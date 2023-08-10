Skip to Main content
The Juice Collective 257 Lyon St
The Juice Collective 257 Lyon St
Juices
Smoothies
Food
Other
Seamoss
Wellness
Juices
Agua fresca 16 oz
$6.50
Agua Fresca 32 oz
$13.00
Cold pressed Juice 12 oz
$8.00
Smoothies
Smoothie
$8.00
Smoothie Bowl
$14.00
Food
4 Cheese Mac N Cheese
$8.00
Banana Pudding
$10.00
Fresa Con Crema
$12.00
Sandwich
$6.00
Other
Coffee
$1.00
Croissant
$1.00
Sandwich
$1.00
Salad
$1.00
Seamoss
Seamoss 5oz
$10.00
Seamoss 8oz
$25.00
Seamoss 16 oz
$40.00
Wellness
Wellness Shots 2 oz
$3.50
Wellness Shots 16 oz
$25.00
Wellness Shots 32 oz
$40.00
Seamoss Lemonade 16 oz
$12.00
The Juice Collective 257 Lyon St Location and Ordering Hours
(607) 442-6071
3300 Chambers Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845
Closed
All hours
