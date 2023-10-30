The Heights
Main Menu
Appetizers
Hand-tied garlic knots made fresh daily, smothered in real butter, and dusted with Parmesan, garlic, and Italian seasonings. Served with house marinara
Handmade Sicilian-style meatballs smothered in house marinara, Parmesan-Reggiano, and basil
Steak fries tossed in real butter, sea salt, and cracked black pepper
Steak fries tossed in real butter, garlic, Parmesan, and Italian seasonings
10 wings fried to perfection and tossed in your sauce of choice. Served with ranch or blue cheese
Salads
Mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, button mushrooms, and Italian croutons on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with your choice of dressing
Shaved Parmesan, Italian croutons, cracked black pepper, and romaine lettuce tossed in our house Caesar dressing
Greek feta, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, banana peppers, Kalamata olives, and lemon on a bed of romaine lettuce. Served with Greek dressing
Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and cracked black pepper
Sandwiches
Mortadella, Genoa salami, smoked ham, provolone, shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, red onions, dill pickles, giardinieras, garlic aioli, red wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, and cracked black pepper
Handmade Sicilian-style meatballs, house marinara, provolone, parmesan-reggiano, hot Italian cherry peppers, and basil
Sliced ribeye, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, garlic aioli, and hot Italian cherry peppers
Desserts
Drinks
Pizza
Gourmet Cheesy Bread
10" Gluten Free
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce, white, or basil pesto
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Tillamook cheddar, and Parmesan reggiano
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and fresh garlic
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, button mushrooms, white onions, bell peppers, and black olives
Button mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and black olives
BBQ chicken, smokey bacon, Tillamook cheddar, red onions, and green onions in our garlic sauce
Charbroiled chicken, smokey bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, green onions, and franks red hot in our garlic sauce
Sicilian meatballs, pepperoni, fire-roasted tomatoes, red onions, fresh garlic, and basil
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan-reggiano, and extra virgin olive oil. On garlic sauce or traditional red
Canadian bacon, pineapples, smokey bacon, green onions, and Parmesan - reggiano
Charbroiled chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan-reggiano, and fresh garlic on pesto
Seasoned hamburger, smokey bacon, red onions, Tillamook cheddar, dill pickles, and yellow mustard
Charbroiled chicken, pineapples, smokey bacon, fresh basil, and franks red hot
Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, portabella mushrooms, and fresh garlic
Not sure what you want? Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We'll take it from there
Mexican chorizo, queso fresco, roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, lime wedge, and Valentino's hot sauce
14" Pie
Whole milk mozzarella cheese on our famous tomato sauce, white, or basil pesto
Mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, Tillamook cheddar, and Parmesan reggiano
Pepperoni, Genoa salami, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, and fresh garlic
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, baby leaf spinach, button mushrooms, white onions, bell peppers, and black olives
Button mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, fire-roasted tomatoes, and black olives
BBQ chicken, smokey bacon, Tillamook cheddar, red onions, and green onions in our garlic sauce
Charbroiled chicken, smokey bacon, blue cheese crumbles, red onions, green onions, and franks red hot in our garlic sauce
Sicilian meatballs, pepperoni, fire-roasted tomatoes, red onions, fresh garlic, and basil
Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, fresh basil, parmesan-reggiano, and extra virgin olive oil. On garlic sauce or traditional red
Canadian bacon, pineapples, smokey bacon, green onions, and Parmesan - reggiano
Charbroiled chicken, baby leaf spinach, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, blue cheese crumbles, parmesan-reggiano, and fresh garlic on pesto
Seasoned hamburger, smokey bacon, red onions, Tillamook cheddar, dill pickles, and yellow mustard
Charbroiled chicken, pineapples, smokey bacon, fresh basil, and franks red hot
Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, portabella mushrooms, and fresh garlic
Not sure what you want? Tell us what you hate & any allergies. We'll take it from there
Mexican chorizo, queso fresco, roma tomatoes, sweet corn, jalapeños, fresh cilantro, lime wedge, and Valentino's hot sauce