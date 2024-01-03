The Hatch
Brunch Menu
Brunch
- Chicken & Gravy$15.99
Two buttermilk biscuits covered with chicken gravy topped with fried chicken with two eggs any style
- Big Brunch Burrito$14.99
Scrambled eggs, potato wedges, bacon, fried chicken, chicken gravy
- Chicken & Waffle (B)$14.99
- Homemade Waffle$12.99
Waffle, choice of plain, blueberry, bacon, or chocolate chip, bourbon maple syrup
- Chicken Biscuit$14.99
Homemade biscuit, crispy fried chicken, bacon, honey sriracha sauce, side of breakfast potatoes
- Applebutter Chicken Biscuit$11.99
Homemade biscuit, crispy fried chicken with applebutter spread
- The Hatch Big Brunch$18.99
Homemade waffles, eggs any style, 2 pc bacon, breakfast potatoes, fried chicken, and biscuit
- Steak & Eggs$13.99
Blackened filet with two eggs any style with side of breakfast potatoes
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$13.99
Scrambled egg, bacon, cheddar, mayo, on a hoagie roll with side of breakfast potatoes
- Breakfast Bowl$13.99
Breakfast potatoes, scrambled egg, bacon, grilled peppers & onions, shredded cheese, chicken gravy
- Waffle Sliders$12.99
Two mini waffle chicken slider with side of breakfast potatoes
- Breakfast Club$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, on a hoagie roll with side of breakfast potatoes
- The Big Bird$14.99
Fried chicken, bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & the hatch sauce served on a hoagie roll
Brunch Drinks
- Mimosa$6.99
Prosecco with choice of juice
- Bluebird Mimosa$7.99
Prosecco, orange juice, lemonade, blue curacao
- Tropical Mimosa$8.99
Prosecco, pineapple juice, Malibu coconut rum
- Mimosa Bucket$22.99
With BTL of prosecco and juice
- Irish Coffee$10.99
- Hot Bloody Mary$7.99
Deep Eddy's vodka, housemade spicy (or not) bloody Mary mix
- Not Hot Bloody Mary$7.99
- Bloody Maria$7.99
Lunazul blanco, bloody Mary mix
- Cold Brew Martini$11.99
Jameson cold brew, vanilla vodka, bailey's irish cream, milk
Lunch Menu
Lunch Entrees
- Chicken Fried Chicken Lunch$10.00
Boneless Fried Chicken, Pepper Gravy, Cornbread
- Choose 2 Pieces Southern Fried Chicken Lunch$10.00
Legs, Thigh, Wing or Breast, Cornbread
- Chicken & Waffle Lunch$10.00
Homemade Waffle, Crispy Fried Chicken, Bourbon Maple Syrup
- Fall Off the Bone BBQ Ribs Lunch$10.00
Mouthwatering Ribs
- Fried Shrimp Lunch$10.00
Hush Puppies, House Cocktail Sauce
- Shrimp & Grits Lunch$10.00
Cheese Grits, Onions, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Cream Pan Sauce
- Catfish Lunch$10.00
Deep Fried, House made Remoulade, Hush Puppies
- Mouthwatering Meatloaf Lunch$10.00
2 slices of Meatloaf over Mashed Potatoes topped with Unbelievable Gravy
- Fried Pork Chop Lunch$10.00
- Smothered Pork Chop Lunch$10.00
Lunch Sides
Desserts
Dinner Menu
Wings
- 6 Pieces Traditional$9.95
Choose a wing sauce. Served with housemade ranch or blue cheese, celery or carrots
- 12 Pieces Traditional$18.95
- 6 Pieces Breaded$9.95
- 12 Pieces Breaded$18.95
- Fried Cauliflower$8.95
Choose a wing sauce. Blue cheese crumbles, celery, housemade ranch
For the Table
- Cup Chicken & Dumplings$5.95
Slow simmered, served with cornbread
- Bowl Chicken & Dumplings$10.95
Slow simmered, served with cornbread
- Loaded Fries$8.95
Cheese sauce, bacon, fresh jalapenos, side of house made ranch
- Hush Puppies$7.95
Deep fried, side of honey butter
- Fried Green Tomatoes$7.99
House made remoulade
- Pimento Cheese Dip$7.99
Served with fried seasoned pita bread
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$8.99
Served with fried seasoned pita bread
- Deviled Eggs$8.95
- Spicy Crunchy Shrimp$7.99
Fried shrimp, honey-sriracha toss, shredded cabbage
Salads
- House Salad$5.99
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, red onion, blended cheese, honey-bacon-dijon dressing
- Caesar Salad$5.99
Romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh romaine, tomato, onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumble, and buffalo chicken
- The Hatch Cobb$7.99
Romaine, cheddar cheese, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, crispy bacon, and red onions
- Black and Blue Steak Salad$12.99
Romaine, blackened fillet (medium), tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
Handhelds
- Catfish Po Boy$13.99
Catfish, slaw, remoulade sauce, served on a hoagie roll
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan, caesar dressing
- Chicken Waffle$15.99
Fried chicken, bacon, fried egg, bourbon maple syrup, served on house made waffle bun
- Chocolate Chip Sammy$15.99
Fried chicken, bacon, fried egg, bourbon maple syrup, served on house made waffle bun
- Fried Green Tomato BLT$11.99
Fried green tomatoes, bacon, lettuce, pimento cheese on a hoagie
- Shrimp Po Boy$12.99
Fried shrimp, house remoulade, lettuce, tomato, served on hoagie roll
- Southern Surf & Turf$15.99
Fried chicken, fried shrimp, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, the hatch sauce served on brioche bun
- Sweet Honey Nashville$14.99
Fried chicken sweet Nashville sauce, house pickles served on brioche bun
- The Bacon Ranch$14.99
Fried chicken, bacon, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, house made ranch, brioche bun
- The Big Bird$14.99
Fried chicken, bacon, scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & the hatch sauce served on a hoagie roll
- The California$14.99
Grilled chicken, pepper jack, avocado lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, served on brioche bun
- The Hatch$15.99
Fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, house pickles, the hatch sauce, served on brioche bun
- The Hatch Ribey$14.99
Hand pulled pork ribs, BBQ sauce served on brioche bun
- The Heat$14.99
Fried chicken, pepper jack, house buffalo sauce, fresh jalapeños, house made ranch served on brioche bun
- The Meatloaf Boat$14.99
Meatloaf, provolone cheese, unbelievable gravy served on brioche bun
- The Southern$15.99
Fried chicken, mac & cheese, BBQ or buffalo sauce served on brioche bun
- The Texan$14.99
Fried chicken, cheddar, house BBQ sauce, slaw mix, pickles served on brioche bun
- The Veggie$14.99
Fried green tomatoes, mushroom, grilled peppers, onion, avocado, plant based patty, chipotle mayo served on brioche bun
- Ultimate Po Boy$15.99
Upgrade to fried shrimp and fried lobster tail, lettuce, tomato, served on a hoagie roll
Hatchlings Kids Menu
Dinner Entrees
- Chicken Fried Chicken$15.99
Boneless fried chicken, pepper gravy, cornbread
- Choose 2 Pieces Southern Fried Chicken$16.99
Legs, thigh, wing, or breast, cornbread
- Chicken & Waffle$15.99
Homemade waffle, crispy fried chicken, bourbon maple syrup
- Fall Off the Bone BBQ Ribs$15.99
Mouthwatering ribs, with choice of two sides
- Sunday Dinner Wrap$16.99
Whipped sweet potatoes, collard greens, mac & cheese, corn bread & fried chicken
- Chicken & Rib Basket$14.99
Fried chicken & half rack fall off the bone ribs over fries
- Sea Food Tower$18.99
Fried catfish, fried shrimp,and fried lobster come with 2 hush puppies with remoulade
- Fried Shrimp$15.99
Hush puppies, house cocktail sauce
- Shrimp & Grits$16.99
Cheese grits, onions, bacon, bell peppers, cream pan sauce
- Catfish$16.99
Deep fried, house made remoulade, hush puppies
- Cajun Salmon & Shrimp$14.99
Grilled salmon and shrimp topped with cajun cream sauce
- Mouthwatering Meatloaf$15.99
2 slices of meatloaf over mashed potatoes topped with unbelievable gravy
- Chicken and Shrimp Basket$14.99
Fried shrimp and fried chicken over fries
- Fried Pork Chop$15.99
- Smothered Pork Chop$15.99