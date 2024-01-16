The Iron Horse Grill - Jackson West Pearl Street
Iron Horse Appetizers
- BBQ Chicken Quesadillas$12.95
Monterey jack, charcoal onions and bell peppers, iron horse BBQ
- Chile Con Queso$7.95
Iron Horse Original. Iron horse chips
- Double Crab Cake$14.95
- Fried Broccoli$11.95
Iron Horse Original. Hand-battered, queso
- Guacamole Trio$12.95
Spicy/sweet/house, iron horse chips
- Nachos Locos$9.95
Ground beef, queso, guacamole, lettuce, pinto beans, sour cream, diced tomatoes, jalapenos
- Single Crab Cake$8.95
- Soul Train Hot Wings$13.95
Celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- Three Hand Rolled Southwestern Egg Rolls$13.95
Served with avocado poblano ranch
- Tres Carnes$14.95
Iron Horse Original. Chef's sampler of wings, BBQ ribs and BBQ grilled shrimp
- Two Hand Rolled Southwestern Egg Rolls$9.95
Served with avocado poblano ranch
Charcoal Grilled Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$14.95
Bell pepper, charcoal onions, flour tortilla
- Steak Fajitas$15.95
Bell pepper, charcoal onions, flour tortilla
- Fried Chicken Fajitas$14.95
Southwestern comeback, pickled red onions, chopped jalapeno, Monterey jack
- Grilled Shrimp Fajitas$15.95
Mango salsa, avocado, cilantro
- Vegetable Fajita$11.95
Zucchini, squash, red & green bell pepper, mushrooms, charcoal onion
- Combo Fajita$16.95
Pick two: steak, chicken or shrimp
- xtra tortillas$1.00
Soup / Salads
- Cup Soup of the Day$4.95
Prepared by the chef daily
- Bowl Soup of the Day$6.95
Prepared by the chef daily
- Soup & Salad Combo$10.95
Cup of soup of the day or chili and side salad with your choice of house-made dressing
- Fried Chicken Cobb$12.95
Chopped romaine, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese, green onion, black beans cherry tomato, Monterey jack, avocado, charcoal grilled corn, your choice of house made dressing
- Iron Horse Salad$10.95
Iron house original. Spring mix, black beans, guacamole, diced tomato, Monterey jack & cheddar cheese, charcoal grilled corn served in a tortilla bowl, your choice of house-made dressing
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$12.95
Chopped romaine, parmesan, spiced croutons, roasted garlic caesar dressing
- MS Summer Salad$11.95
Strawberries, Blueberries, Candied pecans, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles, raspberry vinaigrette
Sandwiches, Wraps, Tacos & Bowls
- Smokehouse Burger$11.95
Ground chuck, leaf lettuce, tomato, charcoal onions
- Iron Horse Burger$12.95
Iron house original. Ground chuck, cheddar cheese, guacamole, chopped jalapenos, iron horse salsa
- "The Naulty" Philly Cheesesteak$13.95
Sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, American cheese
- All Aboard Chicken Club$12.95
Iron house original. Fried or grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, house guacamole, ranch, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes
- Chicken Wrap$12.95
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, hand rolled, with chipotle ranch, side salad
- Two Grilled Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Mango salsa, lettuce, cheese, served with rice & beans
- Three Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.95
Mango salsa, lettuce, cheese, served with rice & beans
- Fiesta Bowl$13.95
Chicken or steak, green peppers and onions, queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo over Tex-Mex rice
Iron Horse Favorites
- Beef Enchiladas$12.95
Fresh corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned ground beef with queso and shredded cheese, sour cream sauce and melted Monterey jack. With tex mex rice & beans
- Chicken Enchiladas$12.95
Iron house original. Fresh corn tortillas stuffed with house-marinated shredded chicken, sour cream sauce and melted Monterey jack. With tex mex rice & beans
- Citrus Chicken$14.95
Orange & lime marinated grilled chicken breast with pico de gallo, loaded potato. Served with our daily vegetable
- Chimichanga$12.95
Iron house original. Choice of seasoned beef or house-marinated chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla, deep fried, topped with queso & ranchero sauce, with Mexican street corn
- Chicken Fried Chicken$14.95
Served with mashed potatoes, white gravy and fried okra
- Shrimp and Grits$19.95
Made in Mississippi. Scallion, cherry tomato, creamy delta grind grits, crawfish Julie
- Chef Pierre's Habanero Pasta$16.95
Iron house original. Chef's signature penne pasta, choice of chicken or shrimp, mushrooms, habanero cream sauce, shredded parmesan
- Smoke Stack Baby Back Ribs$21.95
Smoked over nine hours, brushed with house BBQ sauce. Served with fried okra & 'coal' slaw
- Fried Delta Catfish$15.95
Made in Mississippi. Served with depot spiced fries and 'coal' slaw
- Hand Battered Shrimp Plate$18.95
Golden crispy fried shrimp with depot spiced fries and 'coal' slaw
- Extra Rolls$1.95
Iron Horse Specialties
- Navajo Chicken$16.95
Iron Horse Original. Boneless chicken breast grilled over an open fire with sauteed mushrooms & onions, topped with Monterey jack cheese. Served with loaded potato and daily vegetable
- Stuffed Delta Catfish$19.95
Made in Mississippi. Crabmeat stuffed, pecan encrusted, lemon dill sauce, with loaded potato, daily vegetable
- French Cut Pork Chop$25.95
Muscadine chipotle glaze, with sweet potato, grilled asparagus
- 7 Oz USDA Choice Hand Cut Filet$35.95
Served with loaded potato, grilled asparagus. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, pork, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if the fo
- 14 Oz USDA Choice Hand Cut Ribeye$33.95
Served with loaded potato, grilled asparagus. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, pork, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food borne illness. Individuals with certain health conditions may be at higher risk if the fo
- Grilled Redfish$19.95
Crawfish Julie, Tex Mex rice, daily vegetable
- Grilled Chilean Salmon$19.95
House bourbon marinade, grilled asparagus, sweet potato
- Seafood Pasta$22.95
Chef's signature penne pasta, shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish cream sauce
- Surf & Turf$26.95
Iron horse original. Two 4 oz. hand-cut sirloin medallions topped with grilled shrimp with loaded potato, grilled asparagus. Thoroughly cooking foods of animal origin such as beef, eggs, fish, pork, poultry, or shellfish reduces the risk of food borne illn
- Extra Rolls$1.95
Fixins
- Delta Grind Cheese Grits$3.95
Made in mississippi. Delta grind cheese grits
- Depot Spiced Fries$3.95
Iron Horse Spiced Fries
- Mac & Cheese$3.95
- Fried Okra$3.95
- Garlic Mashed Potatoes$3.95
- Fried Green Tomatoes (5)$5.95
Made in Mississippi
- Loaded Baked Potato$4.95
Butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and scallions
- Grilled Asparagus$4.95
- Mexican Street Corn$3.95
Mexican Street Corn
- Side Salad$5.95
Choice of dressing
- Extra Dinner Rolls$2.49
- Fresh Broccoli$3.95
The Iron Horse Grill Express
- Monday$12.95
Hamburger steak, smothered in grilled onions & mushrooms, brown gravy, mashed potatoes, veggie of the day
- Tuesday$12.95
Chef's selection of tacos with Tex-Mex rice & beans
- Wednesday$12.95
Hand-battered fried chicken breast with white gravy served with mashed potatoes & daily vegetable
- Thursday$12.95
Two Grilled Porkchops with Fried Okra, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
- Friday$12.95
Made in Mississippi. Fried delta catfish served with mac and cheese, turnip greens and cornbread
Dessert
- Double Chocolate Chip Brownie$7.95
Candied bacon, vanilla ice cream
- Mocha Ice Cream Pie$7.95
Coffee & dutch chocolate ice cream with a chocolate cookie crust, topped with raspberry sauce
- Luckett's Lemon Ice Box Pie$7.95
Fresh squeezed lemon, vanilla wafer, whipped cream
- Mississippi Praline Cheesecake$7.95
Cathead pecan praline sauce
- White Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding$7.95
Marshmallow whipped cream
- Chef Pierre's Dessert Trio$7.95
Sampler of praline cheesecake, chocolate chip brownies and bread pudding
Merchandise
Catering
Salads
Appetizers
- Small Chips & Salsa$15.00
- Large Chips & Salsa$25.00
- Small Fried Broccoli$38.00
- Large Fried Broccoli$76.00
- Small Chili Con Queso$30.00
- Large Chili Con Queso$60.00
- Small BBQ Quesadillas$34.00
- Large BBQ Quesadillas$68.00
- Small Hot Tamales$34.00
- Large Hot Tamales$68.00
- Small Tender$38.00
- Large Tender$76.00
- Small Wing$42.00
- Large Wing$84.00
- Small Egg Roll$38.00
- Large Egg Roll$76.00
- Small Catfish Bites$54.00
- Large Catfish Bites$108.00