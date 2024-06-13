The Grill at the Estates
FOOD
TO SHARE
- SPREADS
Guacamole or classic chickpea hummus served with tortilla chips or crudités$14.00
- GRILLED CITRUS ARTICHOKES
Citrus-infused grilled artichokes with herbed yogurt, grilled Cipollini onions, mint and chili$15.00
- TUNA TARTARE
Sushi-grade Ahi Tuna, smashed avocado, truffle ponzu and wonton chips$18.00
- SALMON MAKI SUSHI ROLL
Fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber and jalapeño$18.00
- TACOS
Sweet-Corn pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, and cilantro on a grilled flour tortilla$16.00
- SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE
Avocado, sesame seeds and Wakame$14.00
- BURRATA
Local burrata over a bed of arugula, drizzled with aged balsamic - add prosciutto $4$18.00
- BAKED CHICKEN WINGS
Choice of your dipping sauce, BBQ, honey mustard or buffalo, celery and blue cheese$19.00
BOWLS & SALADS
- FRESH POKE
Sushi grade ahi tuna OR salmon, quinoa, seaweed, avocado, edamame, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers - tofu substitute available$25.00
- KOREAN GLAZED SALMON
Over jasmine rice, with sliced avocado, toasted sesame seeds and scallions - tofu substitute available$34.00
- JASMINE RICE SHRIMP BOWL
With avocado, sweet corn pico de gallo and a drizzle of chipotle aioli - tofu substitute available$24.00
- CAESAR SALAD
Signature Caesar Salad featuring house-made croutons, freshly grated Parmigiano, and organic boiled egg$14.00
- VILLAGE SALAD
Chef's innovative take on a traditional Greek salad, black olives, vegan feta, tomatoes, cucumbers$16.00
- ASIAN CHICKEN DELIGHT
Napa cabbage, crunchy cashews, mixed greens, soy-sesame dressing, crispy wontons - tofu substitute available$25.00
- QUINOA & FARRO SALAD
Nutrient-packed blend of kale, mixed greens, colorful vegetables, hearty quinoa, farro, and creamy avocado drizzled with a golden raisin vinaigrette$18.00
- SOBE COBB
Decadent classic: organic hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, cucumber, street corn, and a balsamic vinaigrette$24.00
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
- TURKEY BLISS SANDWICH
Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on 7-grain bread$18.00
- GRILLED CHICKEN BLT
With chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread$18.00
- TUNA AVOCADO DELIGHT WRAP
Tuna salad (red onion, celery, mayo, parsley) wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla$17.00
- FALAFEL WRAP
Classic chickpea hummus, marinated peppers, quinoa, tomato, sesame dressing$18.00
- A + BURGER
Our 8oz chef’s blend burger with caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, secret sauce and lettuce$22.00
- VEGETARIAN BURGER$22.00
- HOT DOG
Jumbo Kosher hot dog served with classic relish and a side of your choice$16.00
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Melted mozzarella in a grilled tortilla, served with guacamole and sour cream$18.00
LARGE PLATES
- SPICY VODKA RIGATONI
Tossed in a spicy vodka sauce and topped with grated pecorino cheese$25.00
- ROASTED HALF CHICKEN
Marinated in citrus flavors served with a side of rosemary potatoes - kosher style chicken available$29.00
- LA PIZZA MARGHERITA
Traditional pizza with Caputo flour, San Marzano tomatoes, “fior di latte” mozzarella, and fresh basil. Add pepperoni or any topping for an extra $3 ea.$19.00
- FISH & CHIPS
Crispy golden battered cod served with tartar sauce and a squeeze of lemon$24.00
- FILET MIGNON
8oz filet of Certified Angus Beef accompanied by bearnaise sauce and sautéed broccolini$48.00
- MEDITERANEAN BRANZINO$36.00
SIDES
SIP & SAVOR
COCKTAILS
LIQUOR
- BELVEDERE$16.00
- BELUGA NOBLE GOLD$22.00
- TITOS$16.00
- KETEL ONE$17.00
- GREY GOOSE$17.00
- 11 VODKA$15.00
- CASAMIGOS BLANCO$20.00
- CASAMIGOS REPOSADO$22.00
- DON JULIO ANEJO$22.00
- CLASE AZUL$60.00
- ZACAPA 23$20.00
- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE$14.00
- BOTANIST GIN$16.00
- MACALLAN 12YR$22.00
- MAKERS MARK$15.00
- JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK$22.00
BEER
MOCKTAILS
NON ALCOHOLIC
SMOOTHIES
COFFEE
WINE
SPARKLING
ROSE
WHITE
RED
SPECIAL SELECTION
- CHARDONNAY - DREI DONA IL TORNESE LE ORIGIN$115.00
- BRUNELLO DI MONTALCINO - SASSO DI SOLE$135.00
- AMARONE - MASI$145.00
- PINOT NOIR - DOMAINE CHANZY MERCURY 1ER CRRU BURGUNDY$165.00
- MONTEPULCIANO D'ABBRUZZO - VALLE REALE SAN CALISTO$95.00
- BLEND SALENTO IGT - ROSA DEL GOLFO QUARENTALE$125.00
- CABERNET MAGNIFICAT - DREI DONA$140.00
- CAB. FRANC & SANGIOVESE - DREI DONA GRAF NOIR$240.00
- SANGIOVESE - DREI DONA PRUNO RISERVA DOC$95.00