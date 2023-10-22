Quick Bar

Speed Screen

Tall
$2.00
Well Vodka
$6.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Long Island
$9.00
Green Tea Shot
$8.00

Jameson, Peach Schnapps, and sweet & sour.

AMF
$10.00
Craft Draft
$7.00
Import Bottle
$6.00
Import Tap
$7.00
Domestic Tap
$6.00
Domestic Bottle
$4.00
Domestic Aluminium
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
High Noon
$7.00
Jager Bomb
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jamo
$8.00
Casamigos Blanco
$10.00
Titos
$8.00
Kamakaze
$7.00
Credit Card Service Fee
$1.00

Food Menu

Tapas & More

Ceviche with Chips
$13.50

Fresh cured fish on citrus, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, avocado, green onions, cucumbers, radish, and pickled onions. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially

Ahi Poke with Chips
$13.50

Ahi tuna, shaved cabbage, pineapple and avocado salsa, jalapeños, scallions, radishes, sesame seeds, wasabi aioli, and ponzu sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especi

Calamari
$13.50

House-battered and fried. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and chipotle-aioli sauce

Chicken Wings
$11.50

Your choice of spicy, BBQ, garlic lemon, queso fresco, buffalo, mango habanero or orange sauce

Nachos
$12.00

Cheddar-Jack cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and your choice meat

Jalapeño Poppers
$10.50

Five fresh cream cheese filled jalapeños wrapped in bacon

Nachos Supreme
$16.00

Refried beans, Cheddar-Jack cheese, red sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, pineapple guacamole, black bean salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, choice of meat

Ahi Nachos
$13.50

Won ton chips, ahi tuna, ginger soy sauce, cucumber, sesame seeds, chipotle aioli, and diced radish. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medica

Quesadillas
$10.00

Cheese, side of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo

Onion Rings
$9.50

House battered and fried. Side of chipotle aioli

French Fries
$8.00

Tossed in house seasoning and served in herb butter

Wet Burrito
$12.50

Spanish rice, beans, cheese, onions, cilantro, guacamole, pico de gallo, topped with red sauce

Tacos

Al Pastor
$4.50

House marinated pork, grilled pineapple and onion, salsa molcajete

Sea Camaron
$5.50

Shrimp, shaved cabbage, roasted corn and bean salsa, chipotle aioli

Steak Asada
$5.00

Steak, escabeche slaw, salsa roja, cilantro lime crema, and queso fresco

Crunchy Pescado
$5.50

House battered fish, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle tartar sauce

Carnitas
$5.50

Carnitas, cilantro and onion mix, radish, and green tomatillo salsa

El Pescado
$5.50

Blackened fish, avocado and pineapple salsa, jalapeños, and cilantro aioli

Lemon Pepper Chicken
$4.50

Lemon pepper seasoned chicken, bell peppers, grilled onions, Cheddar-Jack cheese, and salsa Verde

Blackened Ahi Tuna
$6.25

Ahi tuna, pineapple-avocado salsa, wasabi aioli, pickled onions, and cabbage

Ahi Wonton
$12.50

3 pieces. Ahi tuna tacos with wakame salad, green onions, pineapple, jalapeño, avocado, toasted sesame seeds, ponzu sauce, wasabi aioli, served on won ton shells

Taco Tuesday
$6.00

Salads

House Salad
$10.00

Spring mix, carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and balsamic vinaigrette

Taco Salad
$13.00

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, ranch dressing and your choice of ground beef or chicken

Handhelds

Grilled Cheese
$8.00

Melted Cheddar-Jack cheese on sourdough bread

Chicken Tenders
$11.00

Three chicken tenders, served with fries

Carnitas Sandwich
$13.00

Grilled carnitas, grilled onions, and grilled pineapple, melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce served on a toasted brioche bun

Habanero Bacon Jelly Burger
$16.50

Half pound beef patty, garlic Cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, habanero jelly, chipotle sauce, and pickled onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne

Chicken Wrap
$14.00

Crispy chicken, Cheddar-Jack cheese, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, ranch, chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Veggie Wrap
$12.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, and balsamic dressing served in a whole wheat tortilla lined with hummus

Cheeseburger
$12.00

Half pound beef patty with Cheddar-Jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Sliders

Spicy Fried Chicken
$12.00

House-battered and fried chicken, dill pickle, and chipotle aioli served on a brioche bun

Buffalo Fried Chicken
$12.00

Buffalo fried chicken, dill pickles, and blue cheese sauce served on a brioche bun

Steak Asado
$11.50

Cilantro lime-marinated steak, crispy jalapeños, pickled onions, and Cheddar-Jack cheese served on a brioche bun

PB & J
$13.00

Beef, pickles, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and peanut butter and jelly, chipotle sauce served on toasted brioche buns

Deep Fried Pork Belly
$11.50

Deep-fried pork belly, pickles, pickled onion, hoisin, and chipotle aioli sauce served on toasted brioche buns

Habanero Bacon
$13.00

Beef, garlic Cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, habanero bacon jelly, chipotle sauce, and pickled onion served on toasted brioche buns

Kids

Grilled Cheese*
$8.00

Toasted sourdough. Served with house fries

Chicken Tenders*
$8.00

Two chicken tenders and house fries

2 Tacos
$8.00

Chicken, carnitas, or al pastor tacos with cheese

Sliders
$8.00

Two beef sliders and house fries. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Dessert

Churro & Ice Cream
$8.00

Drinks

NA Beverages

Soda
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Cold Brew
$5.00
Redbull
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00