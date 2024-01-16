Lighthouse Bistro Atwood Lake
Food
STARTERS
- Chips, Salsa, and Queso
Fresh salsa and creamy queso served with warm tortilla chips.$7.99
- Grazing Tray
An assortment of cheeses, crackers, and Troyer's trail bologna.$12.99
- Homemade Potato Chips
Golden and crispy homemade chips made to order - served with ranch. Load them up with melted cheddar, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, green onion, and jalapenos. +$0.50 each$7.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy outside, melted mozzarella inside, served with marinara.$7.99
- Shrimp Cocktail
Six large shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges.$12.99
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Deliciously cheesy, creamy, and flavorful dip served warm with warm tortilla chips.$7.99
- Tomato Bruschetta
French bread topped with diced tomatoes, basil, and garlic, drizzled with balsamic vinegar.$9.99
- Hush Puppies
Deep fried corn bread with a hint of onion.$7.99
SALADS
- Ceaser Salad
Croutons, parmesan cheese on a bed of romaine lettuce served with Caesar salad dressing.$9.99
- House Salad
Shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, tomatoes, and cucumber on a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce.$6.99
- Seven-Layer Salad
Shredded cheddar cheese, peas, hard-boiled egg, crispy bacon, red onion, and iceberg lettuce - served with homemade seven-layer dressing.$12.99
- Strawberry Spinach Salad
Glazed walnuts, feta cheese, and fresh strawberries on a bed of spinach served with a balsamic vinaigrette.$9.99
- Taco Salad
Shredded cheddar cheese, taco meat, diced tomatoes, and onions, on a bed of iceberg lettuce in a taco shell bowl served with a French dressing.$12.99
HANDHELDS
- Beer-Battered Atlantic Cod Sandwich
Kathy's famous beer-battered Atlantic cod, with lettuce and tarter sauce, served on a toasted bun.$11.99
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo served on a flour tortilla wrap.$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo chicken grilled or battered, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese served with ranch in a flour tortilla wrap.$11.99
- Build-Your-Own Burger
Seasoned and cooked to order, served on a toasted bun, and customized just for you!$11.99
- Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or battered chicken, lettuce, and tomato with mayo served on a toasted bun.$11.99
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Wrap
Chicken grilled or battered, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, and shredded cheddar cheese served with ranch in a flour tortilla wrap.$11.99
- Deep Fried Jumbo Hotdog
1/4 lb jumbo all-beef hotdog deep-fried served on a toasted bun, and customized just for you!$7.99
- Italian Wrap
Pepperoni, salami, and ham, smothered in melted provolone cheese with Italian dressing served in a flour tortilla wrap.$11.99
- Philly Cheese Sandwich
Grilled chicken or steak, sautéed onions, and bell peppers smothered in melted provolone cheese and served with ranch on a toasted bun.$12.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork served on a toasted bun with BBQ sauce on the side.$9.99
PIZZA
ENTREES
- Baked Cod
Two pieces of 8oz baked Atlantic cod with your choice of seasoning.$16.99
- Beer-Battered Cod
Seven bite-size pieces of Kathy's famous beer-battered Atlantic cod that is lightly coated and fried golden brown - served with your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce.$15.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast
Two 6 oz pieces of grilled chicken breast with your choice of seasoning.$12.99
- Grilled Salmon
8 oz grilled salmon with your choice of seasoning.$21.99
- Hand Battered Chicken Tenders
Three large chicken tenders, hand-breaded with Kathy's famous beer batter and fried golden brown - served with your choice of dipping sauce.$11.99
- Pork Chop
8 oz thick-cut grilled pork chop with your choice of seasoning.$18.99
- Ribeye Steak
12oz boneless ribeye steak with your choice of seasoning.$28.99
PASTA
KIDS MENU
- Cheeseburger
Kids cheeseburger with melted cheddar cheese.$7.99
- Chicken Tenders
Two hand-breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.$6.99
- Grilled Cheese
Toasted outside and cheesey inside.$5.99
- Hot Dog
Deep fried hot dog.$5.99
- Mac and Cheese
Cheddar cheese sauce tossed with elbow noodles.$6.99
- Personal Pizza
Create your own pizza by choose crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings!$6.99
- Scoop of Ice Cream Kids$2.99
DESSERT
- Cheesecake
New York-style cheesecake served with strawberry sauce.$6.99
- Ice Cream Flight
Three scoops of ice cream to sample.$4.99
- Ice Cream Sandwich
Kathy’s chocolate chip cookie with choice of ice cream center.$5.99
- Texas Sheet Cake
Thin moist chocolate cake topped with chocolate icing and sprinkled with pecans served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.$5.99
SIDES
Retail
KIDS TOY
- AQUA FLINGER
16" FLYING HOOP
- WATER BAZOOKA
WATER BAZOOKA$9.99
- WATER BLASTER
WATER BLASTER$5.50
- GAME BLASTER
GAME BLASTER WATER GUN$5.99
- WATER WARRIORS YELLOW
WATER WARRIORS YELLOW$7.99
- WATER WARRIORS BLUE
WATER WARRIORS BLUE$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- GOLF CART DIE CAST
GOLF CART$10.00
- MAKE YOUR OWN MOTOR BOAT
MOTOR BOAT$8.99
- DRENCHER DISC
DRENCHER DISC$5.00
- SILLY PUTTY
SILLY PUTTY$5.00
- SPLASH BALLS
SPLASH BALLS$7.50
- SOAK N' SPLASH
SOAK N' SPLASH$7.50
- KIDS LANTERN YELLOW
KIDS LANTERN$10.99
- KIDS LANTERN GREEN
KIDS LANTERN$10.99
- PARACHUTE PINK
PARACHUTE PINK$6.50
- PARACHUTE ORANGE
PARACHUTE ORANGE$6.50
- PARACHUTE BLUE
PARACHUTE BLUE$6.50
- PARACHUTE YELLOW
PARACHUTE YELLOW$6.50
- WATER SPOUT BUCKET
WATER SPOUT BUCKET$16.99
- SAND DUMP TRUCK
SAND DUMP TRUCK$14.99
- DINO DUMP TRUCK
DINO DUMP TRUCK$14.99
- SAND BUCKET
BUCKET$5.50
- SAND TOYS LG
SAND TOYS$11.99
- SAND TOYS SM
SAND TOYS$6.99
- SMALL BUCKET SET
SMALL BUCKET SET$11.99
- LARGE SAND TOYS
LARGE SAND TOYS$14.99
- GOGGLES PINK/BLUE
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
- GOGGLES RAINBOW
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
- GOGGLES GREEN
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
- GOGGLES ZEBRA
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
- GOGGLES TIE DYE
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
- GOGGLES BLACK/WHITE
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
- GOGGLES BLACK/RED
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
- GOGGLES CHET
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
- GOGGLES BLACK/BLUE
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
- GOOGLES HEARTS
AQUA2UDE GOOGLES$10.00
FISHING
- FISHING BEACH KIT
FISHING BEACH KIT$15.99
- XL SMOOTH CASTING
FISHING LINE$8.99
- SNAP-ON BOBBERS ASSORT
ASST BOBBERS$5.99
- PINK TACKLE BOX
PINK TACKLE BOX$18.99
- BLUE TACKLE BOX
BLUE TACKLE BOX$18.99
- CLEAR TACKLE BOX
CLEAR TACKLE BOX$13.99
- SINKERS
SINKERS$8.99
- PINK TELESCOPIC ROD
PINK TELESCOPIC ROD$37.99
- BLACK TELESCOPIC ROD
BLACK TELESCOPIC ROD$37.99
- PINK KIDS ROD
PINK KIDS ROD$18.99
- BLUE KIDS ROD
BLUE KIDS ROD$18.99
- ADULT FISHING ROD BLUE
ADULT FISHING ROD BLUE$18.99
HATS
RETAIL
- LAZER LED LIGHT
LAZER LIGHT$3.99
- CAN KOOZIE
CAN KOOZIE$5.99
- TALL BOY KOOZIE
TALL BOY KOOZIE$5.99
- EYEGLASS REPAIR KIT
EYEGLASS REPAIR KIT$8.99
- BICYCLE REPAIR KIT
BICYCLE REPAIR KIT$11.99
- WILDERNESS FIRST AID
WILDERNESS FIRST AID$8.99
- EMERGENCY SEWING KIT
EMERGENCY SEWING KIT$8.99
- BETTER BLANKET
LIFE IS BETTER ON THE LAKE BLANKET$37.99
- LARGE WATER BOTTLE
LARGE WATER BOTTLE$14.99
- REUSABLE BAG
RESUABLE BAG$5.99
WATER FLOAT
DOG
- DOG JERKY
DOG CHICKEN JERKY$3.99
- DOG TOY
FISH DOG TOY$9.50
- DOG FOLD-A-BOWL
DOG FOLD-A-BOWL$16.99
- HANGRY DOG BOWL
HANGRY DOG BOWL$10.00
- I DON'T SIP DOG BOWL
I DON'T SIP DOG BOWL$10.00
- SLURP SLURP DOG BOWL
SLURP SLURP DOG BOWL$10.00
- DOG TOY BLUE
DOG TOY BLUE$6.99
- DOY TOY ORANGE
DOY TOY ORANGE$6.99
- DOG TOY HIPPO ORANGE
DOG TOY HIPPO ORANGE$6.99
- DOG TOY HIPPO PINK
DOG TOY HIPPO PINK$6.99
- DOG TOY HIPPO GREEN
DOG TOY HIPPO GREEN$6.99
- MONKEY DOG TOY
MONKEY DOG TOY LONG ORANGE$12.99
- BEAVER DOG TOY
BEAVER DOG TOY LONG BROWN$12.99
- FOX DOG TOY
FOX DOG TOY LONG BROWN$12.99
- ALLIGATOR DOG TOY
ALLIGATOR DOG TOY LONG GREEN$12.99
- OWL DOG TOY
OWL DOG TOY LONG BROWN$12.99
- ALLIGATOR DOG TOY ROUND
ALLIGATOR DOG TOY ROUND GREEN$12.99
- MONKEY DOG TOY ROUND
MONKEY DOG TOY ROUND ORANGE$12.99
- ELEPHANT DOG TOY
ELEPHANT DOG TOY LONG BLUE$12.99
- ELEPHANT DOG TOY ROUND
ELEPHANT DOG TOY ROUND BLUE$12.99
APPAREL
- ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 8
ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 8$25.00
- ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 9
ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 9$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 10
ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 10$25.00
- ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 11
ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 11$25.00
- ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 12
ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 12$25.00
- ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 13
ADULT BLUE SLIDES SIZE 13$25.00
- KID BLACK SLIDES SIZE 12
KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 12$20.00
- KID BLACK SLIDES SIZE 13
KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 13$20.00
- KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 1
KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 1$20.00
- KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 2
KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 2$20.00
- KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 3
KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 3$20.00
- KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 4
KIDS BLACK SLIDES SIZE 4$20.00