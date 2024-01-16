The Hideaway 101 Mill Street N
Appetizers
- Pico de Gallo$10.00
Served with chips
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Served with chips
- Chili Queso$10.00
Served with chips
- Lakeside Duo$16.00
Chili queso, pico spinach artichoke dip with chips. Choose two.
- Lakeside Trio$19.00
Pico de Gallo, chili queso and spinach artichoke dip with chips
- Traditional Wings$9.50+
Hickory smoked chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- Birria Brisket Tacos$18.00
- Crispy Black Bean Quesadilla$14.00
Black bean filling, cheddar jack hceese, taco crema, cilantro, lime
- Goat Cheese & Marinara$15.00
Baked goat cheese and marinara with a toasted baguette.
- Walleye Taco$18.00
Salads & Wrap
- Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$15.00
Spring mix salad served with a homemade brioche dinner roll and dressing on the side. Beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts.
- House Salad$13.00
Spring mix served with a homemade brioche dinner roll and dressing on the side. Beets, tomatoes, chopped bacon, avocado, cheddar jack cheese.
- Portabella Wrap$12.50
Portabella mushrooms, spinach, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, Caesar dressing. Includes one side.
Sandwiches & Burgers
- Brisket Sandwich$21.00
Beef brisket, root beer bbq, southwest ranch, swiss or pepperjack cheese.
- Smokestack Sandwich$23.00
Beef brisket, pulled pork, root beer bbq, southwest ranch, smoked cheese.
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled or buttermilk fried chicken breast, mayo, tomato, slaw. Top with a wing sauce.
- House Burger$20.00
1/3 lb. ground NY strip and chuck, cheddar cheese, thousand island dressing, sauteed onions.
- Smokehouse Burger$20.00
1/3 lb. ground NY strip and chuck, house made onion rings, root beer bbq, house made bacon.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
Applewood smoked pulled pork topped with root beer bbq.