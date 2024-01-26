The Juice Box
7 Day Cleanses
- Immunity Cleanse
This 7 Day Cleanse is full of spice and kick in the but. Full of antioxidants, sinus clearing, and enzyme boosting ingredients and roots. The Immunity Cleanse will keep you feeling boosted and more confident about fighting that cold. Just because they are hydrating does not mean you should go without water, make sure you drink lots of it! 4 Immunity Boost (Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric) 12oz 2 Spicey OJ (Orange, Lemon, Ginger) 1 ABC (Apple, Beet, Carrot) 5 Ginger Shots (Ginger, Tumeric, Orange, Pineapple Cayenne)$60.00
- Hydration Cleanse
This 7 Day Cleanse is full of yummy tasting high in hydration juices. Full of antioxidants, skin and hair health, and digestions kick starts. The Hydration Cleanse will keep you feeling boosted and ready for the day. Just because they are hydrating does not mean you should go without water, make sure you drink lots of it! 4 Go Green (Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple, Apple) 2 Celery (Just Celery & Lime) 1 Juice Box (Apple, Carrot, Orange) 5 Apple-Aid Shots (Apple, Lemon, Cucumber, Celery, Ginger)$60.00
- Get Greens
A 7 Day Cleanse that is full of all those good greens to keep your gut happy. This Get Green Cleanse contains low calorie juices, lots of hydration, and it is high in fiber for digestion. 3 Hulk (Apple, Cucumber, Pineapple, Lemon, Kale) 3 Go Green (Cucumber, Celery, Pineapple, Apple) 1 Celery (Just Celery & Lemon) 5 Apple Aids (Apple, Lemon, Cucumber, Ginger)$60.00