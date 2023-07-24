The Junkyard Bar and Grill 57 W Edwardsville Rd
Food
Starters
Muffler Bearings
Hand Breaded Onion Rings
Radiator Ravioli
Jumbo round beef ravioli served with marinara
Tire Tots
Home cookin' potato tots
Garlic Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese breaded with breadcrumbs and parsley served with ranch or marinara
Sliced Mushrooms
Hand breaded mushroom slices served with ranch
Runnin 8 Cylinders
Panko breaded macaroni bites with white cheddar and bacon served with ranch
Battery Explosion
Fresh made to order tortilla chips topped with super melty cheese, choice of meat, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños
Cam And Lifters
Flavor filled Angus meatballs with bacon weaved and served on a skewer
Prefabricated Breaded Pickle Gears
Hand breaded pickle chips served with Ranch
Straight 6
Jumbo wings with choice of sauce. Breaded or unbreaded available.
On a Log
Junkyard Dog
Jumbo all beef hot dog served on a hoagie topped with chili, cheese, pulled pork, melty cheese, onions, tomatoes
Fired Up Philly Cheese Steak
Philly cheese steak served with onions and peppers topped with a melty provolone cheese
Fired Up Cluckin Philly
Chicken breast served with onions and peppers topped with a melty provolone cheese
Cam Shaft Sub
Seasoned Hereford meatballs topped with marinara and provolone cheese served on a hoagie
Pull My Pork
House made pulled pork topped with melty swiss served on a hoagie
All Wrapped Up or On a Bun
A MEAL ON IT'S OWN
Texas Style Junkyard Burger
2 Angus Beef patties with Garlic Aioli Texas Toast with fries Swiss cheese and an onion ring with barbecue sauce
Mobile Melt With Pinstripes Served Next To Sealant Covered Dip Sticks
Grilled Cheese and bacon on Texas Toast served with cheese fries
The Differential
Sweet potato sliced down the middle stuffed full of barbecued pork topped with melty cheese and bacon
Blown Head Gasket
choice of protein on Texas Toast topped with melty cheese and Fries
Cluckin Fenders With A Side Of Dip Sticks
3 Jumbo size hand breaded chicken tenders served with choice of sauce and fries
Trash Can Dump
Fritos, homestyle chili with beans, super melty cheese, tomatoes, onions
For the Pint-Sized Crumb Crunchers
2 Fenders And A Side
2 Jumbo size Chicken Tenders
Pizzadilla And A Side
large sized cheese blend quesadilla filled with marinara and garlic aioli
Broke Down Junkyard Dog And A Side
all beef hotdog served on a hoagie
4 Cylinder
4 Mac and cheese bites with a choice of side
Half A Mobile Melt And A Side
half of a grilled cheese served on Texas Toast and choice of side
The Pony
Texas Toast topped with a burger fries and cheese (no side)
Signature Salads
The Junkyard Lamborghini
Baby spinach tossed with Sliced strawberries, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, slivers of almonds and topped with a raspberry vinegarette
The Junkyard Cadillac
Classic Ceaser Salad with our homemade Ceaser salad Dressing
The Junkyard Impala
Classic dinner salad with croutons cheese tomatoes and choice of dressing
The Junkyard Jalopy
spring mix greens tossed with strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese, red onions topped with a raspberry vinegarette
Sides
Dessert
Build your own
Mexican Monday
Bar
Alcohol
43
43 chocolate
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Amaretto Sour
American Honey
Apple Pucker
Bacardi
Bailey
Bloody Mary Rail
Bloody Mary Top Shelf
Blue Mother Fucka
Blue Raspberry Vodka
Blue Stem
Bombay
Butterscotch Schnapps
Cake Vodka
Canadian Club
Captain
Captain Apple
Casamigos
Cherry Vodka
Chivas Regal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Tea
Dewars
Don Julio
Dr Cherry
Dr Menthol
Fireball
Grand Mariner
Grey Goose
Hennesey
Jack Daniels
Jager
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Apple
Jim Beam Red Stag
Jose Gold
Jose Silver
Kahlua
Knob Creek
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Rail
Long Island Top Shelf
Makers Mark
Malibu
Margarita Rail
Margarita Top Shelf
Melon Schnapps
Patron
Peach Schnapps
Remy Martin
Rumchata
Rumple Minze
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Skrewball
Smirnoff
Southern Comfort
Tanguerey
Titos
Watermelon Pucker
Apple Pie
Pickle Shots
Mini Beers
Happy Hour Domestic
Sunday Bucket Special
Blue Bombs
Cherry Bombs
Jager Bombs
Pineapple Cake
Southern Bomb
Vegas Bomb
Dugies Dumpster Bomb
Rail Tequila
Rail Gin
Rail Rum
Rail Tequila
Rail Vodka
Rail Whiskey
Dog Fish
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
Nutrl Pineapple
White Claw Cherry
Moscato
Pinot
Nutrl Watermelon
The Mechanic
1/2 shot Malibu/ 1/2 blue curacao, topped with energy drink
Cabernet
Signature Drinks
Transmission Fluid
shot of Jager, 1/2 peach schnapps, top with cranberry Juice
Car Bomb
1/2 Jack Daniel's, 1/2 sour apple pucker
Motor Oil
vodka, midori, amaretto, cranberry juice (add grape to make dirty motor oil)
Blinker Fluid
absolut mandarin, Pineapple, peach schnapps, splash Lemonade, splash Pineapple
Antifreeze
1 oz melon schnapps topped with smirnoff shaken in ice in a 9 oz glass
JunkYard Juice
1oz vodka, 1/2 blue curacao, 1 pnt sweet n sour, splash of purple UV, grenadine, cranberry, combine in shaker filled with ice, pour in glass garnish with orange and cherry
Lifter Shot
1 oz vodka, 2 oz energy drink, splash of lime
Gone in 60 Seconds
3 shot drink, 1 shot 1/4 vodka top with cranberry, 1/4 vodka top with orange juice, 1/4 vodka top with melon liquor
Power Steering Fluid
.5oz watermelon, .5oz bacardi Rum, top with Mountain Dew
Spark Plug
1/2 Baileys, 1/2 midori, float Jager on top
The Tool Box
1/3 crown royal, 1/3 amaretto, 1/3 cranberry Juice, shake
Blown Head Gasket
1 prt chocolate liquor, 1 prt Irish cream, 1 prt vodka
Fast Orange
1oz vodka, 1/2 oz triple sec, 1 oz orange juice, top with starry, garnish with orange slice
Oil Spill Shot
2 prt goldschlager, 1 prt blue curacao, 1 prt jager
The Hooptie
1/4 Baileys, 1/4 Butterscotch, 1/4 Kahlua, 1/4 vodka
Radiator Shot
1/2 midori, 1/2 Irish cream
Windshield Washer Fluid
1 shot blue raspberry vodka Lemonade topped with blue curacao