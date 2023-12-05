PLEASE NOTE IN INSTRUCTIONS IF YOU ARE DINING IN
The Gruff at The Post 1136 S Fort Thomas Ave
Hot Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
with black pepper aioli & spicy pickled slaw
- Gruff Boy$12.00
cheeseburger with tartar sauce, pickles & arugula
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
cheeseburger with black pepper aioli, arugula, onion, tomato, pickle
- Cuban$12.00
with ham, pork loin, swiss cheese, spicy mustard and pickles on sourdough
Cold Sandwiches
Salads
- Grass is Greener Salad$12.00
mixed greens, pecans, berries, blue cheese crumbles, radish, green onion & lemon balsamic dressing
- Brussels Sprouts Salad$12.00
arugula, roasted Brussels sprouts, bacon crumbles, shredded parmesan & lemon vinaigrette dressing
- BLT Salad$12.00
mixed greens, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, grape tomatoes & ranch dressing
Appetizers
Kids Meals
The Gruff at The Post 1136 S Fort Thomas Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(859) 581-0040
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 4:30PM