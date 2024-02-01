The Honey Bee Motel, dba The Bee's Knees 16166 Rankin Ave
Food
Wine
- KJ Vintner's Reserve Chardonnay$39.00Out of stock
White - light, toasted oak, baked apple flavor w/accents of butter & vanilla.
- Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio$36.00
White - floral and tropical fruit aroma. Light, crisp, clean and refreshing w/fruit character.
- Barefoot Brand Glass$5.00+
Barefoot
- La Crema Pinot Noir Monterey$38.00Out of stock
Red-Raspberry, plum& rhubarb w/hint of tobacco leaf & earthy.
- Franciscan Cabernet Sauvignon$47.00
Red - rich, dark cherry, plum & chocolate with hint of vanilla, clove, black pepper & sage
Beer
- Yuengling Flight$5.00+
- Tectonic- Hutton & Smith$7.00+
This is an IPA
- Michelob Ultra$5.00+
- Blue Moon$5.00+
- Miller Lite$5.00+
- Modelo$5.00+
- Sweetwater 420$6.00
- Angry Orchard Crisp Apple$6.00
- Mike's Lemonade$6.00
- Modelo Negro$6.00
- Terrapin$7.00
- White Claw- Blk Cherry$6.00
- White Claw - Blk Berry$6.00
- High Noon - Blk Cherry$6.00
- High Noon - Lime$6.00
- High Noon - Peach$6.00
- Nat Light$3.00
- Mich Ultra$4.00
Liquor
- Basel Hayden Bourbon$12.00+
- Benchmark Bourbon$6.00+
- Blanton's Single Barrel$17.00+
- Buffalo Trace$13.00+
- Dickel #12 Signature Recipe$7.00+
- Eagle Rare$14.00+
- Jack Daniel's Black$8.00+
- Jameson Irish Whiskey$12.00+
- Jim Beam 4 yr$7.00+
- Knob Creek$12.00+
- Maker's Mark$12.00+
- Wild Turkey 101$9.00+
- Wild Turkey Honey$9.00+
- Jack Daniels Honey$9.00+
- Jack Daniels Fire$9.00+
- Crown$7.00+
- Absolut$7.00
- Barton Natural$4.00
- Ketel One$9.00
- Smirnoff$6.00
- Tito's$9.00
- Barton Light$5.00
- Captain Morgan$6.00
- Malibu Rum$6.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Don Julio$12.00
- Montezuma$5.00
- GIN - Barton Gin$4.00
- GIN - Hendricks Gin$11.00
- SCOTCH - Glenlivet Scotch$15.00
- FIREBALL$6.00
Cocktails
- Tom Collins$11.00
- Old Fashioned$10.00
Made with Bourbon, sugar & bitters & fresh orange twist
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
Vodka, cranberry martini with a citrous hint
- The Godfather$12.00
A sweet blend of Scotch Whiskey & Amaretto
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Nonnie's Lemon Drop$10.00
Vodka drink with a Refreshing, lemony flavor with a sugar rim.
- Espresso Martini$10.00
A sweet, Vodka based drink w/espresso
- Margarita$7.00
- Paloma$8.00
Tequila with a refreshing, citrus forward blend.
- Stinger$10.00
This packs a punch of Honey & Fire with no dilutions to the flavor, nor the potency.
- Bee's Knees$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea - well$7.00
- Long Island Iced Tea - Top$10.00
- Gin & Tonic$6.00
- Mojito$7.00
Rum, Mint,
- Gin Martini
- Vodka Martini
