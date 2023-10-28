The Hub Naugatuck 72 Church Street
Breads
Greens
mixed greens . strawberry . goat cheese . sunflower seeds . red onion . honey lemon basil vinaigrette
crisp romaine . grated parm . house made croutons . caesar dressing
mixed greens . dried cranberries . candied walnuts . pears . gorgonzola . raspberry vinaigrette
mixed greens . cherry tomato . cucumber . red onion . black olive . balsamic vinaigrette
Wings
blend of herbs + spices
sweet + spicy thai chili
roasted garlic . parmesan . herbs
classic franks with a kick
vermont maple drizzle . crispy bacon . roasted cinnamon apples
carolina reaper + buffalo sauce
jalapeno infused honey . lemon . aleppo pepper
smoky hickory bbq
honey . sriracha . sesame
cayenne pepper sauce . dried chiles . garlic
hickory hot peppers . red hot . spices
teriyaki glaze . wasabi . sesame seeds
12" Pizza
classic cheese pizza with red sauce
fresh mozzarella . fresh basil . evoo . red sauce
cheese pizza . red sauce . hot chili oil . fiery long hot
meatball . sausage . pepperoni . bacon . mozzarella . red sauce
chicken . bacon . garlic . mozzarella . ranch drizzle add buffalo sauce + gorgonzola + 1.50
crab rangoon . crispy wontons . sweet chili sauce
oven roasted brussels . bacon . goat cheese . mozzarella . honey drizzle
seasoned hamburger . mozzarella . white onion . pickles . shredded lettuce . sesame seeds . house made secret sauce
duck fat roasted potatoes . red onion . bacon . smoked mozzarella . shredded mozzarella
roasted chicken . honey bbq sauce . jalapeños . red onion . cheddar jack . mozzarella
black olives . roasted red peppers . mushrooms . red onion . green peppers . red sauce
roasted chicken . roasted cherry tomato . fresh mozzarella . basil pesto . balsamic glaze
sweet soppressata . herbed ricotta . calabrian chili . mozzarella . fresh basil . garlic . hot honey
shrimp . fire roasted cherry tomato . garlic . lemon . fresh basil . mozzarella
provolone . fresh mozzarella . ricotta . grated parmesan . fig jam . balsamic glaze . evoo
nutella . fresh strawberry . chocolate drizzle . powdered sugar