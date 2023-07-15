Food

Appetizers

French Fries

$2.29+
Masala French Fries

$2.49+
Crispy Fries

$2.79+
Masala Crispy Fries

$2.99+
Waffle Fries

$5.49
Onion Rings

$5.99
Fried Zucchini

$5.99
Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99
Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99
Loaded Fries

$11.99

All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Chicken Wings

$8.99

All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or msg (Mid sections only). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Chicken Nuggets

$11.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES. All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or msg. Served with French Fries. (Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds)

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES. All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or msg. Served with French Fries. (Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds)

Burgers

ALL BURGERS ARE SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
Classic Burger

$11.99

All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Jalapeno Burger

$12.99

All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Avocado Burger

$12.99

All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Swiss Mushroom

$12.99

All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.99

All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Tandoori Chicken Burger

$11.99

All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Zinger Chicken Burger

$12.99

All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

"Nashville" Hot Chicken Burger

$12.99

All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Beef Chapli Burger

$11.99

All natural beef hand-pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

House Specialty

ALL BURGERS & SANDWICHES ARE SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES
Bun Kabab

$12.99

All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Chicken Shawarma

$11.99

All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Tandoori Shawarma

$11.99

All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Beef Shawarma

$12.99

All natural beef with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Mexican

Single Taco

$3.99

All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Carne Asada Taco Platter

$11.99

All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Brc Burrito

$5.99
Asada Burrito

$9.99

All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Chili Cheese Nachos

$9.99

All natural beef with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Beef Quesadilla

$9.99

All natural beef with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.

Seafood

Tuna Sandwich

$6.99
Tuna Melt

$7.99
Fish Taco

$4.99
Fish and Chips

$11.99

Sides

Bacon 2 Pieces

$3.00

Bacon 4 Pices

$5.99

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$6.99
Egg and Cheese Burrito

$6.99
Bacon and Egg Burrito

$9.99
Machaca Burrito

$11.99
Breakfast (Nashta) Burger

$10.99
Short-Stack Pancakes

$5.99
French Toast

$5.99

Omelets

3 Eggs Breakfast

$9.99

Comes with hashbrowns and your choice of pancakes, French toast or toast.

Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Comes with hashbrowns and your choice of pancakes, French toast or toast.

Paki Style Omelet

$9.99

Comes with hashbrowns and your choice of pancakes, French toast or toast.

Paki Breakfast

Paratha Egg Roll

$7.99
Paki Style Omelet Only

$6.99
Aloo Bhaji Plate

$8.99
Cholay Plate

$11.99
Halwa Plate

$9.99
Beef Qeema Plate

$13.99
Paratha Only

$3.99
Poori Only

$1.99

NA Beverages

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.49
Sweet Lassi

$4.99
Mango Lassi

$4.99
Coffee

$2.49
Tea Chai

$1.99
Hot Chocolate

$1.99
Bottled Water

$1.50
Langer Juice

$3.00