The Mark 673 Higuera St
Jameson, Peach Schnapps, and sweet & sour.
Food Menu
Tapas & More
Fresh cured fish on citrus, cherry tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, avocado, green onions, cucumbers, radish, and pickled onions. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially
Ahi tuna, shaved cabbage, pineapple and avocado salsa, jalapeños, scallions, radishes, sesame seeds, wasabi aioli, and ponzu sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especi
House-battered and fried. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and chipotle-aioli sauce
Your choice of spicy, BBQ, garlic lemon, queso fresco, buffalo, mango habanero or orange sauce
Cheddar-Jack cheese, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, and your choice meat
Five fresh cream cheese filled jalapeños wrapped in bacon
Refried beans, Cheddar-Jack cheese, red sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, pineapple guacamole, black bean salsa, queso fresco, sour cream, choice of meat
Won ton chips, ahi tuna, ginger soy sauce, cucumber, sesame seeds, chipotle aioli, and diced radish. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medica
Cheese, side of sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo
House battered and fried. Side of chipotle aioli
Tossed in house seasoning and served in herb butter
Spanish rice, beans, cheese, onions, cilantro, guacamole, pico de gallo, topped with red sauce
Tacos
House marinated pork, grilled pineapple and onion, salsa molcajete
Shrimp, shaved cabbage, roasted corn and bean salsa, chipotle aioli
Steak, escabeche slaw, salsa roja, cilantro lime crema, and queso fresco
House battered fish, shaved cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado and chipotle tartar sauce
Carnitas, cilantro and onion mix, radish, and green tomatillo salsa
Blackened fish, avocado and pineapple salsa, jalapeños, and cilantro aioli
Lemon pepper seasoned chicken, bell peppers, grilled onions, Cheddar-Jack cheese, and salsa Verde
Ahi tuna, pineapple-avocado salsa, wasabi aioli, pickled onions, and cabbage
3 pieces. Ahi tuna tacos with wakame salad, green onions, pineapple, jalapeño, avocado, toasted sesame seeds, ponzu sauce, wasabi aioli, served on won ton shells
Salads
Handhelds
Melted Cheddar-Jack cheese on sourdough bread
Three chicken tenders, served with fries
Grilled carnitas, grilled onions, and grilled pineapple, melted Cheddar-Jack cheese, and chipotle sauce served on a toasted brioche bun
Half pound beef patty, garlic Cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, habanero jelly, chipotle sauce, and pickled onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne
Crispy chicken, Cheddar-Jack cheese, mixed greens, tomato, avocado, ranch, chipotle aioli, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, and balsamic dressing served in a whole wheat tortilla lined with hummus
Half pound beef patty with Cheddar-Jack cheese on a toasted brioche bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions
Sliders
House-battered and fried chicken, dill pickle, and chipotle aioli served on a brioche bun
Buffalo fried chicken, dill pickles, and blue cheese sauce served on a brioche bun
Cilantro lime-marinated steak, crispy jalapeños, pickled onions, and Cheddar-Jack cheese served on a brioche bun
Beef, pickles, Cheddar cheese, bacon, and peanut butter and jelly, chipotle sauce served on toasted brioche buns
Deep-fried pork belly, pickles, pickled onion, hoisin, and chipotle aioli sauce served on toasted brioche buns
Beef, garlic Cheddar cheese, pickles, bacon, habanero bacon jelly, chipotle sauce, and pickled onion served on toasted brioche buns
Kids
Toasted sourdough. Served with house fries
Two chicken tenders and house fries
Chicken, carnitas, or al pastor tacos with cheese
Two beef sliders and house fries. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions