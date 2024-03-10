The Kebab Shack 900 E Battlefield Rd Suite 120
Platters
- Chicken Shawarma Platter$14.95
Halal chicken thighs sliced thin. Served with tahini and garlic sauce, hummus, baladi salad, rice, and pita bread.
- Beef Shawarma Platter$16.95
Halal beef sliced thin with tahini sauce or tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus, baladi salad, rice, and pita bread.
- Chicken Kebab Platter$14.95
Marinated halal chicken breast kebab. Served with hummus, baladi salad, rice, and pita bread.
- Steak Kebab Platter$18.95
Tender halal marinated steak. Served with hummus, baladi salad, rice, and pita bread.
- Gyro Platter$14.95
Sliced gyro with tzatziki sauce. Served with hummus, baladi salad, rice, and pita bread.
- Falafel Platter$14.95
Five pieces of falafel, tomatoes, onions, and tahini sauce. Served with hummus, baladi salad, rice, and pita bread.
- Combo Platter (2 Meats)$18.95
- Mixed Grill Platter (3 Meats)$26.95
Chicken Kebab, Steak Kebab and Gyro Served with hummus, baladi salad, rice, & pita bread.
Rice Bowls
- Chicken Shawarma Rice Bowl$12.95
Halal chicken slices served with rice, baladi salad, tahini sauce drizzle, garlic sauce dollop and two slices of pita.
- Beef Shawarma Rice Bowl$14.95
Halal beef slices served with rice, baladi salad tahini or tzatziki sauce, garlic sauce and two slices of pita.
- Chicken Kebab Rice Bowl$12.95
Grilled halal chicken breast kebabs served with rice, baladi salad, garlic sauce and two slices of pita.
- Steak Kebab Rice Bowl$16.95
Marinated halal steak skewer served with rice, baladi salad, garlic sauce and two slices of pita.
- Gyro Rice Bowl$12.95
Gyro slices served with rice, baladi salad, tzatziki sauce dollop and two slices of pita.
- Falafel Rice Bowl$12.95
3 pc falafel served with rice, baladi salad, tahini sauce and two slices of pita.
Salad Bowls
- Greek Salad$12.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, and pita.
- Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl$12.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, tahini sauce drizzle, and pita chips. Topped with chicken shawarma slices.
- Beef Shawarma Salad Bowl$14.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, tahini sauce drizzle, and pita chips. Topped with beef shawarma slices.
- Chicken Kebab Salad Bowl$12.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, and pita chips. Topped with grilled chicken breast kebab.
- Steak Kebab Salad Bowl$16.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, and pita chips. Topped with steak kebabs
- Gyro Salad Bowl$12.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, tzatziki sauce and pita chips. Topped with sliced Gyro.
- Falafel Salad Bowl$12.95
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, tahini sauce and pita chips. Topped with 3 pc falafel.
Wraps
- Traditional Shawarma$9.95+
Garlic Sauce, pickles, French fries, tahini, your choice of shawarma meat
- Loaded Shawarma$10.95+
Garlic Sauce, tomatoes, fries, pickles, turnips, onions, tahini and your choice of shawarma meat
- Shawafel$11.95+
Garlic Sauce, Pickles, Falafel, Fries. Tahini and your choice of shawarma meat
- Kebab Wrap$10.95+
Garlic Sauce, pickles, tomatoes, onions, hummus, your choice of kebab meat
- Gyro Wrap$9.95
Garlic Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, tzatziki
- Falafel Wrap$9.95
Garlic Sauce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, pickled turnips, tahini
- Shawarma Burrito$11.95+
Garlic Sauce, rice, fries, tomatoes, pickles, feta, chipotle sauce
Sloppy Moe’s
- Chicken Shawarma Sloppy Moe’s$12.95
Crispy fries topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pickles, garlic sauce, fry sauce and chicken shawarma
- Beef Shawarma Sloppy Moe’s$14.95
Crispy fries topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pickles, garlic sauce, fry sauce and beef shawarma
- Chicken Kebab Sloppy Moe’s$12.95
Crispy fries topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pickles, garlic sauce, fry sauce and chicken kebab
- Steak Kebab Sloppy Moe’s$16.95
Crispy fries topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pickles, garlic sauce, chipotle sauce and steak kebab
- Falafel Sloppy Moe’s$12.95
Crispy fries topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pickles, garlic sauce, fry sauce and 3 pc falafel
- Gyro Sloppy Moe’s$12.95
Crispy fries topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, pickles, garlic sauce, fry sauce and gyro
Sides
- Hummus$5.49+
Chickpeas and Fava beans blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and spices. Served with pita.
- Lentil Soup$4.95+Out of stock
Chickpeas and Fava beans blended with tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, garlic, and spices. Served with pita.
- Tzatziki$5.49+
Yogurt and sour cream mixed with cucumbers, garlic, salt, olive oil, vinegar, and lemon juice, Served with pita.
- 6 pc Falafel$5.95
Fava beans, herbs, and spices blended together and deep fried. Served with tahini sauce.
- Baladi Salad$3.95+
Chopped salad of finely diced tomato, onion, cucumber, and parsley with olive and vinegar.
- Garden Salad$6.95
A simple salad with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers, served with our traditional greek dressing.
- Fries$3.49+
Crispy French fries
- Rice$3.95+
- Pita$1.50
Kids
- Kids Chicken Shawarma Bowl$7.95
Chicken shawarma served with rice or fries and side tahini sauce
- Kids Beef Shawarma Bowl$9.95
Beef shawarma served with rice or fries and side tahini sauce
- Kids Chicken Kebab Bowl$8.95
Chicken kebab served on rice or fries.
- Kids Steak Kebab Bowl$11.95
Steak kebab served on rice or fries
- Kids Falafel Bowl$8.95
2 pc falafel served on rice or fries and side tahini sauce
- Kids Gyro Bowl$8.95
Gyro served on rice or fries and size tzatziki sauce