The Hive Cafe
Food Menu
Breakfast
- Breakfast special$9.99
Omelete, Home fries, Israeli Salad, Served with 2 Slices of Sourdough bread, Small coffee
- Create Your Breakfast$9.99
- Breakfast Croissant$11.99
Fried egg, Guacamole, Melted cheese, sliced tomato, on a butter croissant
- Balanced Breakfast$12.99
Egg whites, Sliced avocado, Side of israeli citrus salad, 2 slices of Sourdough Bread
- Pancakes$7.99
- Home fries
Freshly Made Home Fries with Herbs
- Just an Egg$4.99
Choice of Egg
- Farina$6.49
Housemade Farina
Toast & Paninis
- Avocado Toast$11.99
Fresh avocado with guacamole, Delicious Sourdough bread, Chili flakes, Pumpkin seeds, Olive oil
- Greek Avocado Toast$12.99
Greek avocado, Guacamole, Delicious Sourdough bread, Feta cheese, black olives, red onions, Tomatoes
- Smoked Salmon avocado Toast$12.99
Smoked salmon with avocado, Delicious sourdough bread,
- Traditional Egg Toast$9.99
A simple toast with House egg Salad, Delicious sourdough bread, Scallions, Fresh herbs, Olive oil
- Mediterranean Toast$12.99
Hummus & Greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, green onions, za'atar, and feta on Sourdough bread
- Tuna melt$11.99
Tuna, Melted cheese, on a Housemade Ciabatta bread
- Pizza Panini$11.99
Melted cheese, Pizza sauce, On house made ciabatta bread
- Mushroom Panini$11.99
Suateed mushroom, Melted cheese,Pesto sauce, On housemade ciabatta bread
- Grilled Cheese$8.99
On Sourdough bread, Toasted with butter, Melted 3 cheeses
Sandwich
Salads
- Create your Salad$12.99
Create your own salad, Lettuce based
- Cottage Greens Bowl$6.50
Cottage cheese, Arugula, vegetable's.
- Israeli Citrus Salad$6.99+
grape tomatoes, mint, and parsley, blended with scallions, feta, and a zesty lemon dressing. Bursting with flavor in every bite!
- Israeli salad$4.99+
Traditional Israeli salad
- Tomato Olive Salad$4.99+
- Scoop of
Select a scoop of your spread of choice
Soups
Afternoon Flavors
Pastries
- Cinnamon Bun$5.50
Housemade Cinnemon Bun, with delicous cheese on top.
- Pecan Sticky Bun$6.75
- Almond Croissant$5.95
- Chocolate Croissant$4.95
- Butter Croissant$4.50
- Blueberry Danish$5.95
- Chocolate Toffee Walnut Cookie$5.25
- Chocolate muffins$4.00
- Cheese Floret$4.50
- Cheese Muffin$4.50
- Slice Cheese cake$6.99
- Cannoli$4.50
Pizza Menu
Pizza
Golden Bites
- French Fries$4.99
French fries
- Spicy Fries$5.99
Spicy fries
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
Sweet Potato fries
- Mixed Fries$5.99
Regular fries, Spicy fries, Sweet potato fries.
- Onions Rings$6.99
Onion Rings With Housemade Marinara sauce
- Breaded Cauliflower$5.99
Breaded Cauliflower Dipped in Sweet and Spicy Buffalo sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
Mozzarella Sticks 5x With Housemade Marinara sauce
Drink Menu
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Ice cream Frosters
- Soft Ice Cream$5.00
- Chocolicious Milkshake$9.99
Chocolate, Ice cream, Milk, Topped with whipped cream.
- Vanilla Dream Milkshake$9.99
Vanilla bean, ice cream, Milk, Topped with whipped cream
- Strawberry Bliss Milkshake$9.99
Fresh Strawberries, Ice cream, Milk, Topped with whipped cream.
- Chunky Peanut Butter Milkshake$9.99
Peanut Butter, Nuts, Ice cream, Milk, Topped with whipped cream.
- Cinnabon Delight Milkshake$9.99
Cinnamon, Ice cream, Topped with Whipped cream
- Lotus Biscoff Bonanza Milkshake$9.99
Biscotti, Ice cream, Milk, Topped with whipped cream.
- Caramel Crunch Milkshake$9.99
Dulce de Leche, Ice cream, milk, Topped with whipped cream.
- Mocha Madness Milkshake$9.99
Coffee, Chocolate ice cream, Topped with whipped cream.
- Chocolate Swirl Milkshake$9.99
Chocolate, Vanilla ice cream, milk, Topped with whipped cream
- Razzle Milkshake$9.99
Razzle mix, Vanilla ice cream, Topped with whipped cream.