The Kitchen Bar & Bistro 156 4th Avenue North
Appetizers
Saganaki
Greek kasseri cheese, oven roasted, bathed in olive oil and fresh-squeezed lemon. Served in a sizzling cast iron skillet with our country bread
Scallops
Bronzed scallops served atop a bed of white pepper vanilla sweet potato mash dressed with wasabi aioli
Spinach Dip
Creamy spinach artichoke dip with fresh garlic and parmesan cheese served with crispy tortilla chips
Fish Spread
Creamy smoked mahi fish spread made with carrots, celery, green onions, and red peppers. Served with crispy tortillas and a honey sriracha drizzle
Lobster Ravioli
Served in a saffron bechamel
Buffalo Cauliflower
Deep sautéed cauliflower tossed in house buffalo and served with bleu cheese dressing
Pot Stickers
Pan-seared chicken and lemongrass pot stickers served with a twangy Korean BBQ sauce
Crab Cakes
Pan-seared, with curry mustard aioli on a bed of berry chutney
Soup of the Moment
Ask your server for details
Special App
Salads
Azteca Tower Salad
Seasoned chicken, mixed greens, fresh mango, grilled white corn, chopped tomatoes, red onion, crispy tortilla strips, and micro cilantro with a pomegranate chipotle vinaigrette
The Kitchen Wedge
Pickled red onion, cubed pork belly, cherry tomatoes, and iceberg covered with our bleu cheese dressing topped with bleu cheese crumbles
Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula, roasted red beets, candied pecans, roasted candied garlic, and crumbled goat cheese with a roasted shallot sherry vinaigrette
Classic Caesar
Quartered gem romaine heads, house-made caesar dressing, soft-boiled eggs, garlic sourdough croutons, and white anchovies
Stacked Caprese
Heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto vinaigrette, with a balsamic glaze, finished with chili oil
Side House Salad
Side Caesar
Sides
Steaks
6 Oz Filet
Angus prime
8 Oz Filet
Angus prime
4oz Filet
4 oz. Angus prime
Ribeye
14 oz. Angus prime
New York Strip
12 oz. Angus prime
Tomahawk Ribeye
40-42 oz bone-in ribeye crusted with our homemade rub, grilled to temperature, served with a choice of two sides, and accompanied with a side of homemade horsey sauce
Chef's Favorites
Cioppino
Traditional San Franciso fisherman's stew with scallops, shrimp, mussels, clams, mahi, and salmon in a zesty tomato-saffron broth, served with toasted crostini with a pesto rouille
Mahi
Key lime cream sauce over jasmine rice with garlic broccoli
Mushroom Ravioli
Wild mushroom ravioli in a basil pesto cream sauce with fresh grape tomatoes
Salmon Jardin
Chargrilled salmon served with blistered cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, leeks, and swiss chard finished with a lemon butter and balsamic drizzle over jasmine rice
Bronzed Red Drum
Bronzed red drum, pesto crusted with buttered orzo, roasted portobello mushrooms, roasted brussels sprouts finished with a balsamic drizzle and crispy leeks
Veal Osso Buco
Red wine braised veal shank with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and sautéed collard greens finished with horseradish crema
Lamb Chops
Seared herb crusted new Zealand lamb chops with a dirty cherry-port reduction over feta grits and grilled asparagus
Chicken Piccata
Traditional sautéed chicken breast in a lemon- caper burre Blanc with orzo and grilled asparagus
Duck Breast
Herb-crusted duck breast fanned atop vanilla white pepper sweet potato mash with sautéed collard greens finished with an orange demi-glace
Bone-in pork chop
Special Entree
N/A Beverages
Desserts
Drink Menu
White Wines
5 Oz Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
9 Oz Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
Bottle Santa Marina Pinot Grigio
5 Oz King Estate Willamette Pinot Gris
9 Oz King Estate Willamette Pinot Gris
Bottle King Estate Willamette Pinot Gris
5 Oz Justin Sauvignon Blanc
9 Oz Justin Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Justin Sauvignon Blanc
5 Oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
9 Oz Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
5 Oz Harken Winery Chardonnay
9 Oz Harken Winery Chardonnay
Bottle Harken Winery Chardonnay
5 Oz Hahn Chardonnay
9 Oz Hahn Chardonnay
Bottle Hahn Chardonnay
5 Oz Josh "Reserve" Buttery Chardonnay
9 Oz Josh "Reserve" Buttery Chardonnay
Bottle Josh "Reserve" Buttery Chardonnay
5 Oz St Michelle Riesling
9 Oz St Michelle Riesling
Bottle St Michelle Riesling
Red Wines
5 Oz Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot
9 Oz Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot
Bottle Cline 7 Ranchlands Merlot
5 Oz Hess Central Coast Pinot Noir
9 Oz Hess Central Coast Pinot Noir
Bottle Hess Central Coast Pinot Noir
5 Oz Hahn Pinot Noir
9 Oz Hahn Pinot Noir
Bottle Hahn Pinot Noir
5 Oz Michael David Petite Petit
9 Oz Michael David Petite Petit
Bottle Michael David Petite Petit
5 Oz Norton Reserve Malbec
9 Oz Norton Reserve Malbec
Bottle Norton Reserve Malbec
5 Oz Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet
9 Oz Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet
Bottle Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet
5 Oz Canoe Ridge "The Expedition" Cabernet
9 Oz Canoe Ridge "The Expedition" Cabernet
Bottle Canoe Ridge "The Expedition" Cabernet
5 Oz Hess Allomi Cabernet
9 Oz Hess Allomi Cabernet
Bottle Hess Allomi Cabernet
Austin Hope Paso Robles
Bottle
Cabernet Groth Napa Valley
Bottle
Cabernet the Prisoner Red Blend
Bottle
5 Oz Michael David Freakshow Zinfandel
9 Oz Michael David Freakshow Zinfandel
Bottle Michael David Freakshow Zinfandel
Sangria
Rose and Bubbly
Beers (Drafts)
Beers (Bottles and Cans)
Classics
Grey Goose Dirty Martini
Grey goose, dry vermouth, olive juice, and blue cheese stuffed olives
Hendricks Dirty Martini
Hendricks, dry vermouth, olive juice, and blue cheese stuffed olives
Old Fashioned
Brother's bond bourbon, bitters and sugar and orange zest
Sweet Manhattan
Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, and angostura bitters, garnished with a cherry
Dry Manhattan
Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, and angostura bitters, garnished with a cherry
Perfect Manhattan
Makers mark bourbon, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, and angostura bitters, garnished with a cherry
Negroni
Plymouth dry gin, sweet vermouth, and campari garnished with orange peel (order as boulevardier for bourbon negroni)
Mule
Vodka and fresh lime juice topped with ginger beer (ask server for different liquor options)
Espresso Martini
Vanilla vodka, coffee liquor, espresso and simple syrup, garnished with coffee beans
Paper Plane
Equal parts bourbon, Amaro, aperol and lemon juice
The Original Sazerac
Rye whiskey, absinthe, sugar cube, peychaud's bitters, and lemon zest
House Specialities
The Baranoff
Smoky mezcal, Amaro, walnut bitters and honey slow stirred and garnished with lemon zest
Beautiful Day in the Harbor
Empress gin, lemon juice, elderflower liqueur, pomegranate liqueur garnished with an edible flower
Rose Blossom
Pisco, lemon juice, luxardo maraschino liqueur and rose water garnished with an edible flower
Green Springs Margarita
Blanco tequila, orange liqueur, lime, mint and cucumber shaken and served with a salt rim
White Negroni
Plymouth gin, luxardo bianco bitters and lillet Blanc finished with a grapefruit swath
Montezuma's Mercy
Milagro tequila Blanco, ancho Reyes, cucumber, lime, simple and celery bitters
Perfect House G&T
Plymouth gin and house made tonic
156 Champagne Cocktail
Plymouth gin. Lillet Blanc, house-made lavender syrup, fresh lemon juice shaken and topped with champagne
Brunch Menu
Brunch
BLT Benedict
Pork belly, poached eggs, pickled tomatoes, arugula, lemon aioli on toasted sourdough served with our house potatoes
Crab Cake Benedict
Crab cakes, poached eggs, arugula, old bay hollandaise, English muffin served with our house potatoes
Quiche 156
Gruyère, thyme, caramelized onions and mushrooms served with mixed greens
Southern Style Shrimp and Feta Grits
Cajun seasoned shrimp, andouille sausage, tomato and garlic confit, and feta grits
Steak and Eggs
Our 10 oz NY strip is served with 2 eggs your style, crispy potatoes, and sourdough toast
Kitchen Burger
Aged white cheddar, arugula, garlic aioli, pickled red onion, on a buttery brioche bun served with our house potatoes
Green Springs Vegetable Scramble
Fresh seasonal vegetables scrambled with aged white cheddar, served with an English muffin
Fried Chicken Sandwich
The classic fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and chef's fancy sauce
Chicken and Waffles
Lightly battered chicken, belgian waffle, sriracha maple drizzle
Breakfast of Champions
2 eggs your style, 2 bacon slices, potatoes, and toast
Biscuits and Gravy
Fresh baked biscuits with country style sausage gravy
The Sweeter Side
Stuffed French Toast
Challah French toast stuffed with mascarpone and vanilla bean
Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes
Light and fluffy lemon poppy pancakes served with a blueberry compote
Plain Ol' Pancakes
Traditional pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
Waffles and Fruit
Belgian waffles and fresh berries
Sides
Brunch Cocktails
Champagne Cocktail
Plymouth gin, lillet, lavender simple, lemon juice, champagne
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, champagne, fresh squeezed orange
The Kitchen Bloody Mary
Housemade with your choice of vodka
Mimosa
Orange, cranberry, mango, or pineapple
Mimosa Bucket
Bottle of champagne with your choice of juice