The Grill Chico
Full Menu
Starters
Charcuterie Board
cured meats & cheeses, fruit, veg
Goat Cheese & Beets
Blood orange vinaigrette, pistachio
Heirloom Tomato Burrata
burrata, pesto, crostini
Brussels Sprouts
Shaved brussels, poached egg, bacon
Dumplings
pork trumpet, mushroom, tamari broth
Meatballs
beef, pork, tomato, parmesan, basil
Artichoke Dip
parmesan, garlic, dill
Tuna Tartare
ahi tuna, avocado, tamari, lime
Truffle Fries
Truffle oil, parmesan
Salads
Chico Cobb
Grilled chicken, bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, tarragon vinaigrette
Shrimp & Mango Salad
Spinach, mango, jalapeno, lime vinaigrette
Grilled Flat Iron Steak Salad
bleu cheese, red onion, crispy shallots
Classic Wedge
tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, red onion
Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, parmesan
Sandwiches & Burgers
House Specialties
Mahi Mahi Fish Tacos
3 tacos, mango pineapple salsa, chipotle cream
Chicken Parmesan
mozzarella, tomato, basil
Eggplant Parmesan
mozzarella, tomato, basil
Pappardelle Bolognese
3 sons bolognese, pappardelle, parmesan
Wild Mushroom & Truffle Risotto
crimini mushrooms, truffle oil
Fried Chicken
half chicken with mashed potatoes
Salmon
mashed potato, forbidded rice, squash, brussels sprouts
Steak Frites
12oz grilled flat iron, french fries, compound butter
Filet
8oz steak, mashed potatoes, broccolini
Ribeye
14oz steak, mashed potatoes, broccolini