The Hotbox Finger Lakes NY
Hot Dogs
- Jalapeno Poppa$7.00
Fried dog slathered in Cream cheese, topped with sweet and spicy Jalapeño Jam, fresh Jalapeños, and a drizzle of homemade Raspberry Sauce
- Maui Waui$7.00
Fried dog topped with Hawaiian Pineapple-Mango Salsa, Smoked bacon, and Fresh Jalapeños
- The Lincoln Park$6.00
Fried Dog with fresh Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized onions, Housemade cheese sauce, and a drizzle of Spicy Brown mustard
- The Philly$6.00
Fried Dog with Caramelized onions, Sautéed peppers, Housemade Cheese sauce, and Bacon
- The Snoop$7.00
Fried Dogg, covered in our Homemade BBQ Brisket Chili, and House Mac & Cheese
- The Zig Zag$7.00
Fried Dog loaded with a pile of hot & crispy crinkle-cut fries, drenched in Housemade cheese sauce, Bacon, and a drizzle of Sriracha Mayo
Burgers
- Mac Daddy$11.00
Double Cheesy Smash patties buried beneath House Mac & Cheese, crispy Bacon & finished with a drizzle of Sriracha Mayo
- Shroom & Swiss$11.00
Double Smash patties slathered with Bacon Jam, melted Swiss, Bleu cheese crumbles, Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions & a light drizzle of Mayo
- The Willie Nelson$11.00
Double Cheddar Smash patties, Bacon Jam, Caramelized onions, more Bacon, Pickles, & finished with a drizzle of Drunken BBQ sauce
- The Signature$10.00
Double Smash patties with melty American cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized onions, Pickles, with our house Special sauce
- The Plane Mary Jane$10.00
Double Smash patties covered in Caramelized onions, and Housemade Cheese Sauce smashed on the griddle
- The Scooby Doo$15.00
Two Grilled cheese buns, Double Smash patties, a heaping pile of Bacon, Fried Chicken Tenders, slathered in Homemade Cheese Sauce, served with a side of our Smoked Brisket chili to dip
Mac & Cheese
- Bangin' Buffalo Mac$10.00
Our Housemade Mac & Cheese topped with Buffalo styled fried Chicken, crispy Bacon, with or without Bleu Cheese Crumbles & drizzled with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing
- Born on The Bayou Mac$10.00
Our Cajun' styled Mac & Cheese topped with crispy fried Chicken & drizzled with a sweet & tangy Honey Garlic sauce
- Philly Mac$10.00
Our Housemade Mac & Cheese underneath a Cheesy chopped Smash patty, crispy Bacon, Caramelized Onions, sautéed Peppers, & a smooth drizzle of Signature sauce
- Snoop Mac$10.00
Our Housemade Mac & Cheese topped with a fried dog, Homemade smoked Brisket Chili, crispy Bacon, & slathered in Drunken BBQ sauce
- The Weezer Mac$9.00
Our Housemade Mac & Cheese topped with hot Bacon, fresh Jalapeños, & crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Loaded Fries
- Bills Mafia Fries$10.00
Crispy Crinklecut fries, covered in delicious Bacon, Bacon & more Bacon, creamy Cheddar cheese sauce, & a smooth drizzle of Ranch dressing
- Blazed & Confused Fries$9.00
Hot n' Crispy Crinklecut fries, covered in House Cheddar Cheese sauce, Bacon, crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, & a nice drizzle of Ranch Dressing
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.00
Crispy Crinklecut fries drowned in our smoked Brisket chili, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, & a drizzle of Sour Cream
- Fry Daddy Mac Fries$10.00
Crispy Crinklecut fries, topped with our Housemade Mac & Cheese, Crispy Bacon, even more Cheddar cheese sauce, and drizzled with Sriracha Mayo
