THE LUCKY OYSTER
:: RAW BAR ::
BLUE POINT EAST COAST OYSTERS
Our Blue Point oysters have a fresh, briny, ocean flavor with a firm texture and mild, sweet aftertaste. Made popular in the early 1800s in New York City with their mild flavor profile,
SHRIMP CEVICHE
Shrimp, Limes, Lemon, Red Onion, English Cucumber, Jalapeño Peppers, Cilantro, Garlic, heirloom cherry tomatoes and served with tortilla chips on the side.
Aguachile
Aguachile is served with: Raw shrimp, sliced Cucumber, Sliced Red Onion, Avocado, Fresh Cilantro, garlic, jalapeño peppers and Tortilla chips & Lime Wedges on the side.
BAJA SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Fresh shrimp chilled in citrus tomato with onions, tomato, avocado, cucumber, cilantro & lime juice. Served with tortilla chips.
PACIFIC OYSTERS
Sol Azul organic oysters are the freshest and healthiest, surpassing the most demanding international norms and standards.They are produced in the country’s most pristine waters on the Pacific coast, inside the Biosphere Reserve of El Vizcaíno, on the Baja California peninsula.