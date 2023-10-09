Appetizers

Our appetizer, soup and dip selections are made daily with quality, fresh ingredients.
Avgolemono Soup

$5.95

Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita

Tzatziki

$6.95

Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita

Hummus

$6.95

Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita

Tirokafteri

$6.95

Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita

Melitzanosalata

$6.95

Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita

Four Dip Combo

$15.95

Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas

Dolmades

$8.95

Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled

Spanakopita

$6.95Out of stock

Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry

Salads

Our salads are served with grilled pita bread and our homeade Greek vinaigrette.
Small Greek Salad

$8.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita

Large Greek Salad

$10.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita

Side Salad

$5.95

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.

Rice Bowl

$12.95

Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.95

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas

Sandwiches

Make it a Combo: includes fountain drink and your choice of French fries, rice, feta fries, soup, or salad. Cost varies.
Great Greek Gyro

$11.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Great Greek Gyro -Chicken

$11.95

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Traditional Gyro

$10.95Out of stock

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Traditional Gyro - Chicken

$10.95Out of stock

BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki

Athenian Burger

$12.95

Half Pound Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta

Falafel Pita

$10.95

Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki

Loaded Great Greek Gyro

$12.45Out of stock

Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Feta cheese, Stuffed with French Fries

Loaded Traditional Gyro

$11.45Out of stock

Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Stuffed with French Fries

Entrees

Entrees are served with a side Greek salad, tzatziki and pita bread. Includes your choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries.
Gyro Plate

$17.95

Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Shrimp Souvlaki

$18.95

Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Steak Souvlaki

$18.95

Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Chicken Souvlaki

$17.95

Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Lamb Souvlaki

$19.95

Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Salmon Plate

$19.95

Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Mezze Plate

$15.95

Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus

Falafel Plate

$14.95

Falafel Served with Mint Yogurt, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries

Desserts

All of our delicious desserts are made fresh in house daily.
Baklava

$6.45

Classic Dessert with Layers of Filo Dough, Walnuts and Honey Syrup

Mom's Rice Pudding

$6.45

Traditional Recipe with Vanilla and Cinnamon

Baklava Ice Cream

$6.95

Crushed Baklava with Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Honey

Kourabiedes

$6.45Out of stock

Four Classic Greek Vanilla Butter Cookies

Kids

All kids plates are served with a small fountain drink and a choice of rice pilaf, french fries, or feta fries.
Kids Gyro Plate

$11.95

Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.

Kids Souvlaki Plate

$12.95

One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad

Grilled Cheese Pita

$8.95

Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries

Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side

Beverage

Our fountain drinks options are Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, Lemonade, Fanta, Rasberry Tea, and Vitamin Water. We also have several bottled drinks and juices.

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Dasani

$2.45

Juice

$1.95

Perrier

$3.45

Iced Tea

$2.95

Sides

French Fries

$4.95
Feta Fries

$5.95
Rice Pilaf

$4.95
Chicken Skewer

$5.95
Lamb Skewer

$6.95
Shrimp Skewer

$6.95
Steak Skewer

$6.95
Gyro Meat

$5.95
Side Salmon

$9.95

Side Falafel

$4.95
Pita Bread

$1.25

Side Hummus

$1.45

Side Tzatziki

$1.45
Side Melitzanosalata

$1.45
Side Tirokafteri

$1.45
Side Feta

$0.99
Kalamata Olives

$0.99

Pepperoncini

$0.99
Lemon Potatoes

$6.95

Side Of dressing

$0.95

Dining/ Utensils

Please make a selection when placing an order if you would like utensils. Thank You!

Utensils

