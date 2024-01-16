The GOAT Dallas 2601 Olive St.
FOR THE TABLE
- Dynamite Shrimp$15.00
Crispy fried shrimp coated in sweet chili and sriracha sauce.
- Falafel$15.00
House made falafel served over hummus.
- Hummus & Pita$14.00
Hummus topped with olive oil, pomegranate seeds, and paprika served with baked pita bread.
- Lobster Oreganata$33.00
Baked, breadcrumbed lobster-tail over a lemon white wine sauce. Served with baguette slices.
- Eggplant Napoleon$18.00Out of stock
A delicious tower of baked eggplant, tomato, basil, and mozzarella.
- Kibbe Meatballs$18.00
Breaded and deep fried Kibbe served with hummus dip.
- Baked Goat Cheese$15.00
Topped with mango puree and toasted almonds. Served with Baguette slices.
- Filet Bites$19.00
Marinated filet tips
SALAD
- Greek Salad$16.00
Romaine & spring mix with marinated tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, feta, and olives. Served with Greek dressing & baked pita
- Goat Cheese Salad$16.00Out of stock
Roasted red & yellow beats, arugula, granny smith apple, toasted walnuts, goat cheese crumble, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- Caesar Salad$18.00
Romaine hearts, freshly grated romano cheese, garlic croutons, pine nuts, sea salt, and cracked pepper. Served with caesar dressing & garlic balls.
FLATBREAD
- GOAT Flatbread$21.00
Tomato pesto, grilled chicken, smashed avocado, mozzarella cheese, and goat cheese crumble. Topped with a balsamic glaze.
- Caprese Flatbread$26.00
Fresh tomato, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, olive oil, and red pepper flakes. Topped with pistachio pesto.
- Mango Shrimp Flatbread$24.00
Grilled shrimp, mango pineapple pico, cilantro pesto, goat cheese crumble, and mozzarella cheese. Topped with aioli sauce.
- Mediterranean Flatbread$18.00
Black olives, baby spinach, feta cheese, parsley, artichokes, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion infused red pepper oil, and olive oil.
SIGNATURE ENTREE
- Chicken Kebabs$24.00
Lebanese-style marinated chicken skewers. Served with rice, hummus, grilled vegetables, and pita bread.
- Tropical Chicken$28.00
A savory half sous-vide chicken garnished with red peppers, onions, garlic, and jalapenos. Finished with cubed butter & fresh cognac-lemon juice.
- Kafta$25.00
Delicious ground beef blended with parsley, onions, and a mix of Middle Eastern spices. Served with rice, hummus, grilled vegetables, and a basil chiffon.
- Ratatouille$22.00Out of stock
Zucchini, squash, eggplant, heirloom tomato, basil, onion, red pepper. Balsamic glazed with basil chiffon.
- Glazed Salmon$36.00Out of stock
Atlantic salmon infused with ginger & lemongrass.Topped with yuzu vierge sauce.
- Red Snapper$39.00
Plancha roasted with chimichurri puree, garnished with pico del galo & grilled corn.
- Basil Pesto Rigatoni$25.00
Rigatoni tossed in a basil pesto sauce with pine nuts and topped with burrata.
- Scallops & Mushroom Risotto$38.00
U10 scallops buttered and zested with lemon. Served over mushroom risotto and brussel sprout medley.
OFF THE GRILL
AFTER DINNER
- SOMETHING CHOCOLATE$16.00
A decedent half chocolate sphere glazed with hazelnut & mouse, feuillantine, chocolate ganache, meringue insert. Topped with bourbon vanilla chantilly.
- CREME BRULEE$12.00
Elegant, creamy custard topped with caramelized sugar and fresh berries.
- KEY LIME PIE$13.00
House made cheesecake with phyllo dough crust, crushed pistachio, and orange blossom water syrup.
- BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE$14.00
Glorious confection of soft melty cheese, sandwiched with shredded phyllo dough and soaked in a rose and orange water syrup.