The Local Spot 6200 B E Pacific Coast Hwy
Breakfast
Eggs 'N Such
Omelettes
Steak, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and Cheddar cheese topped with ranchero sauce
Bacon, sausage, ham, onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese
Chorizo, onions, sour cream, avocado, and Cheddar cheese
Avocado, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Portuguese sausage, spinach, onion, and Swiss cheese
Jack cheese, sausage, and mushrooms
Fresh spinach, bacon, onions, mushrooms, and Jack cheese
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, spinach, and Cheddar cheese
Avocado and cheese
Diced ham, onion, and bell peppers
Healthy Corner
Four egg whites scrambled with mushrooms, tomatoes, onion, and bell peppers
Egg whites scrambled with spinach, tomato, onion, and pepper jack cheese
Three eggs scrambled with spinach and Jack cheese
Old-fashioned oats served with milk, raisins, and brown sugar
Choice of wheat, white, sourdough, rye, squaw, or English muffin
Country Fixings
Choice of a short stack, French toast, or a waffle. And three eggs and home fries, your choice of ham or four bacon or sausage
Three eggs, home fries, diced ham, and onions all scrambled together. Served with your choice of one side: toast, tortillas, biscuit n' gravy, or one pancake
Three scrambled eggs with home fries, onions, mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with your choice of one side: toast, tortillas, biscuit n' gravy, or one pancake
Bacon or ham, eggs, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise on grilled sourdough. Served with your choice of one side: fruit, brown rice, home fries, French fries, biscuit n' gravy, or one pancake
Benedicts
Off the Griddle
Granola Pancakes
South of the Border
Flour tortilla stuffed with three scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon, and sausage. Served with one side
Three eggs scrambled with fresh pork or veggie chorizo. Served with tortillas and one side
A corn tortilla topped with refried beans, two eggs, ranchero sauce, and Cheddar cheese. Served with tortillas and one side
Spuds & Poor Boys
On the Side
Lunch
Burgers
Served with lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles
Burger topped with mushrooms, onions, and cheddar cheese
Burger topped with our homemade chili and cheddar cheese
Burger topped with grilled pineapple, teriyaki sauce, and jack cheese
Burger topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, crispy fried onions, and jack cheese
Burger topped with avocado, bacon, & cheddar cheese
Served on rye with grilled onions
On The Lighter Side
Salads
A crisp bed of greens with avocado, bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, and cheese
A crisp bed of lettuce topped with turkey, ham, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs
A crisp bed of lettuce topped with a scoop of tuna, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, and hard-boiled eggs
Yummy! A crisp bed of greens topped with chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, olives, and red onions
Fresh greens topped with chicken, bacon, avocado, bleu cheese, and tomatoes
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes and Cheddar cheese
Hot Sandwiches
Pastrami on a brioche bun with pepper jack cheese and spicy brown mustard
Served on sourdough with Cheddar cheese
Corned beef on grilled rye with Jack cheese and sauerkraut
Top sirloin grilled with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, and Jack cheese served on a French roll
Chicken Specialties
Slices of chicken breast grilled with onion, mushrooms, bell peppers, and Jack cheese served on a French roll
Grilled chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, grilled onions, grilled pineapple, and Jack cheese
Grilled chicken breast topped, with bacon, avocado, mayonnaise, and Jack cheese
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and Jack cheese
Sandwiches & Wraps
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing in a spinach wrap
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, crispy fried onions, lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and creamy cilantro dressing in a spinach wrap
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, artichoke hearts, lettuce, feta cheese, and Greek dressing in a spinach wrap
Specials
House Specials
A delicious combination of fresh spinach, sundried tomatoes, red onions, and feta cheese all scrambled with three eggs and home fries. Served with your choice of toast, tortillas, or biscuit and gravy
This generous dish has our home fries topped with two eggs, ranchero sauce, and cheese, surrounded by sausage, bacon, and ham. Served with toast, tortillas, or biscuit and gravy
This awesome creation has three eggs scrambled with fresh spinach sautéed with onions and turkey sausage and is topped with Jack cheese! Served with home fries and toast, tortilla, or biscuit and gravy