The Licking Food Court 3699 Northwest 135th Street
Just Fried Rice (3PD)
Breakfast (3PD)
Fried or Grilled (3PD)
Breakfast (3PD)
French Toast
$12.99
Chicken & Waffles
$13.99
Sausage Burrito
$9.99
Brown Sub Steak Sandwich
$11.99
Ham and Cheese Empanadas
$4.99
Grits & Eggs
Topped with Your Choice
Fried or Grilled (3PD)
Lobster & Fries
$27.99
Tilapia & Fries
$12.99
Snapper & Fries
$16.99
Shrimp & Fries
$12.99
Fried Rice (3PD)
House
$9.50
Beef
$9.50
Chicken
$8.50
Shrimp
$9.50
Salmon
$9.50
Ham
$8.50
Veggie
$8.50
The Licking Food Court 3699 Northwest 135th Street Location and Ordering Hours
(786) 703-9975
3699 Northwest 135th Street, Opa-locka, FL 33054
Closed
All hours
