The Market 207 S. Poindexter Street
Sandwiches
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, smoked tomato jam, and garlic spread.$10.00
- Simple, Not Easy
Hummus, falafel, and tzatziki.$10.00
- Portabello
Grilled portabello mushroom, onion chutney, and garlic spread.$10.00
- Curried Chicken and Dates
Curried chicken and dates, lettuce, and tomato.$10.00
- Meatball
Beef and lamb meatballs, smoky tomato jam, garlic spread, and whipped feta.$10.00
- Chicken
Grilled chicken, tzatziki, whipped feta, mint onion, and lettuce.$10.00
- Bacon Chicken
Grilled chicken, bacon, onion chutney, lettuce, and tomato.$10.00
- Spicy Chicken
Grilled chicken, jalapeño and Aleppo hot sauces, pickled vegetables, and lettuce.$10.00
- Beef
Thinly sliced beef, roasted red pepper spread, banana peppers, and mozzarella.$10.00
- Lamb Me!
Thinly sliced lamb, pickled vegetables, cilantro, spicy jalapeño sauce, and garlic spread.$10.00
- Grilled Lamb
Grilled lamb, mint onions, garlic spread, tzatziki, lettuce, and tomato.$10.00
Grab & Go
- Curried Apple Orzo
Orzo, green apples, red onion, golden raisins, curry powder.$3.50
- Garlic Spread (8 oz)$6.50
- Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, bell peppers, capers, onion, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice.$10.00
- Hummus (8 oz)$6.50
- Jalapeño Sauce (8 oz)$6.50
- Mediterranean Potato Salad
Red potatoes, olives, red onion, herbs, and spices.$3.50
- Pita (4 Pack)$5.00
- Roasted Red Pepper Dip (8 oz)$6.50
- Sun Dried Tomato Pasta Salad
Penne, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and garlic.$3.50
- Tomato Cucumber
Tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, garlic, bell peppers, olive oil, lemon juice.$3.50
- Tzatziki$6.50