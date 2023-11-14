The Great Greek Atlanta, GA
Appetizers
- Avgolemono Soup$5.99
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita
- Tzatziki$6.99
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita
- Hummus$6.99
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Tirokafteri$6.99
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita
- Melitzanosalata$6.99
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita
- Four Dip Combo$15.29
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas
- Dolmades$6.99
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled
- Spanakopita$5.99
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry
Salads
- Small Greek Salad$9.89
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Large Greek Salad$10.99
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
- Side Salad$4.99
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.
- Rice Bowl$11.99
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce
- Greek Salad Wrap$8.79
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
Sandwiches
- Great Greek Gyro$11.99
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken$11.99
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Traditional Gyro$10.99
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
- Traditional Gyro - Chicken$10.99
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki
- Athenian Burger$11.99
Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta
- Falafel Pita$10.99
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki
- Loaded Great Greek Gyro$12.45Out of stock
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Feta cheese, Stuffed with French Fries
- Loaded Traditional Gyro$11.45Out of stock
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Stuffed with French Fries
Entrees
- Gyro Plate$17.99
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Shrimp Souvlaki$18.99
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Steak Souvlaki$18.99
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Chicken Souvlaki$17.99
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Lamb Souvlaki$18.99
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Souvlaki Mix$18.99
- Salmon Plate$18.99
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
- Mezze Plate$15.99
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus
- Falafel Plate$15.99
Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries
Desserts
Kids
- Kids Gyro Plate$11.99
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Chicken Fingers$9.99
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.
- Kids Souvlaki Plate$12.99
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad
- Grilled Cheese Pita$7.99
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries
- Cheese Pizza$7.99
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side
Beverage
Sides
- French Fries$3.79
- Feta Fries$4.99
- Rice Pilaf$3.79
- Chicken Skewer$3.95
- Lamb Skewer$4.75
- Shrimp Skewer$4.75
- Steak Skewer$4.75
- Gyro Meat$3.50
- Side Salmon$6.95
- Side Falafel$4.99
- Pita Bread$0.99
- Side Hummus$0.99
- Side Tzatziki$0.99
- Side Melitzanosalata$0.99
- Side Tirokafteri$0.99
- Side Feta$0.99
- Kalamata Olives$0.99
- Pepperoncini$0.99
- Lemon Potatoes$4.50
- Side Of dressing