0
The Kitchen Cabinet 17723 Excelsior Ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
FOOD
SIDES/EXTRAS
DRINKS
Cabinet Burger
$13.00
WK Burger
$15.50
Tri Tip
$13.00
Munster Fries
$14.00
Bread Bowl
$11.25
Bowl Chowder
$7.00
Side Fries
$4.75
Ranch
$0.50
Bleu Cheese
$0.50
1000 Island
$0.50
BBQ
$0.50
Garlic Aioli
$0.75
Bottled Water
$1.00
Soda
$2.00
The Kitchen Cabinet 17723 Excelsior Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(559) 836-6771
17723 Excelsior Ave, Laton, CA 93242
Closed
All hours
