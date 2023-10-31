The Good Place 28 LOWELL RD UNIT 11
Drinks
Coffee/Tea
Juice
Milk
Soda
Breakfast
Sandwiches
Omelets
3 Eggs with your choice of Cheese, Veggies and Meat
5 Eggs with your choice of Cheese, Veggies, and Meat
3 Eggs, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers & Onions
3 Eggs, Homemade corned beef hash, peppers & onions
3 eggs, Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Kielbasa, and Shaved steak with Cheddar Cheese
Griddle
Hand battered thick cut French toast coated in Captain Crunch
Hand Battered thick cut French toast coated in Cocoa Pebbles
Classics/Combos
One egg, one bacon or sausage, one pancake or French toast, with home fries or hash browns and toast
Two eggs, two bacon or sausage, two pancakes or french toast, with home fries or hash browns and toast
Three eggs, three bacon or sausage, three pancakes or french toast, with home fries or hash browns and toast
Homemade sausage gravy over 2 homemade Biscuits
Hand battered Chicken on top of house -made waffle topped with homemade hot honey syrup
Corned beef hash two eggs, home fries or hash browns, beans, and toast
Hand batter chicken smothered in sausage gravy, three eggs, home fries or hash browns, beans, and toast
Biscuits and gravy, two, eggs, sausage or bacon, home fries, and beans
Bene
Two poached eggs and homemade corned beef hash on grilled English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce
Two poached eggs and shaved steak, American cheese, mushrooms, peppers, & onions on grilled English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce
Two poached eggs with Canadian bacon on grilled English muffin and topped with hollandaise sauce
Kids
Lunch
Clubs/Sandwiches/Subs
Pulled Pork, Ham, Swiss cheese, homemade pickles, topped with Dijon mustard and served with fries
Ham, Turkey, Fried Chicken, Hamburger or Chicken Salad with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon & Mayo. Add Cheese for an additional charge
Pulled pork with homemade root beer BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw and fried onions. Served with fries
Homemade Corned beef hash, thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, on marble rye
Fried chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, with Homemade hot honey sauce. Served with fries
Shaved steak with melted American cheese, mushrooms, peppers, and onions. Served with fries
Charbroiled steak tips in homemade marinade. Served with fries
Burgers
In house smash burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, homemade pickles, and Good Place sauce. Served with fries
Homemade Turkey burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and Good Place sauce. Served with fries
Classics
Hand battered Chicken tenders and fries and baked beans
Homemade wings, fries, and baked beans. Add Homemade Buffalo or teriyaki
Hand battered fried chicken smothered in sausage gravy with two sides
Homemade marinated steak tips with choose of two sides