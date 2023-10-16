Popular Items

Beyond Burger

$16.99

Beyond meat, arugula, tomato, vegan cheese, and vegan cheese sauce (contains nuts) on a brioche bun

Sweet Gains Smoothie

$5.99

Almond milk, peanut butter, cinnamon, agave, banana,


Bowls

Dairy Free Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Veggie pasta, turkey bacon, chicken breast, broccoli, dairy free cheese sauce, topped with follow your heart cheese blend, bbq spice and green onions. *Contains Nuts*

Fire Cracker

$12.99

Your choice of chicken, shrimp, steak, grilled tofu, or fried tofu. Stir fry vegetables, zucchini noodles, firecracker sauce, a sweet and mildly spicy citrus sauce, garnished with micro greens, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce

Island Bowl

$15.99

Seared Ahi, brown rice, seaweed and cucumber salad, mangos, jalapenos, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce

Nacho Bowl

$13.99

Chicken breast, cilantro lime rice, black bean pico de gallo, sauteed peppers and onions, tortilla strips, dairy free cheese sauce, follow your heart cheese blend, cilantro , lime wedge. *Contains Nuts* *Gluten Free*

Steak Bowl

$15.99

Center cut top sirloin, basmati rice, asparagus, feta cheese, fried egg, balsamic glaze, topped with micro greens *GLUTEN FREE*

Stir Fry

$12.99

Your choice of protein, seasonal vegetables, garlic, brown rice, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, and micro greens

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.99

Your choice of protein, sautéed broccoli, garlic, brown rice, teriyaki sauce, green onions, sesame seeds.

Turkey Bacon Fried Rice

$10.99

Basmati rice, turkey bacon, scrambled eggs, peas, carrots, garlic, stir fry sauce, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, and micro greens. Add a protein for upcharge.

Burgers

Beef Burger

$10.99

Beef Patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli on a brioche bun.

Beyond Burger

$16.99

Beyond meat, arugula, tomato, vegan cheese, and vegan cheese sauce (contains nuts) on a brioche bun

Elote Burger

Elote Burger

$15.99

Beef patty topped with roasted corn, cojita cheese, cilantro, crushed takis, smoked paprika aioli on a brioche bun

Hangover Burger

$15.99

Beef patty, sriracha candied bacon, fried egg, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, garlic aioli on a brioche bun

PB & J Burger

$15.99

Beef patty, red onion grape jam, roasted peanut butter aioli, sriracha candied bacon on a brioche bun

Salmon Burger

$17.99

House made wild caught salmon patty, dill, capers, arugula, marinated tomato, lemon caper aioli on a brioche bun

Tex Mex Burger

$15.99

Beef patty, fried jalapenos & onions, hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce on a brioche bun

The Bruiser Burger

$15.99

Beef patty, sautéed mushroom and onions, blue cheese, blue cheese aioli on a brioche bun

Turkey Burger

$11.99

Turkey patty. lettuce, tomato, red onion, cranberry orange aioli on a brioche bun

Ultimate Turkey Burger

$15.99

Turkey patty, fried egg, turkey bacon, arugula, tomato, cranberry orange aioli on a brioche bun

Dessert

The Camp Fire Shake

$9.99

Vanilla ice cream, heavy cream, chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs, topped with torched marshmallow, chocolate chips, and graham crackers

Strawberry Banana Split Shake

$9.99

Vanilla ice cream, heavy cream, strawberry jam and puree, banana, topped with whipped cream, strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, and a cherry.

Cookie Monster Shake

$9.99

Oreo cookie vanilla flavored ice cream, heavy cream, topped with chocolate chip cookie dough, oreo cookie crumbles, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate sauce.

PBC

$9.99

Peanut butter vanilla flavored ice cream, heavy cream, with chocolate chips, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, and reeses peanut butter cups. *Contains Nuts*

Cheese Cake

$6.99

New York style cheese cake on top of a berry lemon mascarpone mousse. Cake is topped with a berry puree and burnt lemon and whipped cream.

Just Protein

Beef Patty

$4.00

6oz Steak

$7.99

5oz Chicken

$5.99

6 pieces of Shrimp

$6.99

Salmon

$9.99

White Fish

$5.99

4 pieces of Bacon

$4.99

4 pieces of Siracha Bacon

$5.99

Ahi

$8.99

Merchandise

GFG Hat

$24.99

GFG Mens Shirt

$24.99

GFG Womens Tank

$24.99

GFG Womens Shirt

$24.99

Plates

Avocado Toast

$11.99

Multi grain toast, chipotle avocado smash, turkey bacon, cheese blend, 2 eggs cherry tomatoes, red onions, arugula mix, and balsamic glaze. Eggs served sunny side up

Blackened White Fish

$13.99

Blackened white fish, grilled asparagus, zucchini noodles, caper relish, and red pepper sauce. Garnished with micro greens *GLUTEN FREE*

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

2 time best of Las Vegas Winner Fried chicken strips, belgian Waffles, fried egg, peanut butter maple glaze, spicy maple sauce, and traditional maple syrup.

Corn Dogs

$10.99

Grilled kielbasa then fried with spicy ketchup and our house made mustard with attitude

Fingers

$14.99

Fried chicken tenders served with carrots, celery on spring mix with fries

Fish and Chips

$15.99

3 pieces of tempura battered cod topped with malt vinegar aioli, served with lemon caper aioli, french fries and coleslaw with a seared lemon

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Seared white fish on butter leaf lettuce, with herb cabbage salad, red pepper sauce, black bean pico de gallo, cilantro, lime wedge wotj cilantro lime brown rice. 3 tacos total *GLUTEN FREE*

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Wild caught Atlantic salmon, basmati rice pilaf with peas and carrots, grilled asparagus and red pepper sauce, garnished with micro greens *GLUTEN FREE*

Steak Plate

$16.99

Center Cut top sirloin, roasted yukon and sweet potato blend, grilled asparagus, pesto sauce, and balsamic glaze. *CONTAINS NUTS* *GLUTEN FREE*

The Glutton

$16.99

3 hour braised pork belly, sriracha candied bacon, pork jus lie and red onion bacon jam, with roasted yukon and sweet potatoes

Turkey Skillet

$10.99

Wings

$14.99

tossed in your choice of BBQ, Mild, Hot Hot, or Asian Zing served with carrots, celery and fries

Salads

Apple Gorgonzola Salad

$13.99

Roasted chicken breast over romaine and spring mix topped with chopped apples, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts and a side of house raspberry champagne vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Chicken tenders, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo cauliflower, red onions, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing

Chop Salad

$12.99

Choice of chicken or turkey breast, mixed greens, turkey bacon, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, ranch

Grilled Ahi Salad

$15.99

Seared ahi, mixed greens, Yukon & sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, agave mustard dressing

Steak Salad

$15.99

Center cut top sirloin avocado,, mixed greens, Yukon & sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green onions, balsamic glaze, balsamic dressing

Turkey Taco Salad

$13.99

Ground turkey, mixed greens, sautéed peppers and onions, low fat cheddar, black bean pico, tortilla strips, lime wedge, Buffalo buttermilk ranch

Sandwich

BLT

$14.99

Bacon, arugula, butter leaf lettuce, marinated tomatoes, mayo on chibatta

Chicken Club

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, arugula, marinated tomatoes, avocado puree spread, ciabatta bread

Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Center cut top sirloin, grilled peppers and onions, arugula, feta cheese, roasted garlic aioli, balsamic glaze on a brioche bun

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Tuna, mayo, mustard, chipotle seasoning, green apple, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, all mixed together on sourdough bread with melted pepper jack cheese.

Smoothies and Drinks

Caribbean Colada

$6.99

Coconut, orange juice, banana, mango, pineapple

Chocolate smoothie

$5.99

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Smoothie

$6.99

Almond milk, cookie butter, banana, caramel extract, Ghost Nutter Butter protein

Flavored Lemonade

$3.49

Infused flavors

Fruit Smoothie

$5.99

Mix of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, banana, orange juice

Gfg energy

$2.99

Green Smoothie

$6.99

Almond milk, apple juice, banana, spinach, avocado, cinnamon, vanilla, agave

Hot coffee

$2.99

Hot tea

$2.99

Ice drink

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.49

Juice

$3.29

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$5.99

Almond milk, spinach, avocado, cinnamon, vanilla, matcha powder

PB&J smoothie

$6.99

Almond milk peanut butter banana vanilla agave berry jam

Peanut Butter Cookie

$6.99

Oat milk, peanut butter, banana, vanilla, Ghost Nutter Butter protein

Perrier

$2.49

Pressed Juice

$5.50

Pressed shot

$2.99

Soda

$2.49

Soda Can

$1.99

Starbucks frap

$3.49

Sweet Gains Smoothie

$5.99

Almond milk, peanut butter, cinnamon, agave, banana,

Water bottle

$1.50

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$9.99

Center cut bacon wrapped dates, with a sherry reduction and blues cheese mousse and toasted almonds. *Contains Nuts*

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$10.99

Chopped chicken tossed in a peanut butter hoisin sauce, herb cabbage blend, toasted peanuts, carrots, sesame seeds *CONTAINS NUTS*

Fries

$5.99

with our kicked up ketchup *GLUTEN FREE*

Jumbo Stuffed Tator Tots

$8.99

4 shredded potatoes stuffed with smoked cheddar & mascarpone cheese and sautéed onions. Served with spicy ketchup and green onion & avocado coulis topped with green onion and bacon. *Gluten Free*

Onion Rings

$6.99

Beer battered onion rings served with buttermilk ranch and BBQ sauce

Shrimp Tostadas

$11.99

Sriracha kidney bean puree, herb cabbage salad, grilled shrimp, avocado puree topped with micro cilantro on 3 corn tortillas *GLUTEN FREE*

Side of Fruit

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Sweet potato fries with our Sugar Bear sauce a maple brown sugar aioli *GLUTEN FREE*

Tempura Fried Asparagus

$8.99

with a lemon caper aioli dipping sauce

Tofu Nuggets

$6.99

extra firm tofu fried and served with our house made firecracker sauce

Wraps

Apple Gorgonzola Wrap

$13.99

Roasted chicken breast over mixed greens, topped with chopped apples, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.

Berry Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Chicken tenders, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo roasted cauliflower, red onions, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing.

Chop wrap

$11.99

Choice of chicken or turkey breast, mixed greens, turkey bacon, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, ranch dressing

Grilled Ahi Wrap

$15.99

Seared ahi, mixed greens, yukon and sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, agave mustard dressing

Steak Wrap

$15.99

Center cut top sirloin, mixed greens, yukon and sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green onions, balsamic glaze, balsamic dressing

Turkey Taco Wrap

$13.99

Ground turkey, mixed greens, sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, black bean pico, tortilla strips, lime wedge, buffalo buttermilk ranch

Extra Sauce

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Ketchup

$0.50

Extra Teriyaki

$0.50

Extra FirerCracker

$0.50

Extra Pesto

$0.50

Extra Aioli

$0.50

Extra Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Extra Sugar Bear

$0.50

Special of the Day

Special Burger

$14.99

Special App

$14.99

Soup of the day

$5.99

Random Request

Meals

$27.00