUR ROSES SM BATCH

$8.00+

GARRISON BROS.

$18.00+

GARRISON BROS. SINGLE BARREL

$23.00+

HENRY MCKENNA 10YR

$15.00+

HIGH WEST AMERICAN PRARIE

$9.00+

HORSE SOLDIER

$11.00+

HUDSON BABY

$12.00+

JEFFERSON'S VERY SM BATCH

$9.00+

JEFFERSON'S RESERVE

$12.00+

JEFFERSON'S OCEAN

$17.00+

JIM BEAM

$7.00+

JOSEPH MAGNUS

$20.00+

JOSEPH MAGNUS CIGAR

$42.00+

KENTUCKY 10YR

$8.00+

KENTUCKY OWL CONFISCATED

$27.00+

KNOB CREEK

$9.00+

LARCENY

$8.00+

LARCENY BARREL PROOF

$15.00+

LONG BRANCH

$9.00+

MAKER'S MARK

$8.00+

MAKER'S MARK 46

$10.00+

MAKER'S MARK 101

$9.00+

MICHTER'S

$10.00+

OAK & EDEN 4 GRAIN

$10.00+

OLD GRANDAD 114

$8.00+

OLD FORESTER

$8.00+

OLD FORESTER 100P

$9.00+

OLD FORESTER 1897

$11.00+

OLD FORESTER 1910

$12.00+

OLD FORESTER 1920

$13.00+

OLD FORESTER STATESMAN

$12.00+

OLD SOUL

$9.00+

PENELOPE

$9.00+

PENELOPE BARREL STRENGTH

$12.00+

RABBIT HOLE BOXERGRAIL

$10.00+

RABBIT HOLE DARERINGER

$16.00+

REDEMPTION

$8.00+

STAGG

$16.00+

THOMAS MOORE CAB FINISH

$14.00+

THOMAS MOORE CHARD FINISH

$14.00+

THOMAS MOORE PORT FINISH

$14.00+

WELLER SPECIAL RESERVE

$10.00+

WELLER 12YR

$15.00+

WHISTLE PIG 6YR PIGGYBACK

$10.00+

WIDOW JANE 10YR

$16.00+

WILD TURKEY 101

$8.00+

WILD TURKEY KENTUCKY SPIRIT

$13.00+

WILD TURKEY RARE BREED

$10.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$9.00+

WOODFORD DOUBLE OAKED

$13.00+

YELLOWSTONE

$9.00+

Rye

ANGEL'S ENVY

$18.00+

BASIL HAYDEN'S DARK RYE

$10.00+

BULLEIT

$8.00+

CEDAR RIDGE

$8.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG

$8.00+

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$9.00+

HIGHT WEST RENDEZVOUS

$16.00+

KNOB CREEK

$9.00+

MICHTER'S

$10.00+

PEERLESS

$22.00+

REDEMPTION

$8.00+

RITTENHOUSE

$8.00+

SAGAMORE

$9.00+

SAZERAC 6YR

$8.00+

WHISTLE PIG 10YR

$17.00+

WHISTLE PIG OLD WORLD

$30.00+

WHISTLE PIG 15YR

$50.00+

WHISTLE PIG 18YR

$70.00+

WHISTLE PIG FARMSTOCK

$19.00+

WILD TURKEY RARE BREED

$12.00+

WOODFORD

$10.00+

American Other

BALONES LINEAGE SINGLE MALT

$9.00+

CLYDE MAYS ALABAMA STYLE

$9.00+

GENTLEMAN JACK

$10.00+

GEORGE DICKEL #12

$8.00+

JACK DANIEL'S

$8.00+

MELLOW CORN

$8.00+

TX WHISKEY

$8.00+

Irish

BUSHMILLS

$8.00+

GREEN SPOT

$16.00+

JAMESON

$9.00+

JAMESON CASKMATES IPA

$10.00+

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$11.00+

JAMESON CASKMATES STOUT

$10.00+

PROPER 12

$8.00+

RED BREAST 12YR

$16.00+

TEELING

$8.00+

TULLAMORE DEW

$9.00+

YELLOW SPOT

$25.00+

Japanese

NIKKA COFFEY GRAIN

$15.00+

NIKKA COFFEY MALT

$15.00+

Canadian

CROWN APPLE

$8.00+

CROWN RESERVE

$11.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00+

PENDELTON

$8.00+

Scotch

ABERLOUR 12YR

$11.00+

ABERFELDY 12YR

$10.00+

ARDBEG

$13.00+

BALVENIE 12YR

$15.00+

BALVENIE 14YR CARIBBEAN

$21.00+

BALVENIE 21YR

$65.00+

BRUICHLADDICH

$12.00+

CHIVAS REGAL

$10.00+

DALMORE 12 YR

$15.00+

DEWERS 12YR

$10.00+

DEWERS WHITE LABEL

$8.00+

GLENFIDDICH 12YR

$12.00+

GLENFIDDICH 15YR

$18.00+

GLENFIDDICH 18YR

$30.00+

GLENLIVET 12YR

$12.00+

GLENMORANGIE 10YR

$10.00+

GLENMORANGIE 18YR

$25.00+

GLENMORANGIE NECTAR D'OR

$17.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$10.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$45.00+

LAGAVULIN 8YR

$15.00+

LAGAVULIN 16YR

$20.00+

LAPHROIG 10YR

$12.00+

MACALLAN 12YR

$18.00+

MACALLAN 15YR

$32.00+

MONKEY SHOULDER

$10.00+

OBAN 14

$18.00+

TALISKER

$17.00+

Brandy

COURVOISIER VS

$9.00+

REMY 1738

$12.00+

REMY LOUIS XIII 0.5oz

$175.00

Vodka

ABSOLUT

$9.00+

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$9.00+

CHOPIN

$10.00+

CRYSTAL HEAD

$14.00+

D.E. LEMON

$8.00+

D.E. PEACH

$8.00+

D.E. RUBY RED

$8.00+

D.E. SWEET TEA

$8.00+

GREY GOOSE

$12.00+

KETEL ONE

$11.00+

TITO'S

$7.00+

Belvedere

$12.00+

Rum

BACARDI

$7.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$8.00+

MALIBU

$8.00+

MT GAY

$9.00+

PLANTATIONS

$8.00+

REAL MCCOY

$14.00+

RON ZACAPA

$12.00+

Tequila

AVION 44

$28.00+

CASA DRAGONES JOVEN

$55.00+

CASA NOBLE CRYSTAL

$12.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$13.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.00+

CINCORO ANEJO

$27.00+

CINCORO BLANCO

$17.00+

CINCORO REPOSADO

$22.00+

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$40.00+

D.V. PINEAPPLE JALAPENO

$9.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$35.00+

DON JULIO BLANCO

$12.00+

DON JULIO PRIMAVERA

$28.00+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$14.00+

ESPOLON REPO

$10.00+

EXOTIC

$7.00+

HERRADURA REPO

$12.00+

ILEGAL MEZCAL

$10.00+

KOMOS ANEJO RESERVA

$30.00+

MILAGRO REPOSADO

$10.00+

PATRON SILVER

$11.00+

PATRON REPO

$13.00+

PATRON ANEJO

$15.00+

Gin

AVIATION

$10.00+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$9.00+

BOTANIST

$9.00+

FORDS

$7.00+

HENDRICKS

$10.00+

MONKEY 47

$13.00+

PLYMOUTH

$9.00+

TANQUERAY

$9.00+

UNCLE VALS

$10.00+

Cordials

AMARO NONINO

$13.00+

AMARO MONTENEGRO

$10.00+

AVERNA AMARO

$10.00+

APEROL

$8.00+

BORGHETTI

$8.00+

CAMPARI

$8.00+

CHAMBORD

$9.00+

CYNAR

$8.00+

DISARONNO

$8.00+

DRAMBUIE

$10.00+

EMMETS

$8.00+

FERNET BRANCA

$9.00+

FIREBALL

$8.00+

FRANGELICO

$9.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00+

JAGERMEISTER

$8.00+

KAHLUA

$8.00+

LICOR 43

$8.00+

LILLET ROSE

$8.00+

ROMANA SAMBUCA

$8.00+

RUMCHATA

$8.00+

RUMPLEMINZE

$8.00+

SKREWBALL

$9.00+

Beer

Draft

MICHELOB ULTRA 16oz

$7.00

VANILLA PORTER 16oz

$8.00

HAWKTOBERFEST 16oz

$8.00

RUTHIE 16oz

$7.00

EASY EDDY IPA 16oz

$8.00

BIKINI BOTTOM 16oz

$7.00

APPLE PEACH CIDER 16oz

$7.00

Canned/Bottle Beer

BUD LT Can

$6.00

BUSCH LT Can

$6.00

COORS Bottle

$6.00

COORS LT Can

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

HAZY LITTLE THING Can

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$8.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$8.00

High Noon Passion fruit

$8.00

High Noon Peach

$8.00

High Noon Pineapple

$8.00

MODELO ESPESIAL Bottle

$6.00

SWARM Bottle

$7.00

UNCOMMON STOUT Bottle

$7.00

Wine

Sparkling

Prosecco - Carletto GLS

$8.00

Moscato d'Asti - Bartenura Bottle

$35.00

Champagne - Veuve Cliquot Bottle

$120.00

Champagne - Dom Perignon Bottle

$300.00

Champagne - Cristal Bottle

$900.00

Red

Pinot Noir - Boen GLS

$11.00

Merlot - Estancia GLS

$10.00

Red Blend - Conundrum GLS

$10.00

Red Blend -Tapestry GLS

$14.00

Zinfandel - Decoy GLS

$11.00

Malbec -Dona Paula Estate GLS

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bonanza GLS

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Greenwing GLS

$15.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Black Stallion GLS

$18.00

White

Chardonnay - Twenty Acres GLS

$9.00

Chardonnay - Stag's Leap GLS

$15.00

Pinot Grigio - Gabbiano GLS

$8.00

Pinot Gris - J Vineyards GLS

$11.00

Moscato - Terra d'Oro GLS

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Whitehaven GLS

$11.00

Chardonnay - Twenty Acres BTL

$36.00

Chardonnay - Stag's Leap BTL

$60.00

Chardonnay - Rombauer Vineyards BTL

$84.00

Pinot Grigio - Gabbiano BTL

$32.00

Pinot Gris - J Vineyards BTL

$44.00

Moscato - Terra d'Oro BTL

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Whitehaven BTL

$44.00

Moscato d'Asti - Bartenura BTL

$35.00

