Biscuit Sandwiches

Shore Lodge

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken, bacon cheddar cheese, gravy

Bristol BLT

$15.00

Applewood bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, Lodge Sauce, cracked pepper

Tahoe

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken, fried green tomato, wedge iceberg lettuce, Lodge Sauce

Sun Valley

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken, cheddar cheese, pickles, honey, Wagner’s hot mustard

Big Sur

$10.00

Loaded peanut butter and jam with a side of potato chips

Brundage Burger

$18.00

Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef, American cheese, Bacon Habanero Jam, lettuce, tomato, onion, Lodge Sauce.

Mountain Classics

Finger Steaks

$12.00

Marinated sirloin strips, battered and deep fried in our house batter. Served with fries, tots, or 1/2 and half

Buck's Spud

$10.00

Idaho potato loaded with sour cream, cheese, green onions, and bacon crumbles. Add fried chicken or finger steaks +5

Poutine

$12.00

Sharables

Potato Basket

$6.00

Choice of french fries, tots, or 1/2 and 1/2

Potato Salad

$6.00

Mom's famous potato salad

Seasonal Salad

$12.00

Autumn Harvest Honey Crisp Salad: Arugula, spinach, seasoned pecans and pumpkin seeds, apples, avocado, and feta, with a honey apple vinaigrette.

Buckaroos

Buckaroo PB&Js

$8.00

3 PB&Js on a mini biscuits, side fries, and mini carrots

Buckaroo Grilled Cheese

$8.00

3 mini biscuits filled with melted cheese, side fries or tots, and mini carrots

Buckaroo Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

6-piece chicken nugget, side fries or tots, mini carrots

Side Options

Side Biscuit with Honey Butter

$3.00

Biscuit and honey butter

Side Honey

$0.50

Side Jam

$0.50

Side Lodge Sauce

$0.50

House fry sauce

Side Ketchup

$0.25

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side Finger Steaks

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side GF Biscuit with Honey Butter

$3.00

Fried Chicken

2 Piece Fried Chicken

$8.00

1 breast and 1 drumstick

4 Piece Fried Chicken

$15.00

1 breast, 1 thigh, 1 drumstick, 1 wing

8 Piece Fried Chicken

$28.00

2 breasts, 2 thighs, 2 drumsticks, 2 wings

Sweet Treats

Icy Frites

$8.00

Crispy french fries, vanilla ice cream, coco nibs, salted caramel or chocolate swirl

Snow Caps

$6.00

Vanilla, chocolate, huckleberry, strawberry, or funfetti with whipped cream

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Sprite Bottles

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Kids Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Wednesday Wings

Wings

Lodge Rub

$6.00

Buffalo

$6.00

Garlic Sesame

$6.00

Mango Habanero

$6.00

Naked

$6.00

Add Ranch: 1 per order

Add Blue Cheese: 1 per order

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Clue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Celery

$1.00

Happy Hour

Mountain Classic Mondays

HH Finger Steaks

$10.00

HH Buck's Spud

$10.00

Lunch Sandwich Meal

Lunch sandwich of the day, side fry/tot, drink

Lunch Sandwich Meal

$15.00