The Juicy Mango
DRINKS
Bag of Ice
$4.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
Coffee
$2.00
Dragon Fruit Lemonade
$8.00
Dragon Fruit added to Organic Lemonade /Mint (when available)
Iced Coffee
$4.00
Iced Cold Coffee
Iced Green Tea
$3.00
Green Tea Made Fresh
Lemonade
$3.00
Lime Jarritos Mexican Soda
$2.50
Milk Boba
$9.99
Orange Jarritos Mexican Soda
$2.50
Pepsi
$1.75
Turner’s Tea Sports Bottle
$1.89
Boba Drink
$8.99
BREAKFAST MENU
ACAI BOWLS
Açaí Bowl
HOT DOGS
The Juicy Mango Location and Ordering Hours
(412) 405-9184
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM