Biscuit Sandwiches
Shore Lodge
$15.00
Crispy fried chicken, bacon cheddar cheese, gravy
Bristol BLT
$15.00
Applewood bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, Lodge Sauce, cracked pepper
Tahoe
$15.00
Crispy fried chicken, fried green tomato, wedge iceberg lettuce, Lodge Sauce
Sun Valley
$15.00
Crispy fried chicken, cheddar cheese, pickles, honey, Wagner’s hot mustard
Big Sur
$10.00
Loaded peanut butter and jam with a side of potato chips
Brundage Burger
$18.00
Snake River Farms Wagyu Beef, American cheese, Bacon Habanero Jam, lettuce, tomato, onion, Lodge Sauce.
Lunch Sandwich Meal
Lunch sandwich of the day, side fry/tot, drink
