The Lunch Bag 1837 West Broadway Maryville TN
Hot Sandwiches
- Italian Sausage Sub$6.50+
House made, sweet or hot Italian, with onions and peppers.
- Chicken, Spinach & Feta Sausage$11.00
House made sausage and seasoning blend with feta and spinach incased.
- Rachel$6.50+
Turkey, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 islands dressing.
- Meatball Sandwich$6.50+
House made meatballs and sauce on a rub roll, toasted with provolone and mozzarella cheese.
- Steak Sandwich$6.99+
Thin sliced premium steak, grilled and seasoned with your choice of peppers, onions, mushrooms, and cheese.
- Chicken Cheesesteak$6.50+
Thin sliced chicken and seasoned to perfection. Add your choice of toppings and cheese.
- Pulled Pork$6.50
House smoked and pulled. Spicy or Traditional sauces.
- Hot Dog$3.25
grilled and delicious.
- Chili Dog$4.75
House made chili- choose your toppings.
- Chili Slaw Dog$5.50
home made chili with our signature coleslaw.
Cold Sandwiches
House Sandwiches
- The Club$7.25
Triple decker piled HIGH with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
- The "Italian"$6.50+
Boars Head finest- Ham, Peperino Ham, Capicola, Hard Salami with provolone cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, and house Italian dressing.
- Reuben$6.50+
Your choice of corned beef or Pastrami, with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing grilled on pumpernickel rye.
- Cheeseburger Sub$6.50+
House ground chuck grilled and piled high with your favorite toppings and choice of cheese.
- Chili Cheeseburger Sub$6.75+
Our original cheeseburger sub- PLUS chili, pickled jalapenos, 3 pepper cheese, mayo, lettuce, onions and tomato's.
- The Big 'Basa$6.50+
House made kielbasa loaf, sliced thin and topped with sauteed cabbage, bacon, and onions.
- Cuban$6.50+
Smoked ham and house made pulled pork. Topped with swiss cheese, pickles, yellow mustard and grilled to perfection.
- Smoked Bologna$4.25+
Smoked bologna seasoned with our signature blend of spices, topped with 3 pepper cheese and spicy mustard.