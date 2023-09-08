The Basics

Drip Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

$3.50

Pourover

$4.50

Cortado

$3.75

Flat White

$4.25

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappacuino

$4.50

Americano

$3.75

Latte

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

Mocha

$5.25

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Blended Drinks

Neeli's Choice Cold Coffee

$5.95

Date and Banana

$6.25

White Chocolate

$5.95

Local Honey

Mocha Chip

$5.95

Specialty Drinks

"Vietnamese Iced Coffee"

$6.15

Spanish Latte

$6.18

Virgo Szn

$6.10

Gulab Jamun Latte

$6.05

Baklava Latte

$6.05

Strawberry Matcha Latte

$6.25

Nutella Mocha

$5.95

Gulaabi Lemonade

$4.55

Mango Squash

$4.45

Not Coffee

Matcha

$7.75

Chai Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.95

Refresher (Mango starfruit passionfruit)

$4.25

Iced Tea

$3.60

Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

Pastries

Almond Cookie

$3.35

Apple Tart Slice

$5.95

BAKLAVA

$3.50

Banana Bread

$5.75

Bear Claw

$5.25

Bostok

$5.45

Brownies

$3.75

Cake Jar

$5.40

Cheesecake Jar

$8.33

Cherry Strudel

$5.10

Chicken savory

$9.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25

Cinnamon Roll

$5.25

Coffee Cake

$5.25

Cookies

$4.00

Cream Cheese Danish

$5.25

Croissants

$4.55

Double Chocolate Muffins

$4.75

Green Onion Cheddar Scone

$6.00

Lemon Bar

$5.50

Muffins

$4.75

Spinach and feta turn over

$7.00

Sweet Scones

$5.40

Turkey and Cream Cheese Croissant

$5.95

Vanilla Bean Scone

$3.50

Vanilla cupcake

$5.50

Coffee Bags

Finca La Merced - Guatemala

$21.50

Los Popitos - Honduras

$19.00

Pocos de Caldos - Brazil

$17.75

Finca San Luis - Colombia

$21.00

Misty Valley - Ethiopia

$24.95

Koru Espresso

$18.50

Decaf

$19.00

Cheesecake

Original

$13.00

Lemon

$15.00

Bagels

Plain

$3.00

Everything

$3.25

Sesame Seed

$3.25

Asiago

$3.25

Cheddar

$3.25

Waffles

Original

$3.60

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

Apple Cinnamon

$4.00

Sandwiches and Avocado Toast

Croissant Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Plane Jane

$7.50

Date and Feta

$8.50

Millenial Toast

$9.45

Breakfast Items

Turkey Sausage and Cheese Egg Bites

$3.50