Hideaway Drinks

Liquor

Well Vodka-Mr.Bostons
$4.50
Absolut
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.25
Svedka Citron
$5.00
Three Olives Citrus
$5.00
Three Olives Raspberry
$5.00
Three Olives Vanilla
$5.00
Titos
$6.00
ketel one
$6.50
Double Well Vodka- Mr. Bostons
$7.00
Double Titos
$10.00
Double Absolut
$10.00
Double Grey Goose
$12.50
Double Svedka Citron
$10.00
Double Three Olives Citrus
$8.00
Double Three Olives Raspberry
$8.00
Double Three Olives Vanilla
$8.00
House Gin
$4.50
Beefeater
$6.00
Bombay Saphire
$7.00
Hendricks
$8.25
Tanqueray
$6.00
Double House Gin
$9.00
Double Beefeater
$12.00
Double Bombay Saphire
$14.00
Double Tanqueray
$12.00
Double Hendricks
$16.50
House Rum- Mr. Boston
$4.50
Bacardi
$5.50
Bacardi Limon
$5.50
Bacardi Raspberry
$5.50
Captain Morgan Spiced
$5.50
Malibu
$5.50
Plantation rum
$14.50
salior
$7.00
Double House Rum-Mr.Boston
$9.00
Double Bacardi
$11.00
Double Bacardi Limon
$11.00
Double Bacardi Raspberry
$11.00
Double Malibu
$11.00
Double Captain Morgan Spiced
$11.00
Well Tequila
$4.50
Conquistador gold (house)
$4.50
El Jimador Silver
$6.00
Exotico Reposado
$6.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$6.00
Patron Silver
$9.50
1800
$8.00
Double Well Tequila
$9.00
Double Conquistador Gold
$9.00
Double Jose Cuervo Gold
$12.00
Double El Jimador Silver
$12.00
Double Patron Silver
$19.00
Double Exotico Reposado
$12.00
House Whiskey (five star)
$4.50
Crown Royal
$7.00
Crown Royal Apple
$7.00
Crown Royal Peach
$7.00
FireBall
$5.00
Glenlivet
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Jack Daniels Honey
$6.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jameson Orange
$6.00
Kesslers
$4.00
Makers Mark
$7.50
Old Smokey pb
$7.00
Seagrams 7
$6.00
Screwball Peanut Butter whiskey
$8.00
Tullamore dew irish whiskey
$6.75
Woodford Reserve
$8.00
bulleit
$8.00
ole smokey salted carmel
$7.00
angel
$15.00
knobb creek
$7.00
buffalo
$7.00
Double House Whiskey
$9.00
Double Kesslers
$8.00
Double Seagrams 7
$12.00
Double Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$12.00
Double Crown Royal
$13.50
Double Crown Royal Apple
$13.50
Double Crown Royal Peach
$13.50
Double Jack Daniels
$12.00
Double Jameson Orange
$12.00
Double Fireball
$10.00
Double Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
$13.50
Double Jack Daniels Honey
$12.00
Double Jameson
$12.00
Double Glenlivet
$20.00
Double Makers Mark
$12.00
Double Old Smokey
$12.00
Double Woodford Reserve
$14.50
bulleit
$14.00
double buffalo
$14.00
Double Angels
$26.00
House Scotch (Lauders)
$4.50
Dewars white label
$6.75
Jim Beam Red Stag
$6.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Jim Beam Peach
$6.00
Double House Scotch
$9.00
Double Dewars White Label
$13.50
Double Jim Beam Red Stag
$12.00
Double Jim Beam
$12.00
Double Jim Beam Peach
$12.00
Amaretto
$3.75
Apple Pucker
$3.75
Bailey
$6.75
Blue Curacao
$3.75
creme de banana
$3.75
creme de menth green
$3.75
disaronno amaretto
$8.25
jager
$6.00
kahlua
$5.25
Licor 43
$6.25
Melon
$3.75
Peach Schnapps
$3.75
Peppermint schnapps
$3.75
Rumchata
$6.50
Rumple Mintz
$6.50
Southern Comfort
$5.50
Triple Sec
$3.75
Watermelon Pucker
$3.75

Beer

Busch Draft
$3.50+
Miller Draft
$3.50+
Blue Moon Draft
$4.50+
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Atwater dirty blonde
$5.75
Bells Two Hearted Ale
$9.00
Bells Oberon
$5.00
Blakes triple jam cider
$5.25
Cheboygan blood orange
$8.00
Founders All Day IPA
$5.25
Guinness
$5.00
Guiness Extra Stout
$8.75
Lansing brewing norther escape
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.75
Natural Ice
$3.00
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$3.75
Stella
$4.75
Summer Shandy
$5.25
Uncle Johns Apple Cider
$8.00
hazy hearted ipa
$5.25
light hearted ipa
$5.25
voodoo juice ipa
$5.50
Angry Orchard
$5.00
bud light
$3.75
bud light lime
$4.25
bud light platinum
$4.75
budweiser
$3.75
busch light
$3.75
Coors Light
$3.75
Coors Banquet
$4.25
Corona Extra
$5.25
Guinness
$4.00
Heinekin
$4.75
Labatt Blue
$4.00
Labatt Blue Light
$4.00
Medelo Especial
$5.00
Mikes Variety
$5.25
Miller Light
$3.75
Micelob Ultra
$4.00
micelob ultra amber
$5.00
New Belgium Fat Tire
$5.50
Odouls
$4.50
Sam Adams Cherry Wheat
$5.75
Sam Adams Octoberfest
$5.75
Stella Artois
$4.75
Sierra Nevada
$5.50
PBR
$3.75

Cocktails

Bhama Mama
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Cosmo
$6.00
Dirty Gin Scout
$6.25
Green Tea
$5.50
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Margarita
$7.00
Martini
$6.00
Mimosa
$4.00
Mini Beer
$4.00
Mojito
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Mudslide
$5.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Pinapple upside down cake
$5.25
sex on beach
$7.00
Screwdriver
$5.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
The Blue Horizon
$7.00
Tom Collins
$5.50
Whiskey Sour
$5.50
White Russian
$6.00
irish mule
$7.50

Wine

Cabernet Glass
$7.00
Chardonnay Glass
$7.00
babich
$12.00
sweet revenge
$7.00
merlot :)
$7.00
Chardonnay BTL
Cabernet BTL
Red Blend BTL
Sauv Blanc BTL

NA Bevs

Coke
$2.19
Lemonaide
$2.19
Sprite
$2.19
Melo Yellow
$2.19
Cranberry
$2.19
Ginger Ale
$2.19
Diet Coke
$2.19
Red Bull
$4.00
Hinekin NA
$4.25
Busch NA
$3.75
Labatt Point
$3.75
athletic ipa n/a
$5.00

Seltzer

Truly Pineapple
$5.50
Truly Wildberry
$5.50
Beatbox Cranberry
$6.00
Beatbox Fruit Punch
$6.00
Good Boy
$6.00
Hoop Tea
$5.00
Carbliss Lemon LIme
$6.50
Carbliss Pineapple
$6.50
Carbliss Margarita
$6.50
Long Drink
$5.50
Long Drink Sugar Free
$5.50
High Noon
$5.00
NUTRL
$5.00
White Claw Black Cherry
$5.50
White Claw Mango
$5.50
Twisted Tea
$5.25

Shots

Green Tea
$5.50
Lemon Drop
$6.50
Mini Beer
$5.50
Pineapple Up Side Down
$5.25
Screwball
$5.50
Jager Bomb
$7.00
Fireball
$5.00
johnny vags
$7.00
kamikaze
$6.50
beach peach
$7.00

Happy Hour

Well Gin
$3.00
Well Whiskey
$3.00
Well Scotch/Bourbon
$3.00
Well Tequila
$3.00
Well Vodka
$3.00
Well Rum/Brandy
$3.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Bud Light Platnium
$3.00
Bud Light Lime
$3.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Coors Banquet
$3.00
Miller Light
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Draft Busch 16oz
$2.50
Draft Busch 22oz
$3.50
Draft Miller 16oz
$2.50
Draft Miller 22oz
$3.50
Draft Blue Moon 16 oz
$4.50
Draft Blue Moon 22oz
$5.00
Well Gin
$3.00
Well Vodka
$3.00
Well Rum
$3.00
Well whiskey
$3.00
Well Scotch
$3.00
Well Burbon
$3.00

Peppinos Menu

Traditional Wings

12 Piece Traditional
$12.65
30 Piece Traditional
$31.35

Boneless Wings

12 Piece boneless
$12.65
30 Piece boneless
$31.35

Bread Sticks

Garlic Bread Sticks
$6.49
Cheesy Bread Sticks
$8.99
Cinnamon Bread Sticks
$6.99
extra icing
$1.00

Grinders

Peppino's Specialty Grinder
$8.50
Pepp's Italiano Grinder
$8.50
Vegetarian Grinder
$7.00
Cheesesteak Grinder
$9.50
Meatball Grinder
$8.50
Ham & Cheese Grinder
$7.00
Turkey Grinder
$8.50

Salads

Garden Salad
$7.25
Caesar Salad
$8.50
Chef Salad
$8.50
Maddelena's Salad
$9.75

Italian Dinners

Spaghetti
$8.50
Fettuccine Pasta
$9.00
Lasagna
$9.75

Hearth Baked Pizza

Margherita
$13.19
Rustica
$15.39
Bianca
$14.29
Pesto
$16.49

Peppinos BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

Small 10"
$8.79
Medium 12"
$9.89
Large 14"
$13.19
X-Large 16"
$14.89
XXLarge 18"
$16.49

Peppinos Specialty Pizza

Hawaiian Delight

Small Hawaiian
$12.99
Medium Hawaiian
$14.84
Large Hawaiian
$19.04
XL Hawaiian
$21.49
XXL Hawaiian
$23.99
Deep Dish Hawaiian
$19.04

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
$12.99
Med Chicken Bacon Ranch
$14.84
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
$19.04
XL Chicken Bacon Ranch
$21.49
XXL Chicken Bacon Ranch
$23.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Small Chicken Alfredo
$14.39
Medium Chicken Alfredo
$16.49
Large Chicken Alfredo
$20.99
XL Chicken Alfredo
$23.69
XXL Chicken Alfredo
$26.49
Deep Dish Chicken Alfredo
$20.99

Meat Lovers

Small Meat Lovers
$14.39
Medium Meat Lovers
$16.49
Large Meat Lovers
$20.99
XL Meat Lovers
$23.69
XXL Meat Lovers
$26.49
Deep Dish Meat Lovers
$20.99

BBQ Chicken

Small BBQ Chicken
$14.39
Medium BBQ Chicken
$16.49
Large BBQ Chicken
$20.99
XL BBQ Chicken
$23.69
XXL BBQ Chicken
$26.49
Deep Dish BBQ Chicken
$20.99

Joey's Sicillian

Small Joey's Sicilian
$15.79
Medium Joey's Sicilian
$18.14
Large Joey's Sicilian
$22.94
XL Joey's Sicilian
$25.89
XXL Joey's Sicilian
$28.99
Deep Dish Joey's Sicilian
$22.94

Veggie Garden

Small Veggie Garden
$15.79
Medium Veggie Garden
$18.14
Large Veggie Garden
$22.94
XL Veggie Garden
$25.89
XXL Veggie Garden
$28.99
Deep Dish Veggie Garden
$22.94

Spicy Supreme

Small Spicy Supreme
$17.19
Medium Spicy Supreme
$19.79
Large Spicy Supreme
$24.89
XL Spicy Supreme
$28.09
XXL Spicy Supreme
$31.49
Deep Dish Spicy Supreme
$24.89

Deluxe

Small Deluxe
$17.19
Medium Deluxe
$19.79
Large Deluxe
$24.89
XL Deluxe
$28.09
XXL Deluxe
$31.49
Deep Dish Deluxe
$24.89

Other

Deep Dish Pizza
$13.19
Party Pizza
$23.99
Calzone
$7.69
10" Breakfast Pizza
$10.99
12" Breakfast Pizza
$13.24
14" Breakfast Pizza
$15.49

Snacks

Chips
$1.50