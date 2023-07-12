Pickup
ASAP
from
25666 Lankford Highway
0
Your order
Checkout
$0.00
The Island House Express 25666 Lankford Highway
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
25666 Lankford Highway
Beverages
Lunch
Beverages
Coffee (3)
Cold Brew (3)
Frappes (3)
Lattes (3)
Smoothies (3)
Soda (3)
Water (1)
Lunch
Sandwiches (5)
Salad (1)
Sides (4)
Popular Items
Waffle Fries
$4.00
Clam Fritter Sandwich
$7.00
12 oz. Smoothie
$4.00
Beverages
Coffee
12 oz. Coffee
$2.00
16 oz. Coffee
$2.50
20 oz. Coffee
$3.00
Cold Brew
12 oz. Cold Brew
$2.50
Out of stock
16 oz. Cold Brew
$3.00
Out of stock
20 oz. Cold Brew
$3.50
Out of stock
Frappes
12 oz. Frappe
$3.75
16 oz. Frappe
$4.50
20 oz. Frappe
$6.00
Lattes
12 oz Latte
$3.75
16 oz Latte
$4.50
20 oz Latte
$6.00
Smoothies
12 oz. Smoothie
$4.00
16 oz. Smoothie
$4.75
20 oz. Smoothie
$5.50
Soda
Coke
$1.50
Out of stock
Diet Coke
$1.50
Sprite
$1.50
Water
Bottled Water
$1.25
Lunch
Sandwiches
Soft Crab Sandwich
$18.00
Out of stock
Cheesesteak
$9.50
Out of stock
Shrimp Po Boy
$13.00
Clam Fritter Sandwich
$7.00
Turkey Bacon Avocado Sandwich
$12.00
Out of stock
Salad
Spring Salad
$10.00
Sides
Carrot Salad
$3.00
Out of stock
Waffle Fries
$4.00
Fresh Cut Fruit
$4.00
Pasta Salad
$3.00
The Island House Express Location and Ordering Hours
(757) 572-6411
25666 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 7AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement