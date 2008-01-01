The Hoffman House 94 N Front St
Full Menu
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Quesadilla$15.00
Served with re-fried beans, rice, salsa, and sour cream
- Sliced London Broil$13.50
Marinated, grilled sliced London broil topped with a Madeira wine mushroom sauce served with fries
- Fish and Chips*$14.50
Beer battered haddock, deep fried, served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Quiche$15.00
Served with a garden salad and choice of dressing
- Omelet$13.00
Nägelihof farm fresh egg omelet with filling of the day served with French bread
- Pasta Special$16.00
Check our specials menu for today's featured dish
- Lunch Special$16.00
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
- Chicken Marsala Sandwich$13.00
Chicken breast sauteed with a marsala mushroom sauce on a hard roll with melted Gruyère cheese
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich*$11.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast on a hard roll with lettuce, tomato, and melted Monterrey Jack cheese
- Roast Beef Napoleon$13.00
Topped with sautéed onions, peppers, and melted mozzarella cheese, oven roasted and served on toasted french bread
- French Dip$12.00
Cold rare roast beef on french bread with melted Gruyère cheese, served with hot au jus and fries
- Grilled Lamb and Onion Sandwich$14.50
Thinly sliced grilled rosemary and garlic marinated boneless leg of lamb on ciabatta bread with caramelized onions and crumbled blue cheese spread
- Reuben$12.00
Your choice of pastrami or oven-roasted turkey with Russian dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese grilled on rye bread
- French Onion Steak Sandwich$14.00
Grilled marinated London broil, caramelized onion, and melted Gruyère cheese, topped with roasted garlic aioli, served on focaccia bread
- Philly Cheese Steak$14.50
Marinated grilled sliced London broil with American cheese, onions, peppers, and mushrooms on french bread
- Garlic Steak Sandwich*$13.50
Marinated London broil, thinly sliced, topped with garlic butter on ciabatta bread
- Pulled BBQ Pork*$13.50
Served on french bread with a side of coleslaw
- Pulled BBQ Chicken*$13.50
Served on french bread with a side of coleslaw
- London Broil$13.50
Salads
- Southwest Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens topped with sliced grilled chicken breast, veggies, corn, black beans, Jack and Cheddar cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce and chipotle ranch dressing
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and home-made seasoned croutons, topped with sliced grilled chicken breast
- Mixed Green Salad$9.00
Fresh garden vegetables on an over-sized bed of mixed greens
- Large Caesar Salad$9.00
Wraps and Roll Ups
- Sorrento Wrap$11.00
Sautéed spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, roasted garlic, portobello mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a warmed flour tortilla, served with fries. Add chicken +$2
- Cajun Chicken Roll Up$13.00
Blackened Cajun chicken with black beans, pico de gallo, melted Jack and Cheddar cheese wrapped in a warmed flour tortilla, served with sour cream, re-fried beans, and rice
- Thai Chicken Wrap$13.00
Grilled chicken with a spicy peanut sauce and cucumber salad wrapped in a warmed flour tortilla, served with fries
- Southwest Turkey Wrap$13.00
Oven roasted sliced turkey breast, red onions, mixed greens, and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla with chipotle dressing served with fries
- Chicken Chimichanga$13.00
Shredded seasoned chicken cooked with fresh tomatoes. Wrapped in a flour tortilla with melted Jack and Cheddar cheese, fried crispy and served with salsa, sour cream, re-fried beans, and rice
Burgers
- Hoffman Burger*$14.00
Angus steak burger, char-broiled and cooked to your liking. Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato, fries, coleslaw, and half sour pickle
- Turkey Burger*$12.50
Topped with avocado, roasted red pepper, and caramelized balsamic onion jam. Served on a croissant bun with a seasonal fruit and kale salad with sesame ginger dressing
- Veggie Burger*$12.00
Corn, black beans, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and falafel topped with basil pesto. Served on a croissant bun with a seasonal fruit and kale salad with sesame ginger dressing
Appetizers
- Baked French Onion Soup$9.00
- Cup Soup$5.00
- Bowl Soup$8.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$9.00
- Coconut Shrimp$8.50
Served with a peach apricot sauce
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$9.50
- App Quesadilla$10.00
- Calamari$10.50
Served with marinara sauce
- Clams Casino$9.50
Clams on the half shell topped with bacon and broiled with herb butter
- Steamed Clams$15.00
Cooked in garlic butter, white wine and parsley, served with garlic toast
- Chicken Satay$10.00
Grilled chicken over noodles tossed in a spicy peanut sauce
- App Special$9.00
Pasta
- Pasta Poulet$25.00
Penne pasta tossed with sautéed chicken and fresh mozzarella in a tomato, garlic, white wine, and basil sauce
- Seafood Cioppino$29.00
Shrimp, clams, mussels, and crabmeat sauteed in a lightly spiced red sauce over linguini
- Rigatoni Rosello$26.00
Sautéed chicken, shrimp, and andouille sausage in a spicy roasted garlic chipotle cream sauce
- Penne Elaina$26.00
Sautéed shrimp, chicken, and prosciutto with fresh tomatoes in a garlic butter, white wine demi glaze
From the Sea
- Scallops Marsala$25.00
Sea scallops sautéed in a Marsala mushroom sauce, served over angel hair pasta
- Garlic Shrimp Florentine$25.00
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in sweet butter with fresh tomato, spinach, garlic and white wine
- Norwegian Salmon$24.00
Served with a lemon and dill butter sauce
- Fisherman's Platter$29.00
Scallops, shrimp, salmon, and clams casino broiled with lemon butter and white wine
- Catch$30.00
From the Land
- Garlic Steak$27.00
Thinly sliced skirt steak topped with garlic butter
- London Broil$27.00
Thinly sliced london broil topped with a Madeira mushroom sauce
- Steak Au Poivre$32.00
N.Y. Strip encrusted with peppercorns and sautéed with a shallot, garlic, brandy cream sauce
- New York Strip Steak$29.00
Charcoal grilled to your liking
- Grilled Leg of Lamb$27.00
Boneless leg of lamb marinated in garlic and rosemary, grilled and thinly sliced. Topped with garlic butter and served with mint jelly
- St. John's Waldorf Chicken$26.00
Walnut crusted chicken breast topped with a Gorgonzola cream sauce
- Kasey's Chicken$25.00
- Chicken Saltimbocca$26.00
Boneless chicken breast sautéed with prosciutto, spinach, tomato, Gruyere cheese, and sage in a marsala demi-glace
- Coconut Crusted Chicken$25.00
Boneless chicken breast breaded with coconut, lightly fried and served with a peach apricot sauce
- Chicken Francaise$25.00
Boneless chicken breast dipped in an egg and cheese batter sautéed and topped with a lemon butter sauce
- Chicken Parmesan$25.00
Breaded boneless chicken breast topped with tomato sauce and covered in mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Piccata$25.00
Grilled boneless chicken breast with a creamy lemon caper sauce, served over angel hair pasta
- Roast Duckling$29.00
Crisp roasted one-half duck served with chef's sauce du jour
- Dinner Special$30.00
Desserts
- Creme Brulee$10.00
Ask your server for today's flavor
- Cheesecake$9.00
Ask your server for today's flavor
- Flan$9.00
Mexican caramelized custard
- Apple Cobbler$10.00
Served with ice cream
- Chocolate Cake$8.00
Decadent all-chocolate cake
- Tiramisu$8.00
An Italian coffee and mascarpone cake
- Almond Joy Bomb$9.00
Coconut ice cream in a chocolate and almond casing
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse$8.00
Chocolate cake with a peanut butter mousse and a chocolate ganache
- Carrot Cake$8.00
- Flourless Chocolate Tort$8.00
- Ice Cream$2.50
Side Orders
- Garden Salad$5.50
- Sweet Potato Fries with Horseradish Sauce$6.00
- Side Baked Potato$4.00
Food side orders
- Side Mashed Potato$3.00
Food side orders
- Side of Avocado$2.00
Food side orders
- Side of Beans$3.00
Food side orders
- Side of Chimichurri$2.00
Food side orders
- Side of Coleslaw$2.00
Food side orders
- Side of Fries$5.00
Food side orders
- Side of Gravy$1.50
Food side orders
- Side of Pasta$5.00
Food side orders
- Side of Rice$3.00
Food side orders
- Side of Rice and Beans$5.00
Food side orders
- Side of Sauce$0.50
Food side orders
- Side of Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Food side orders
- Side of Veggies$4.00
Food side orders
- Side Potato Chips$3.00
Food side orders
- Twice Baked Potato$4.00
Food side orders
- Veggie Du Jour$7.00
Tavern
- Tavern Nachos$10.00
Home-made tortilla chips with sour cream, pico de gallo, re-fried beans, cheese, and guacamole
- Wings$14.50
10 wings BBQ or buffalo served with carrots, celery, and a side of bleu cheese
- Hoffman Burger$14.00
Black angus beef, charbroiled and cooked to your liking. Served on a toasted hard roll with lettuce, tomato, fries, coleslaw, and half sour pickle
- Turkey Burger$13.00
Topped with avocado, roasted red pepper & caramelized balsamic onion jam. Served on a croissant bun with fries
- Veggie Burger$13.00
House-made patty with corn, black beans, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, and falafel topped with basil pesto. Served on a croissant bun with fries
- Pulled BBQ Pork$13.50
Served on fresh french bread with fries and coleslaw
- Pulled BBQ Chicken$13.50
Served on fresh french bread with fries and coleslaw
- Garlic Steak Sandwich$13.50
Sliced marinated skirt steak on ciabatta bread topped with garlic butter. Served with fries
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast on a hard roll with lettuce, tomato, and melted Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with fries
- Fish and Chips$14.50
Deep fried, beer-battered haddock. Served with fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce
- Mixed Greens Salad$9.00
Fresh garden vegetables on a bed of mixed greens topped
- Tavern Quesadilla$14.00
Kids
Wine by the Glass
White
Red
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Soft Drinks
- Club Soda$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- 7-Up$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Root Beer$4.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Tonic$2.50
- Small Saratoga$3.00
- Large Saratoga$6.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Shirley Temple$2.75
- Club and Cranberry$2.50
- Kids Juice$1.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.00
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Tomato Juice$2.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
Hot Drinks
Wine by the Bottle
- Pinot Grigio Bottle$30.00Out of stock
Blu Giovello (Italy)
- Chardonnay Bottle$29.00
Anakena (Chile)
- Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$30.00
Bonterra (California) *organic
- Prosecco Bottle$30.00
Maschio "Brut" (Italy)
- Rosé Bottle$30.00Out of stock
LAB (Portugal)
- Pinot Noir Bottle$28.00
Mirassou (California)
- Rioja Graciano Bottle$32.00
Finca Manzanos (Spain)
- Malbec Bottle$29.00
Mendoza (Argentina)
- Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$30.00
Bonterra (California) *organic
- Montepulciano Bottle$28.00
Cinta (Italy)
Alcohol
Liqueur
- Amaretto$10.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Amaro$7.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Campari$7.50
Liquor liqueurs
- Chambord$9.50
Liquor liqueurs
- Cointreau$8.50
Liquor liqueurs
- Cream De Casis$7.00
Liquor liqueur
- Creme De Menthe Green$7.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Creme De Menthe White$7.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Creme Di Cassis$7.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Creme De Cacao$9.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Creme De Cacao White$9.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Drambuie$9.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Fernet$8.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Midori$7.50
Liquor liqueurs
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Peppermint Schnapps$7.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Tia Maria$9.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Triple Sec$6.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Vermouth Dry$6.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Vermouth Sweet$6.00
Liquor liqueurs
- VG Chocolate$9.00
Liquor liqueurs
- Apricot Brandy$7.00
Liquor after dinner drinks
- B and B$9.00
Liquor after dinner drinks
- Baileys Irish Cream$8.00
Liquor after dinner drink
- Black Sambucca$9.00
Liquor after dinner drinks
- Blackberry Brandy$7.00
Liquor after dinner drinks
- Courvoisier VSOP$14.00
Liquor after dinner drinks
- Dry Sac$8.50
Liquor after dinner drinks
- Frangelico$9.50
Liquor after dinner drinks
- Grand Marnier$12.00
Liquor after dinner drinks
- Hennessey VS$14.00
Liquor after dinner drinks
- International Coffee$10.00
Food after dinner drinks
- Remy VSOP$15.00
Liquor after dinner drinks
- Sambuca$9.00
Liquor after dinner drinks
- Kahlua$9.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Limoncello$8.00
- Nixta$8.00
- Aperol$0.10
- Screwball$10.00
Vodka
- Stoli O$10.00
Liquor vodka
- Absolute$10.00
Liquor vodka
- Apple Vodka$9.00
Liquor vodka
- Citron$10.00
Liquor vodka
- Lemon Drop Martini$13.00
Liquor vodka
- Finlandia$10.00
Liquor vodka
- Goose Straw-lemon Grass$11.00
Liquor vodka
- Grey Goose$13.00
Liquor vodka
- House Vodka$9.00
Liquor vodka
- Kettle One$11.00
Liquor vodka
- Raspberry Vodka$12.00
Liquor vodka
- Smimoff$8.00
Liquor vodka
- Tito's$10.00
Liquor vodka
Tequila
- 100 Years$8.00
Liquor tequila
- 1800 Cristalino$15.00
Liquor tequila
- Casa Amigos Reposado$15.00
Liquor tequila
- Clase Azul$30.00
Liquor tequila
- Cuervo Gold$8.00
Liquor tequila
- Don Julio Anejo$14.00
Liquor tequila
- Don Julio Silver$10.00
Liquor tequila
- Espolon$10.00
Liquor tequila
- Homitos$10.00
Liquor tequila
- House Tequila$10.00
Liquor tequila
- Mezcal$12.00
Liquor tequila
- Patron Silver$12.00
Liquor tequila
Gin
Whiskey
- Seagram 7$8.00
Liquor whiskey
- Seagram Vo$8.50
Liquor whiskey
- Southern Comfort$8.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Velvet$9.00
Liquor whiskey
- Canadian Club$8.00
Liquor whiskey
- House Whiskey$9.00
Liquor whiskey
- Jack Apple$9.00
Liquor whiskey
- Jack Daniels$10.00
Liquor whiskey
- Jack Fire$8.00
Liquor whiskey
- Crown Royal$12.00
Liquor whiskey
- Proclamation$10.00
Liquor Irish
- Jameson$10.00
Liquor whiskey
- Powers$9.00
Liquor whiskey
- Red Breast 12$18.00
Liquor whiskey
- Redemption$9.00
Liquor whiskey
- Tullamore Dew$12.00
Liquor whiskey
Bourbon/Rye
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Smoke Wagon$10.00
Liquor none
- Blantons$20.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Jeffersons$13.50
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Jim Beam$9.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Knob Creek Bourbon$13.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Makers Mark$12.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Michters Bourbon$16.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Uncle 1856$10.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Uncle 1884$10.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Van Winkle 10$50.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon van
- Winkle 12$98.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon pappy van
- Winkle 15$150.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon bakers
- Bourbon$12.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon Woodford
- Double Oak$16.00Out of stock
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- E H Taylor$18.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Eagle Rare$16.00
Liquor whiskey bourbon
- Elijah Craigh$12.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Buffalo Trace$16.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Bulleit Bourbon$14.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Clyde May$12.00
- House Bourbon$9.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Bardstown$11.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon
- Knob Creek Rye$13.00
Liquor whiskey/rye
- Michter's Rye$14.00
Liquor whiskey/rye
- Bulleit Rye$14.00
Liquor whiskey/rye
- Uncle Nearest Rye$14.00
- Great Jones Rye$13.00
Liquor whiskey/bourbon/rye/scotch
- George T Stagg$55.00
Scotch
- Johnny Walker Black$13.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- Johnny Walker Red$12.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- Macallan 12$16.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- Macallan 15$30.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- Balvenie 12$18.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- Glenfiddich$12.00
Liquor whiskey/ scotch
- Glenlivet$14.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- Chivas Regal$11.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- House Scotch$9.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- Oban 14$20.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- Dewars$13.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
- Bushmill Single Malt 12$15.00
Liquor whiskey/scotch
Cocktails
- 19th Hole$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- Amaretto Sour$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- Apple Martini$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- Apricot Sour$8.00
Liquor cocktails
- Baybreeze$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Black Russian$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Bloody Mary$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- Brandy Alexander$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Cape Cod$7.50
Liquor cocktails
- Cosmo$11.50
Liquor cocktails
- Daiquiri$12.00
Liquor cocktails
- Dark and Stormy$11.00
Liquor cocktails
- French Martini$12.50
Liquor cocktails
- Gin Gibson$10.50
Liquor cocktails
- Gin Gimlet$10.50
Liquor cocktails
- Godfather$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Butterfly$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Cadillac$15.00
Liquor cocktails
- Kamikaze$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Kir$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Kir Royale$10.00
Liquor cocktails
- Manhattan$11.50
Liquor cocktails
- Mezcal Marg$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- Mimosa$9.00
Liquor cocktail
- Moscow Mule$12.00
Liquor cocktails
- Mudslide$10.50
Liquor cocktails
- Old Fashioned$9.25
Liquor cocktails
- Orange Ginger Marg$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- Raspberry Cooler$9.50
Liquor cocktails
- Rob Roy$10.50
Liquor cocktails
- Rum Collins$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Rusty Nail$12.00
Liquor cocktails
- Sazerac$12.00
Liquor cocktails
- Screwdriver$8.00
Liquor cocktails
- Seabreeze$8.00
Liquor cocktails
- Sombrero$8.00
Liquor cocktails
- Stinger$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Strawberry Daiquiri$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- Tequila Sunrise$9.50
Liquor cocktails
- Toasted Almond$9.50
Liquor cocktails
- Tom Collins$7.50
Liquor cocktails
- Tonights Drink Special$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- Pina Colada$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- Virgin Daquiri$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Virgin Margarita$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Virgin Mary$9.00
Liquor cocktails
- Virgin Piña Colada$9.00
Liquor cocktails vodka
- Gimlet$10.50
Liquor cocktails
- Whiskey Punch$13.00
Liquor cocktails
- White Russian$11.00
Liquor cocktails
- Winter Spritz$13.00
Galss wine, glass white wine
- Cappuccino Martini$13.00
- Hot Toddy$11.00
- Peach Bellini$11.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.00
Beer
Craft Cans
- Four Fours$8.00Out of stock
Double IPA. Equilibrium Collaboration
- Kold One$7.00
Kolsch. Mill House Brewing
- Rosé Cider$5.00
Rosé style cider. Brooklyn Cider House (New Paltz, NY)
- Kinda Dry Cider$5.00
Brooklyn Cider House (New Paltz, NY)
- Little Wild Cider$5.00Out of stock
Sweet yet crisp. Brooklyn Cider House (New Paltz, NY)
- High Noon$6.00
Hard seltzer. Ask your server for available flavors
- Mobius$9.00
- Baby Dragon$7.00
- Athletic N/A$5.00
Ale, IPA, lite
- Leaf Pile$5.00