The HotSpot Grill - Tustin
Food
Appetizers
French Fries
Masala French Fries
Crispy Fries
Masala Crispy Fries
Waffle Fries
Onion Rings
Fried Zucchini
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Chili Cheese Fries
Loaded Fries
All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Chicken Wings
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or msg (Mid sections only). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Chicken Nuggets
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES. All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or msg. Served with French Fries. (Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds)
Chicken Tenders
SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES. All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or msg. Served with French Fries. (Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds)
Burgers
Classic Burger
All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Jalapeno Burger
All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Avocado Burger
All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Swiss Mushroom
All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Double Cheeseburger
All natural beef hand pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Grilled Chicken Burger
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Tandoori Chicken Burger
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Zinger Chicken Burger
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
"Nashville" Hot Chicken Burger
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Beef Chapli Burger
All natural beef hand-pressed patties with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
House Specialty
Bun Kabab
All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Philly Cheese Steak
All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Chicken Shawarma
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Tandoori Shawarma
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Beef Shawarma
All natural beef with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Mexican
Single Taco
All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Carne Asada Taco Platter
All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Brc Burrito
Asada Burrito
All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Chili Cheese Nachos
All natural beef with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Loaded Nachos
All natural beef or chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Chicken Quesadilla
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Beef Quesadilla
All natural beef with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.