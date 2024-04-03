The Lunch Table 884 Lisbon St
Sandwiches
- Reuben Panini$8.00+
Soft Marble Rye bread topped with thousand island dressing, over .25lb corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut, toasted Panini style.
- Caprese Panini$6.00+
Sourdough bread topped with nut free pesto, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh spinach, and balsamic glaze, toasted Panini style.
- Ham & Swiss Panini$6.00+
Sourdough bread with Dijon mustard, mayo, swiss cheese and .25lb of ham, toasted Panini style.
- Cheese Panini$4.00+
Sourdough bread with a light layer of mayo to add a layer of creamy texture. Loaded up with cheddar swiss and mozzarella, toasted Panini Style.
- Apple Bacon Panini$6.00+
Our number one selling sandwich! Sourdough bread, mayo, our house-made pepper jelly, bacon, green apple, cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, toasted Panini style.
- BLT$5.00+
Sourdough bread, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of cold or panini style.
- Grandmas Chicken Salad$6.50+
Grandmas recipe for chicken salad, (contains nuts) on sourdough bread, with fresh sliced, juicy tomato and spinach. Choice of cold or panini style.
- Turkey Sandwich$8.00+
A classic and best seller. Sourdough bread, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, dijon mustard. choice of cold or panini style.
- Gray Sky Remedy$8.50+
A TLT Original. Sourdough bread, turkey, cheddar cheese, green apple, avocado, spinach, mayo, and our house made pepper jelly. Choice of cold or Panini style.
- Veggie Supreme$5.50+
Soft wheat bread with Hummus, feta, tomato, onion, cucumber, greens, and avocado. Choice of cold or Panini style.
- Hammy Sammie$7.00+
Soft Marble Rye bread, cranberry chutney, ham, cheddar, arugula and balsalic glaze. Choice of cold or Panini style.
Salads
- Caesar$6.50+
Crispy Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing.
- Greek$7.00+
Crispy Romaine lettuce, feta, tomato, onion, greek olives, banana peppers, greek dressing.
- Cobb$8.50+
Crispy Romaine lettuce, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, ham, bacon, blue cheese, choice of dressing.
- Southwest$6.50+
Crispy romaine lettuce, house-made black bean corn salad, shredded cheddar, avocado, tortilla strips, southwest dressing.
- Garden$7.00+
Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, croutons, choice of dressing.
- Schrutt Farms$7.00+
Arugula, spinach, beets, onion, radish, celery, roasted butternut squash, avocado, feta, balsamic dressing.
- Broccoli Salad Salad$7.00+
Crispy romaine lettuce, broccoli, onion, carrots, shredded cheddar, cranberriesm sunflower seeds, apple cider viniagrette.
Sides/Sweets
- Regular Chips$1.75
Cape Cod original Chips
- BBQ Chips$1.75
Cape Cod BBQ Chips. Reduced Fat.
- Salt & Vinegar Chips$1.75Out of stock
Cape Cod Salt & Vinegar Chips.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Made and baked in house. Our Chocolate chip cookies are soft, sweet, and a little salty!
- Nana Bread$3.00Out of stock
Nana's recipe for banana bread. Never any nuts or chocolate chips.
- Snack Pack$8.00
Soups
Sips
- Water$1.50
- Apple Juice$2.00
- Celsius$3.00
- Hot Coffee$2.00
- Hot Tea$1.50
- Mtn Dew$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Propel Berry$2.50
- Propel Grape$2.50
- Propel Strawberry Kiwi$2.50
- Propel Peach$2.50
- Propel Watermelon$2.50
- Lemon Sparkling water$2.50
- Raspberry Lime Sparkling water$2.50
- Lemonade$3.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.00
- Unsweet tea$3.00
- Sweet tea$3.00
- Raspberry tea$3.00