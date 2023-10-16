The Guilt Free Glutton 955 grier drive
Bowls
Dairy Free Mac & Cheese
Veggie pasta, turkey bacon, chicken breast, broccoli, dairy free cheese sauce, topped with follow your heart cheese blend, bbq spice and green onions. *Contains Nuts*
Fire Cracker
Your choice of chicken, shrimp, steak, grilled tofu, or fried tofu. Stir fry vegetables, zucchini noodles, firecracker sauce, a sweet and mildly spicy citrus sauce, garnished with micro greens, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce
Island Bowl
Seared Ahi, brown rice, seaweed and cucumber salad, mangos, jalapenos, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce
Nacho Bowl
Chicken breast, cilantro lime rice, black bean pico de gallo, sauteed peppers and onions, tortilla strips, dairy free cheese sauce, follow your heart cheese blend, cilantro , lime wedge. *Contains Nuts* *Gluten Free*
Steak Bowl
Center cut top sirloin, basmati rice, asparagus, feta cheese, fried egg, balsamic glaze, topped with micro greens *GLUTEN FREE*
Stir Fry
Your choice of protein, seasonal vegetables, garlic, brown rice, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, and micro greens
Teriyaki Bowl
Your choice of protein, sautéed broccoli, garlic, brown rice, teriyaki sauce, green onions, sesame seeds.
Turkey Bacon Fried Rice
Basmati rice, turkey bacon, scrambled eggs, peas, carrots, garlic, stir fry sauce, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds, and micro greens. Add a protein for upcharge.
Burgers
Beef Burger
Beef Patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Beyond Burger
Beyond meat, arugula, tomato, vegan cheese, and vegan cheese sauce (contains nuts) on a brioche bun
Elote Burger
Beef patty topped with roasted corn, cojita cheese, cilantro, crushed takis, smoked paprika aioli on a brioche bun
Hangover Burger
Beef patty, sriracha candied bacon, fried egg, pepper jack cheese, fried onions, garlic aioli on a brioche bun
PB & J Burger
Beef patty, red onion grape jam, roasted peanut butter aioli, sriracha candied bacon on a brioche bun
Salmon Burger
House made wild caught salmon patty, dill, capers, arugula, marinated tomato, lemon caper aioli on a brioche bun
Tex Mex Burger
Beef patty, fried jalapenos & onions, hatch chiles, pepper jack cheese, BBQ sauce on a brioche bun
The Bruiser Burger
Beef patty, sautéed mushroom and onions, blue cheese, blue cheese aioli on a brioche bun
Turkey Burger
Turkey patty. lettuce, tomato, red onion, cranberry orange aioli on a brioche bun
Ultimate Turkey Burger
Turkey patty, fried egg, turkey bacon, arugula, tomato, cranberry orange aioli on a brioche bun
Dessert
The Camp Fire Shake
Vanilla ice cream, heavy cream, chocolate sauce, graham cracker crumbs, topped with torched marshmallow, chocolate chips, and graham crackers
Strawberry Banana Split Shake
Vanilla ice cream, heavy cream, strawberry jam and puree, banana, topped with whipped cream, strawberry sauce, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, and a cherry.
Cookie Monster Shake
Oreo cookie vanilla flavored ice cream, heavy cream, topped with chocolate chip cookie dough, oreo cookie crumbles, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate sauce.
PBC
Peanut butter vanilla flavored ice cream, heavy cream, with chocolate chips, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, and reeses peanut butter cups. *Contains Nuts*
Cheese Cake
New York style cheese cake on top of a berry lemon mascarpone mousse. Cake is topped with a berry puree and burnt lemon and whipped cream.
Just Protein
Plates
Avocado Toast
Multi grain toast, chipotle avocado smash, turkey bacon, cheese blend, 2 eggs cherry tomatoes, red onions, arugula mix, and balsamic glaze. Eggs served sunny side up
Blackened White Fish
Blackened white fish, grilled asparagus, zucchini noodles, caper relish, and red pepper sauce. Garnished with micro greens *GLUTEN FREE*
Chicken and Waffles
2 time best of Las Vegas Winner Fried chicken strips, belgian Waffles, fried egg, peanut butter maple glaze, spicy maple sauce, and traditional maple syrup.
Corn Dogs
Grilled kielbasa then fried with spicy ketchup and our house made mustard with attitude
Fingers
Fried chicken tenders served with carrots, celery on spring mix with fries
Fish and Chips
3 pieces of tempura battered cod topped with malt vinegar aioli, served with lemon caper aioli, french fries and coleslaw with a seared lemon
Fish Tacos
Seared white fish on butter leaf lettuce, with herb cabbage salad, red pepper sauce, black bean pico de gallo, cilantro, lime wedge wotj cilantro lime brown rice. 3 tacos total *GLUTEN FREE*
Grilled Salmon
Wild caught Atlantic salmon, basmati rice pilaf with peas and carrots, grilled asparagus and red pepper sauce, garnished with micro greens *GLUTEN FREE*
Steak Plate
Center Cut top sirloin, roasted yukon and sweet potato blend, grilled asparagus, pesto sauce, and balsamic glaze. *CONTAINS NUTS* *GLUTEN FREE*
The Glutton
3 hour braised pork belly, sriracha candied bacon, pork jus lie and red onion bacon jam, with roasted yukon and sweet potatoes
Turkey Skillet
Wings
tossed in your choice of BBQ, Mild, Hot Hot, or Asian Zing served with carrots, celery and fries
Salads
Apple Gorgonzola Salad
Roasted chicken breast over romaine and spring mix topped with chopped apples, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts and a side of house raspberry champagne vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken tenders, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo cauliflower, red onions, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, ranch dressing
Chop Salad
Choice of chicken or turkey breast, mixed greens, turkey bacon, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, ranch
Grilled Ahi Salad
Seared ahi, mixed greens, Yukon & sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, agave mustard dressing
Steak Salad
Center cut top sirloin avocado,, mixed greens, Yukon & sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green onions, balsamic glaze, balsamic dressing
Turkey Taco Salad
Ground turkey, mixed greens, sautéed peppers and onions, low fat cheddar, black bean pico, tortilla strips, lime wedge, Buffalo buttermilk ranch
Sandwich
BLT
Bacon, arugula, butter leaf lettuce, marinated tomatoes, mayo on chibatta
Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, turkey bacon, arugula, marinated tomatoes, avocado puree spread, ciabatta bread
Steak Sandwich
Center cut top sirloin, grilled peppers and onions, arugula, feta cheese, roasted garlic aioli, balsamic glaze on a brioche bun
Tuna Melt
Tuna, mayo, mustard, chipotle seasoning, green apple, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, all mixed together on sourdough bread with melted pepper jack cheese.
Smoothies and Drinks
Caribbean Colada
Coconut, orange juice, banana, mango, pineapple
Chocolate smoothie
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Smoothie
Almond milk, cookie butter, banana, caramel extract, Ghost Nutter Butter protein
Flavored Lemonade
Infused flavors
Fruit Smoothie
Mix of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, banana, orange juice
Gfg energy
Green Smoothie
Almond milk, apple juice, banana, spinach, avocado, cinnamon, vanilla, agave
Hot coffee
Hot tea
Ice drink
Iced Tea
Juice
Matcha Green Tea Smoothie
Almond milk, spinach, avocado, cinnamon, vanilla, matcha powder
PB&J smoothie
Almond milk peanut butter banana vanilla agave berry jam
Peanut Butter Cookie
Oat milk, peanut butter, banana, vanilla, Ghost Nutter Butter protein
Perrier
Pressed Juice
Pressed shot
Soda
Soda Can
Starbucks frap
Sweet Gains Smoothie
Almond milk, peanut butter, cinnamon, agave, banana,
Water bottle
Starters
Bacon Wrapped Dates
Center cut bacon wrapped dates, with a sherry reduction and blues cheese mousse and toasted almonds. *Contains Nuts*
Chicken Lettuce Cups
Chopped chicken tossed in a peanut butter hoisin sauce, herb cabbage blend, toasted peanuts, carrots, sesame seeds *CONTAINS NUTS*
Fries
with our kicked up ketchup *GLUTEN FREE*
Jumbo Stuffed Tator Tots
4 shredded potatoes stuffed with smoked cheddar & mascarpone cheese and sautéed onions. Served with spicy ketchup and green onion & avocado coulis topped with green onion and bacon. *Gluten Free*
Onion Rings
Beer battered onion rings served with buttermilk ranch and BBQ sauce
Shrimp Tostadas
Sriracha kidney bean puree, herb cabbage salad, grilled shrimp, avocado puree topped with micro cilantro on 3 corn tortillas *GLUTEN FREE*
Side of Fruit
Side Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries with our Sugar Bear sauce a maple brown sugar aioli *GLUTEN FREE*
Tempura Fried Asparagus
with a lemon caper aioli dipping sauce
Tofu Nuggets
extra firm tofu fried and served with our house made firecracker sauce
Wraps
Apple Gorgonzola Wrap
Roasted chicken breast over mixed greens, topped with chopped apples, gorgonzola cheese, cranberries, candied walnuts, tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.
Berry Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken tenders, mixed greens, celery, carrots, buffalo roasted cauliflower, red onions, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing.
Chop wrap
Choice of chicken or turkey breast, mixed greens, turkey bacon, avocado, red onion, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, ranch dressing
Grilled Ahi Wrap
Seared ahi, mixed greens, yukon and sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, agave mustard dressing
Steak Wrap
Center cut top sirloin, mixed greens, yukon and sweet potatoes, green beans, hard boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green onions, balsamic glaze, balsamic dressing
Turkey Taco Wrap
Ground turkey, mixed greens, sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, black bean pico, tortilla strips, lime wedge, buffalo buttermilk ranch