The Grateful Bagel
The Grateful Bagel
BAGELS
SCHMEARS
1 Dozen (12) Assorted Bagels
$25.00
Your Choice of 12 Assorted Bagels
Half Dozen (6) Assorted Bagels
$13.00
(3) Assorted Bagels
$8.00
Your Choice of 3 Assorted Bagels
(1) Single Bagel
$3.00
Plain Whipped Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Scallion Whipped Cream Cheese
$3.00+
Bacon Scallion Whipped Cream Cheese
$4.00+
The Grateful Bagel Location and Ordering Hours
(201) 919-7399
372 Cornell St ste 2, Roslindale, MA 02131
Closed
All hours
