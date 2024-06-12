The Great Greek Roswell, GA
Appetizers
- Avgolemono Soup
Traditional Greek Chicken and Lemon Soup Served with Pita$5.99
- Tzatziki
Greek Yogurt with Cucumbers, Garlic and Fresh Dill Served with Pita$6.99
- Hummus
Garbanzo Beans Crushed with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita$6.99
- Tirokafteri
Creamy Greek Feta with Spicy Roasted Peppers Served with Pita$6.99
- Melitzanosalata
Roasted Eggplant Puree with Garlic, Olive Oil and Lemon Juice Served with Pita$6.99
- Four Dip Combo
Choice of Dips and Four Warm Pitas$15.29
- Dolmades
Six Stuffed Grape Leaves with Rice and Fresh Herbs. Served Chilled$6.99
- Spanakopita
Spinach and Feta Cheese in a Flaky Puff Pastry$5.99
Salads
- Small Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita$9.89
- Large Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita$10.99
- Side Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing.$4.99
- Rice Bowl
Rice Pilaf with Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, and Crumbled Feta served with Tzatziki Sauce$11.99
- Greek Salad Wrap
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas$8.79
Sandwiches
- Great Greek Gyro
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta$11.99
- Great Greek Gyro -Chicken
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta$11.99
- Traditional Gyro
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki$10.99
- Traditional Gyro - Chicken
BEEF/LAMB OR GRILLED CHICKEN Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki$10.99
- Athenian Burger
Grilled Certified Angus Beef with Chopped Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki and Feta$11.99
- Falafel Pita
Homemade Chickpea Fritters in a Pita with Hummus, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Tzatziki$10.99
- Loaded Great Greek Gyro
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Feta cheese, Stuffed with French Fries$12.45
- Loaded Traditional Gyro
Beef/Lamb or Chicken, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Tzatziki, Stuffed with French Fries$11.45
Entrees
- Gyro Plate
Tender Sliced Gyro Meat on Pita Bread Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries$17.99
- Shrimp Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Jumbo Shrimp Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries$18.99
- Steak Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Choice Tenderloin Steak Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries$18.99
- Chicken Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Grilled Chicken Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries$17.99
- Lamb Souvlaki
Two Skewers of Leg of Lamb Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries$18.99
- Souvlaki Mix$18.99
- Salmon Plate
Salmon Served with a Side Salad, Tzatziki, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries$18.99
- Mezze Plate
Dolmades, Falafel, Spanikopita, Hummus$15.99
- Falafel Plate
Falafel Served with Tzatziki, Side Salad, and Pita Bread Plus Your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Feta Fries$15.99
Desserts
Kids
- Kids Gyro Plate
Carved Gyro on Half Pita with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad$11.99
- Chicken Fingers
Breaded Chicken Fingers with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad.$9.99
- Kids Souvlaki Plate
One Skewer of Chicken, Steak, Lamb or Shrimp with Rice or French Fries and Chopped Salad$12.99
- Grilled Cheese Pita
Melted American Cheese in Pita Bread with Rice or French Fries$7.99
- Cheese Pizza
Pizza Sauce, Melted Mozzarella Cheese, & Served With a Choice of Side$7.99
Beverage
Sides
- French Fries$3.79
- Feta Fries$4.99
- Lemon Potatoes$4.50
- Rice Pilaf$3.79
- Chicken Skewer$5.99
- Lamb Skewer$7.14
- Shrimp Skewer$7.19
- Steak Skewer$7.19
- Gyro Meat$4.99
- Side Salmon$9.89
- Side Falafel$4.99
- Pita Bread$0.99
- Side Hummus$0.99
- Side Tzatziki$0.99
- Side Melitzanosalata$0.99
- Side Tirokafteri$0.99
- Side Feta$0.99
- Kalamata Olives$0.99
- Pepperoncini$0.99
- Side of Greek Dressing$0.99