The Happy Waffle 514 Belvedere St
The Happy Waffle
Waffle Pops
- The Dopamine$4.50
Milk chocolate, Crushed Pretzels, PeanutButter drizzle, Caramel drizzle.
- Strawberry Cheesecake$4.50
Signature Cheesecake filling, Strawberries, Powdered sugar
- Cookies & Cream$4.50
Milk Chocolate, White Chocolate, Crushed Oreos
- The Campfire$4.50
Milk Chocolate, Graham Crackers, Toasted Marshmallows.
- Nutty Banana$4.50
Nutella, Sliced Bananas, Biscoff Cookie Crumbles
- Tutti Fruity$4.50
White Chocolate, Raspberry Drizzle, Fruity Pebbles
- The Early Morning$5.00
Berries, Vanilla Yogurt Drizzle, House Made Granola, Honey
- Maple Bacon$4.50
Bacon Waffle, Maple Syrup Drizzle
- The Charcuterie$5.00Out of stock
Boursin, Ham, Fig Jam
- Pizza Waffle$5.00
Pepperoni Waffle, Mozzarella, Italian Herbs, Parmesan, Marinera Dipping Sauce.
- Monte Cristo Waffle Sandwich$6.00
Ham, Swiss Cheese, Raspberry Jam, Powdered Sugar.
- The Classic$3.75
Fresh made waffle with syrup and powdered sugar.
- MYO$3.50
Make your waffle exactly the way you want it.
- Black and White$4.00
Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate
- Hazelnutty$4.50
Milk chocolate, Chopped Hazelnuts, Nutella
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry$4.25
- Gluten free$5.00
Beverages
Ice Cream
Events THW
