The Manor
Sharables
Appetizer
Soups/salads
Minestrone
Italian veg Soup
Loaded potato soup
bacon, cheese, chives, Crema
Seafood Chowder
Shrimp, scallops, clams
Tomato basil bisque
Caesar Salad
Romaine, caesar, parm, croutons
Burrata
Heirloom tomato, burrata, olives
Arugula Salad
Goat cheese, orange dressing
House Salad
Mesculin, cheese, croutons
Burgers/sandwich
Veg portobello mushroom burger
Meatball sub
parmigiano, marinara
Italian Sausage Sub
Peppers, onions, mushrooms,
Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
Provolone, peppers, pesto, spinach
Crab Cake Sandwich
Old bay aioli, LTO, Brioche
Lamb burger
Tzatziki, LTO, brioche
Smokehouse BBQ Burger
Bacon, beer onion ring, BBQ
Blue Burger
Bacon jam, blue cheese, brioche
Manor Burger
Pizza
Chipotle Chicken Pizza
black bean, corn salsa, cilantro crema
Veggie Pizza
Peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato
Mushroom garlic Pizza
Wild mushroom, porcini, goat cheese
Meat lovers Pizza
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham
Margerita Pizza
Burrata, basil, marinara
Seafood pizza
Bechamel, shrimp, crab
Build your own Pizza
Entree
Fried Crab ravioli
Marinara, sriracha aoili, green onion
Penne ala Vodka
roasted veg, marinara, parmigiana
Cedar Salmon
Cilantro Rice, seasonal veg
Shrimp and Grits
Creole sauce, Sausage, peppers
Mussels
white wine, onions, butter, garlic,
Blackend Chicken Alfredo
alfredo, chicken, broccoli, fettuccini
Chicken Parmigiana
spaghetti, marinara, mozz, parm
Chicken Marsala
Marsala, mushrooms
Pork Chop
8 oz, Crisp slaw, hot apples
Filet
8 oz
Ny Strip
12 oz
Ribeye
12 oz
Dessert
Kids Menu
baguette and oil
biscuits and honey butter
drag brunch
drag door ticket
bottomless mimosas
Liquor
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Elyx
Absolut Juice
Absolut Lime
Absolut Mandrin
Absolut Raspberry
Absolut Vanilla
Absolut Watermelon
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Strawberry Lemongrass
Grey Goose Watermelon Basil
Grey Goose White Peach Rosemary
Ketel One
New Amsterdam Grapefruit
New Amsterdam Orange
New Amsterdam Pink Lemonade
Rail Vodka
Rock Town
Smironoff sour berry
Titos
Gin
Barr Hill
Beefeater
Blue Coat
Bombay Distilled
Bombay Dry Gin
Bombay Saphire
Botanivore
Empress
Hendricks
McClintock
Monkey 47
rail gin
St George
Tanqueray
Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Dragon Berry
Bacardi Lime
Barcardi Superior
Blackwell Jamaican
Captain Morgan
Clement
Eldorago
Goslings
Malibu Passion Fruit
Malibu Pineapple
Matusalem Platino
Plantation 3 Stars
Plantation Double Dark
Plantation Isle of Fiji
Plantation Xaymaca
Rail rum
Rum Chata limon
Selvarey Cacao
Selvarey Original
Tequila
1800
Altos Olmeca
Altos Reposado
Avion Anejo
Avion Silver
Canters Negra
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cincoro Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Blanco
Herradua
Illegal Mezcal Joven
Italicus
Lunzul
Mijenta
Montelobos Mezcal
Patron Silver
rail tequila
Whiskey
American Trillogy
Angels Envy
Ballantines
Basil Hayden
Blantons
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Crème De Banane
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Glenlivet
Jack Daniels Apple
Jack Daniels Fire
Jack Daniels Honey
Jack Daniels Sour Mash
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Orange
Jameson Triple Distilled
Jefferson Ocean
Johnnie Walker Blk
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek Rye
Laphroaig
Larceny
Leopold Bros
Makers Mark
Martell
Old Forester
Old Line
Old Oveholt
Old Scout
Pin Hook
rail whiskey
Rodham Rye
Russells Reserve
Sagamore
Skrew Ball PB
Slane
The Dead Rabbit
Uncle Nearest
Whistle Pig 10yr
Whistle Pig 12
Whistle Pig 6 yr
Woodford Reserve
Scotch/Bourbon
Ballentines 17
Blantons Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Dewers
Elijah Craig
Glenlevit 12
Glenlevit 14
Laphroaig 10
Macallan 12
New Riff
Old Forester Bourbon 100 proof
Old Forester Bourbon 86 proof
Russells Reserve
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Amaro
Angostura
Aperol
Bailys
Campari
Chambord Black Rasp
Chartreuse
Chinola
Clement
Cointrau
Combier
Creme De Mure
D.O.M.
Dekuyper Blue Curacao
Dekuyper Blueberry
Dekuyper Peach Tree
Dekuyper Pucker Grape
Dekuyper Pucker Sour Apple
Dekuyper Sour Apple
Dekuyper Triple Sec
Disaronno
Domaine De Canton
Dry Curacao
Frangelico
Gran Gala
Gran Mariner
Heering
JagerMeiter
Kahlua
Luxardo Cherry
Malibu Coconut
Malibu Passion Fruit
Midori Melon
Pisa
Romana
Rumplemintz
Sambuca
ST Elizabeth
ST Germain
Triple Sec
Tucaca
Violette Combier
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Bay breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Lemonade
Champagne Cocktail
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Dirty Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Garden Goddess
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Moira's Rose
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Rah-Rah-Rita
Rob Roy
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Solstice
Sweet Sweet Nothing
Tequila Sunrise
The Conservatory
Tom Collins
Trash Can
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Manor Martini
French 75
Espresso Martini
Monteleone Manhattan
Negroni
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
Brunch Cocktails
Wine
Bottles
Alamos Malbec
Armand De Brignac Ace of SPades
Barnard Griffin Merlot
Boneshaker Zinfindel
Boordy Vidal Blanc
Cake Bread Cabernet
Canyon Road Blanc
Canyon Road Cabernet
Castello Trebbio
Clod Du Bois Chardonnay
Columbia Red Blend
Comtesse De Malet Roquefort
Day Owel Rose
Deloach Heritage Reserve Pinot
Dom Perignon 2010
Ernesto Cutena
Harken Chardonnay
Haute Couture Rose
Lagaria Pinot Grigio
Lamarca Prosecco
Louis M Martini Cabernet
MacMurray Ranch Pinot Noir
Mirassou Moscato
Moet & Chandon Imperial
Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc
Opus One
Red Tail Ridge Dry Riesling
Rhone by Roger Sabon
Ridge Three Valleys Red Blend
Seghesio Zinfandel
Segura Viudas Brut Organic
Smith & Hook Red Blend
Stag's Leap Artemis Cabernet
Sunseeker Rose
Torresella Pinot Grigio
Veuve Clicquot
Bubbles
Dessert Wines
Red
Alamos Malbec
Barnard Griffin
Boneshaker Zinfandel
Brancaia Toscana
Canyon Road Red
Castello Trebbio
Columbia Red Blend
Comtesse De Malet
Deloach Heritage Reserve
Ernesto Cutena
Louis M Martini
MacMurray Ranch Pinot Noir
Pike Road
Proverb
Ravenswood Zen of Zin
Red Sangria
Rhone by Roger Savon Sotes Du Rhone
Seghesio Zinfandel
Smith & Hook
Solin
Rose
White
Boordy Vidal
Canyon Road White
Clos Du Bois
Harken Chardonnay
Lagaria Pinot Grigio
Lillet
Mirassou Moscato
Nobilo Sauvignon
Pine Ridge
Red Tail Ridge Dry
Torresells Pinot Grigio
White Sangria
Brunch
shareables
smalls
