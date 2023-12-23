Jerk Hut Sterling Ave
Food
Curry
Jerk
- Jerk Chicken(Dark)$16.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
- Jerk Chicken (White)$18.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
- Jerk Shrimp$18.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
- Jerk Pork Chop$17.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
- Jerk Oxtail$25.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
- Jerk Pork Ribs$18.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
- Jerk Catfish$17.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
- Jerk Salmon$18.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
- White Meat$7.00
- Dark Meat$6.00
- White Meat$7.00
- Single Fish$7.00
Tacos
- Jerk Chicken Tacos W/ Fries$6.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)
- Jerk Fish Tacos W/ Fries$8.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)
- Jerk Shrimp Tacos W/ Fries$8.99
A set of 2 Tacos (Jerk chicken, shrimp, or fish served on flour tortillas topped with our House made Pineapple Salsa & a Side of Steak Fries)