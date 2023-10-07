The Manor

Sharables

Oysters on the 1/2 shell

$15.00

1 dozen

Crab dip/old bay pita chips

$19.00

Basket house chips

$7.00

Charcuterie Board

$26.00

Italian meats, cheeses, condiments

Appetizer

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Bacon, almonds, balsamic

Calamari

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Angry Chicken

$13.00

garlic aoili

Manor Wings

$15.00

10 wings

Tuna Crudo

$16.00

Seasweed salad, lemon soy

sea scallops

$16.00

Crab croquettes

$13.00

Soups/salads

Minestrone

$10.00

Italian veg Soup

Loaded potato soup

$11.00

bacon, cheese, chives, Crema

Seafood Chowder

$15.00

Shrimp, scallops, clams

Tomato basil bisque

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, caesar, parm, croutons

Burrata

$12.00

Heirloom tomato, burrata, olives

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Goat cheese, orange dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Mesculin, cheese, croutons

Burgers/sandwich

Veg portobello mushroom burger

$21.00

Meatball sub

$23.00

parmigiano, marinara

Italian Sausage Sub

$23.00

Peppers, onions, mushrooms,

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$25.00

Provolone, peppers, pesto, spinach

Crab Cake Sandwich

$29.00

Old bay aioli, LTO, Brioche

Lamb burger

$25.00Out of stock

Tzatziki, LTO, brioche

Smokehouse BBQ Burger

$31.00

Bacon, beer onion ring, BBQ

Blue Burger

$23.00

Bacon jam, blue cheese, brioche

Manor Burger

$21.00Out of stock

Pizza

Chipotle Chicken Pizza

$21.00

black bean, corn salsa, cilantro crema

Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato

Mushroom garlic Pizza

$20.00

Wild mushroom, porcini, goat cheese

Meat lovers Pizza

$26.00

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham

Margerita Pizza

$23.00

Burrata, basil, marinara

Seafood pizza

$29.00

Bechamel, shrimp, crab

Build your own Pizza

Entree

Fried Crab ravioli

$29.00

Marinara, sriracha aoili, green onion

Penne ala Vodka

$25.00

roasted veg, marinara, parmigiana

Cedar Salmon

$27.00

Cilantro Rice, seasonal veg

Shrimp and Grits

$29.00

Creole sauce, Sausage, peppers

Mussels

$18.00

white wine, onions, butter, garlic,

Blackend Chicken Alfredo

$29.00

alfredo, chicken, broccoli, fettuccini

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.00

spaghetti, marinara, mozz, parm

Chicken Marsala

$29.00

Marsala, mushrooms

Pork Chop

$28.00

8 oz, Crisp slaw, hot apples

Filet

$32.00

8 oz

Ny Strip

$28.00

12 oz

Ribeye

$29.00

12 oz

Dessert

key lime cheesecake

$9.00

Puff pastry, pastry cream, powder sugar

Pumpkin cannoli

$9.00

Pumpkin, canoli cream, Crisp shells

Baked Brie

$9.00

Brie, rum sugar, Fresh berries

chocolate dream

$9.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Fries, american cheese

Chicken Tenders/fries

$9.00

Fries

Personal Pizza

$8.00

6 inch

Kids Burger

$9.00

2 sliders, fries

Spaghetti

$8.00

marinara

Baked potato

$6.00

Truffle fries

$7.00

Beer onion rings

$7.00

string beans

$6.00

Seasonal veg

$6.00

side salad

$6.00

cup of soup

$7.00

baguette and oil

biscuits and honey butter

drag brunch

$20.00

drag door ticket

entry fee

$20.00

bottomless mimosas

bottomless mimosas

$25.00

bottomless mimosas refill

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Absolut Elyx

$15.00

Absolut Juice

$12.00

Absolut Lime

$12.00

Absolut Mandrin

$12.00

Absolut Raspberry

$12.00

Absolut Vanilla

$12.00

Absolut Watermelon

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$12.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$12.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass

$16.00

Grey Goose Watermelon Basil

$16.00

Grey Goose White Peach Rosemary

$16.00

Ketel One

$15.00

New Amsterdam Grapefruit

$12.00

New Amsterdam Orange

$12.00

New Amsterdam Pink Lemonade

$12.00

Rail Vodka

$9.00

Rock Town

$12.00

Smironoff sour berry

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

DBL Absolut Elyx

$11.00

DBL Absolut Watermelon

$11.00

DBL Absolut Raspberry

$11.00

DBL Absolut Lime

$11.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$11.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$11.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$11.00

DBL Grey Goose

$11.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.00

DBL Smirnoff sour berry

$11.00

DBL Titos

$11.00

Gin

Barr Hill

$15.00

Beefeater

$12.00

Blue Coat

$15.00

Bombay Distilled

$12.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Botanivore

$15.00

Empress

$15.00

Hendricks

$15.00

McClintock

$17.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

rail gin

$9.00

St George

$15.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Barr Hill

$11.00

DBL Beefeater

$11.00

DBL Blue Coat

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Bombay Dry Gin

$12.00

DBL Bombay Distilled

$12.00

DBL Empress

$11.00

DBL Hendricks

$14.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Bacardi Dragon Berry

$12.00

Bacardi Lime

$12.00

Barcardi Superior

$12.00

Blackwell Jamaican

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Clement

$12.00

Eldorago

$15.00

Goslings

$12.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$12.00

Malibu Pineapple

$12.00

Matusalem Platino

$10.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$12.00

Plantation Double Dark

$12.00

Plantation Isle of Fiji

$12.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$12.00

Rail rum

$9.00

Rum Chata limon

$12.00

Selvarey Cacao

$13.00

Selvarey Original

$13.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.00

DBL Barcardi Superior

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Dragon Berry

$14.00

DBL Bacardi Lime

$14.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$11.00

DBL Clement

$11.00

DBL Eldorago

$12.00

DBL Goslings

$11.00

DBL Malibu Pineapple

$11.00

DBL Plantation

$11.00

DBL Malibu Passion Fruit

$11.00

Tequila

1800

$12.00

Altos Olmeca

$15.00

Altos Reposado

$15.00

Avion Anejo

$25.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Canters Negra

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Cincoro Blanco

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Herradua

$13.00

Illegal Mezcal Joven

$13.00

Italicus

$17.00

Lunzul

$15.00

Mijenta

$15.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$17.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

rail tequila

$9.00

DBL 1800

$11.00

DBL Avion Silver

$11.00

DBL Avion Anejo

$11.00

DBL Casamigos

$14.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

DBL Don Julio 1842

$11.00

DBL Herradua

$11.00

DBL Lunzul

$11.00

DBL Patron Silver

$11.00

Whiskey

American Trillogy

$12.00

Angels Envy

$17.00

Ballantines

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blantons

$20.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Crown Royal Apple

$14.00

Crème De Banane

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Fireball

$12.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$12.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$12.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$12.00

Jack Daniels Sour Mash

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$12.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$12.00

Jameson Triple Distilled

$12.00

Jefferson Ocean

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blk

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$17.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Laphroaig

$20.00

Larceny

$12.00

Leopold Bros

$12.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Martell

$15.00

Old Forester

$14.00

Old Line

$14.00

Old Oveholt

$12.00

Old Scout

$14.00

Pin Hook

$12.00

rail whiskey

$9.00

Rodham Rye

$17.00

Russells Reserve

$12.00

Sagamore

$15.00

Skrew Ball PB

$12.00

Slane

$13.00

The Dead Rabbit

$13.00

Uncle Nearest

$13.00

Whistle Pig 10yr

$23.00

Whistle Pig 12

$25.00

Whistle Pig 6 yr

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Angels Envy

$11.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$11.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$11.00

DBL Crème De Banane

$11.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$11.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$11.00

DBL Fireball

$11.00

DBL Glenlivet

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$11.00

DBL Jack Daniels Sour Mash

$11.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Jameson Triple Distilled

$14.00

DBL Jameson Black Barrel

$14.00

DBL Jameson Orang

$14.00

DBL Jameson Cold Brew

$14.00

DBL Laphroaig

$11.00

DBL Larceny

$11.00

DBL Leopold Bros

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Old Forester

$11.00

Old Line

$11.00

DBL Old Scout

$11.00

DBL Russells Reserve

$11.00

DBL Skrew Ball

$11.00

DBL Whistle Pig

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Ballentines 17

$20.00

Blantons Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Dewers

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Glenlevit 12

$17.00

Glenlevit 14

$20.00

Laphroaig 10

$20.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

New Riff

$14.00

Old Forester Bourbon 100 proof

$13.00

Old Forester Bourbon 86 proof

$12.00

Russells Reserve

$14.00

DBL Blantons

$11.00

DBL Bulleit

$11.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$11.00

DBL New Riff

$11.00

DBL Russells Reserve

$11.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$14.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$12.00

Amaro

$12.00

Angostura

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Bailys

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord Black Rasp

$12.00

Chartreuse

$12.00

Chinola

$12.00

Clement

$12.00

Cointrau

$12.00

Combier

$12.00

Creme De Mure

$12.00

D.O.M.

$12.00

Dekuyper Blue Curacao

$12.00

Dekuyper Blueberry

$12.00

Dekuyper Peach Tree

$12.00

Dekuyper Pucker Grape

$12.00

Dekuyper Pucker Sour Apple

$12.00

Dekuyper Sour Apple

$12.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$12.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Domaine De Canton

$12.00

Dry Curacao

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Gran Gala

$12.00

Gran Mariner

$15.00

Heering

$12.00

JagerMeiter

$12.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Luxardo Cherry

$12.00

Malibu Coconut

$12.00

Malibu Passion Fruit

$12.00

Midori Melon

$12.00

Pisa

$12.00

Romana

$12.00

Rumplemintz

$12.00

Sambuca

$12.00

ST Elizabeth

$12.00

ST Germain

$12.00

Triple Sec

$12.00

Tucaca

$12.00

Violette Combier

$12.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Angostura

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chinola

DBL Clement

DBL Combier

DBL D.O.M.

DBL Dekuyper Peach Tree

DBL Dekuyper Pucker Sour Apple

DBL Dekuyper Pucker Grape

DBL Dekuyper Blueberry

DBL Dekuyper Sour Apple

DBL Disaronno

DBL Dry Curacao

DBL Frangelico

DBL Gran Gala

DBL Hennessy

DBL JagerMeiter

DBL Kahlua

DBL Luxardo

DBL Romana

DBL ST Elizabeth

DBL ST Germain

DBL Triple Sec

DBL Tucaca

Cognac

Hennessy

$16.00

Dry Curacao

$12.00

Matell

$12.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Appletini

$14.00

Bay breeze

$11.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$14.00

Dirty Martini

$15.00

Fuzzy Navel

$11.00

Garden Goddess

$15.00

Gimlet

$14.00

Greyhound

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$14.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Madras

$14.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Moira's Rose

$15.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mudslide

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rah-Rah-Rita

$14.00

Rob Roy

$15.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Sidecar

$5.00

Solstice

$15.00

Sweet Sweet Nothing

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

The Conservatory

$15.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Trash Can

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

Manor Martini

$14.00

French 75

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Monteleone Manhattan

$15.00

Negroni

$14.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$15.00

Brunch Cocktails

Bottomless

$30.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Beer

Draft

Draft shock top

$7.00

Draft victory hazy IPA

$7.00

Draft Guiness blonde

$7.00

Draft Modelo

$7.00

Draft heavy seas citrus IPA

$7.00

Bottle

Bud Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Michelob

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Wine

Bottles

Alamos Malbec

$36.00

Armand De Brignac Ace of SPades

$605.00

Barnard Griffin Merlot

$46.00

Boneshaker Zinfindel

$38.00

Boordy Vidal Blanc

$48.00

Cake Bread Cabernet

$192.00

Canyon Road Blanc

$28.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$28.00

Castello Trebbio

$40.00

Clod Du Bois Chardonnay

$48.00

Columbia Red Blend

$36.00

Comtesse De Malet Roquefort

$48.00

Day Owel Rose

$36.00

Deloach Heritage Reserve Pinot

$38.00

Dom Perignon 2010

$500.00

Ernesto Cutena

$36.00

Harken Chardonnay

$44.00

Haute Couture Rose

$56.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$44.00

Louis M Martini Cabernet

$48.00

MacMurray Ranch Pinot Noir

$56.00

Mirassou Moscato

$36.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial

$172.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Opus One

$450.00

Red Tail Ridge Dry Riesling

$42.00

Rhone by Roger Sabon

$56.00

Ridge Three Valleys Red Blend

$57.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$42.00

Segura Viudas Brut Organic

$28.00

Smith & Hook Red Blend

$45.00

Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet

$174.00

Sunseeker Rose

$28.00

Torresella Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Veuve Clicquot

$182.00

Bubbles

Dibon Cava Brut

$12.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$12.00

Lambrusco Cenentario

$12.00

Segura Viudas

$8.00

Wyclif

$10.00

BTL Ace of Spades

$605.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$500.00

BTL Wyclif

$42.00

BTL Segura Viudas

$28.00

BTL Lamarca Prosecco

$44.00

BTL Moet & Chandon Imperial

$172.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$182.00

Dessert Wines

Henriques Boal Madeira

$12.00

Alvear Sherry

$6.00

Red

Alamos Malbec

$10.00

Barnard Griffin

$13.00

Boneshaker Zinfandel

$11.00

Brancaia Toscana

Canyon Road Red

$8.00

Castello Trebbio

$11.00

Columbia Red Blend

$10.00

Comtesse De Malet

$13.00

Deloach Heritage Reserve

$11.00

Ernesto Cutena

$10.00

Louis M Martini

$13.00

MacMurray Ranch Pinot Noir

$15.00

Pike Road

$11.00

Proverb

$11.00

Ravenswood Zen of Zin

Red Sangria

$11.00

Rhone by Roger Savon Sotes Du Rhone

$15.00

Seghesio Zinfandel

$12.00

Smith & Hook

$13.00

Solin

$11.00

BTL Canyon Road Red

$28.00

BTL Comtesse De Malet

$48.00

BTL Louis M Martini

$48.00

BTL Cakebread Cabernet

$192.00

BTL Stags Leap Artemis

$174.00

BTL Castello Trebbio

$40.00

BTL Rhone by Roger Savon Sotes Du Rhone

$56.00

BTL Smith & Hook

$45.00

BTL Alamos Malbec

$36.00

BTL Ernesto Cutena

$36.00

BTL Opus One

$450.00

BTL MacMurray Ranch Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Deloach Heritage Reserve

$38.00

BTL Columbia Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Ridge Three Valleys

$57.00

BTL Barnard Griffin

$46.00

BTL Seghesio Zinfandel

$42.00

BTL Boneshaker Zinfandel

$38.00

BTL Pike Road

$38.00

BTL Proverb

$38.00

BTL Solin

$38.00

Rose

Sunseeker

$8.00

Day Owl

$10.00

Haute Couture

$15.00

Blood Orange

$12.00

Domaine De Pepouy

$11.00

Esprit Des Nautes

$11.00

Summer Water

$10.00

BTL Sunseeker

$10.00

BTL Day Owl

$36.00

BTL Haute Couture

$56.00

BTL Blood Orange

$43.00

BTL Domaine De Pepouy

$42.00

BTL Esprit Des Nautes

$42.00

BTL Summer Water

$41.00

White

Boordy Vidal

$13.00

Canyon Road White

$8.00

Clos Du Bois

$13.00

Harken Chardonnay

$12.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Lillet

$12.00

Mirassou Moscato

$10.00

Nobilo Sauvignon

$12.00

Pine Ridge

$12.00

Red Tail Ridge Dry

$12.00

Torresells Pinot Grigio

$11.00

White Sangria

$11.00

BTL Canyon Road White

$28.00

BTL Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Red Tail Ridge Dry

$42.00

BTL Mirassou Moscato

$36.00

BTL Torresells Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Harken Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Nobilo Sauvignon

$44.00

BTL Clos Du Bois

$48.00

BTL Boordy Vidal

$48.00

BTL Lillet

$47.00

BTL Pine Ridge

$47.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$4.00

Diet coke

$4.00

Ginger ale

$4.00

Ginger beer

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

tonic

$4.00

Lemon up

$4.00

root beer

$4.00

sour mix

$4.00

Tea

$4.00

Saratoga

$8.00

Bottle Water

$4.00

Acqua Panna 1L

$9.00

Red Bull can

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Brunch

shareables

lox board

$28.00

oysters on the half shell

$15.00

charcuterie board

$26.00

Basket of house chips

$7.00

smalls

avocado toast

$11.00

brussel sprouts

$11.00

calamari

$14.00

truffle fries

$11.00

angry chicken

$13.00

manor wings

$15.00

tuna crudo

$16.00

Soups/salads (Copy)

Minestrone

$10.00

Italian veg Soup

Loaded potato soup

$11.00

bacon, cheese, chives, Crema

Seafood Chowder

$15.00

Shrimp, scallops, clams

Tomato basil bisque

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, caesar, parm, croutons

Burrata

$12.00

Heirloom tomato, burrata, olives

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Goat cheese, orange dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Mesculin, cheese, croutons

Breakfast

meat omelet

$18.00

Crab benedict

$21.00

eggs benedict

$17.00

crab quiche

$20.00

berry pancakes

$14.00

apple french toast

$16.00

biscuits and gravy

$17.00

chicken and waffle

$18.00

Breakfast BLT

$14.00

wild mushroom omelet

$16.00

Florentine omelet

$17.00

Manor Breakfast

$19.00

lunch

blue burger

$23.00

smokehouse burger

$25.00

italian sausage

$23.00

meatball sub

$23.00

chicken salad

$21.00

caprese sandwich

$21.00

veggie sandwich

$21.00

caesar wrap

$23.00

grilled cheese

$19.00

shrimp and grits

sides

Truffle fries

$7.00

onion rings

$7.00

seasonal veggies

$6.00

salad

$6.00

soup

$7.00

bacon

$4.00

sausage

$4.00

home fries

$4.00

grits

$4.00

2 eggs your way

$7.00