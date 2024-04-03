The Mason Jar 1 - NEW
Food
Appetizers 🍗
- Fried Pickles$9.00
Home made fried pickle chips. Served with ranch for dipping on the side.
- 7 Wings$12.00
Seven bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.
- 14 Wings$22.00
Fourteen bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.
- Chicken Chunks$11.00
Our version of boneless wings! Hand breaded and fried chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.50
Six fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara on the side.
- Pork Fritters$10.50
House made bbq pork, cream cheese, pepper jack, and jalapeno fritters. Drizzled with thick bbq sauce and served with vinegar BBQ sauce and bacon aioli on the side.
- Crab Dip$16.00
Matt's secret recipe Maryland crab dip filled with lump crab and delicious cheese. Served with crackers and toasted bread for dipping.
- Steamed Shrimp$14.00
Half pound of steamed shrimp sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning. Served with cocktail sauce on the side.
- Ahi Tuna App$15.00
Seared and sliced blackened tuna served over mixed greens and drizzled with our homemade Thai Chili aioli.
- Mussels$15.00
Sauteed mussels in a bacon, white wine, and caper cream sauce. Served with bread for dipping.
- Cream of Crab Soup$7.00
Bowl of our house made cream of crab soup. Sprinkled with Old Bay and served with crackers.
- Fried Shrooms$8.00
- Pretzel Sticks w/ cheese$12.00
- Potato Skins$8.50
- Roll Basket w/ butter$4.75
- Tues steamed shrimp$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Dip$13.00
Entrees 🍛🍱
- Rib Eye$29.98
12 oz USDA choice ribeye
- Sirloin$19.98
8 oz USDA choice Sirloin.
- 12 oz NY Steak$26.98
- 1 Crab Cake$20.00
Our signature Maryland crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce on the side.
- 2 Crab Cakes$39.00
Our signature Maryland crab cakes. Served with tartar sauce on the side.
- Fish and Chips$17.98
Devil's Backbone beer battered cod served with fries and a side of slaw.
- Country Fried Chicken$16.75
Buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in white gravy.
- Hamburger Steak$15.25
Two 6 oz patties smothered in sauteed mushrooms and onions and topped with brown gravy.
- Fried Shrimp Basket$18.98
9 Jumbo shrimp served with fries and slaw.
- Fried Catfish$16.50
Lightly floured and fried catfish filet served with 2 sides.
- Bourbon Glazed Salmon$19.00
8 oz salmon filet topped with bourbon sauce.
- Chicken and Waffles$17.50
Buttermilk fried chicken breast placed on top of Belgian pearl sugar waffles. Drizzled with maple bourbon sauce.
- Ribeye + Crab Cluster$41.00
- Crab Cluster Entree$26.00
- Single Crab Cluster$12.00
- Sirloin + Crab Cluster$28.00
- Honey Teriyaki Mahi$19.00
- Surf & Turf HBG$24.00
Burgers 🍔
- Hamburger$10.50
Lettuce, tomato, hamburger patty, served on brioche bun.
- The Black and Bleu Burger$12.50
Sauteed onions, bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
- The Chesapeake Burger$14.50
Crab dip, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
- Bourbon Burger$13.00
Bacon, sauteed onions, bourbon sauce, mozz cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
- The Southern Burger$13.00
Bacon, onion ring, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
- Tex Mex$14.00
Avocado, ghost pepper jack cheese, onion ring, lettuce, tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
- Cheeseburger$11.25
Lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
- Island Burger$13.00
Bacon, onion ring, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a brioche bun.
Sandwiches 🍞
- Chicken Ranch Sandwich$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese and ranch on a brioche bun.
- Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Fried chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Chicken Chesapeake Sandwich$14.50
Grilled chicken breast, crab dip, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, and tomato. On a brioche bun.
- Pork BBQ Sandwich$13.00
Pulled pork bbq topped with sauce served on a brioche bun.
- The Marylander Sandwich$19.50
Our signature lump crab cake on a sandwich. Lettuce, tomato, on a brioche bun.
- Philly Cheesesteak$13.25
Sliced sirloin with mushrooms and onions, plus mozz cheese on a hoagie roll.
- Blackened Chicken Wrap$12.00
Blackened chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, and honey mustard drizzle in a wrap.
- Tuna Wrap$16.25
Blackened ahi tuna with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and thai chili aioli in a wrap.
- Reuben$13.00
- Crabby Melt$13.00
Fried chicken breast served with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
- Grown Up Grilled Cheese$12.00
- Blackened Mahi Sandwich$16.00
Salads / Soups🐰
- Country Cobb Salad$14.50
Spring mix salad loaded with tomato, cucumber, avocado, bacon, mushroom, grilled chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Steak Salad$18.50
Spring mix salad with romaine topped with an 8 oz house sirloin steak grilled to your liking, onion, tomato, and crumbled blue cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- The Apple Salad$14.50
Spring mix salad with romaine, apples, grilled chicken, craisins, pecans, and blue cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Small House Salad$4.50
Spring mix salad topped with tomato, cucumber, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Soup and Salad$9.00
- Soup of the Day$6.00
- Cream of Crab Soup$7.00
Bowl of our house made cream of crab soup. Sprinkled with Old Bay and served with crackers.
Sides 🍟
- Fries$2.50
Hand cut fries
- Mashed Potatoes$2.50
Homemade, buttery mashed potatoes.
- Baked Potato$2.50
Baked potato served with butter and sour cream.
- French Green Beans$2.50
Green beans seasoned with bacon
- Cole Slaw$2.50
Homemade cole slaw. Mayo and vinegar based.
- Add 4 oz Cup Ranch$0.50
- Single Roll w/ butter$1.50
Premium Sides 🍠
- Bacon Cheese Fries$4.25
Our house made fries topped with bacon and cheddar
- Hush puppies$3.50
Homemade hush puppies with diced green onions inside.
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.50
Baked potato topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with butter and sour cream.
- Onion Rings$3.50
Beer battered onion rings
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Sweet potato fries sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
- Add 4 Fried Shrimp$6.00
- Loaded Mash$3.50
- Side Of Fat Tire Cheese$1.50
- Plain Burger Patty$3.50
- White Cheddar Mac N Cheese$3.50
- Roll Basket w/ butter$4.75
- Single Roll w/ butter$1.50
Desserts 🍰🎂🍩
Extra Sauces ⛲ 🍯
- 2 oz sour cream$0.25
- 2 oz Bacon Aioli$0.25
- 2 oz Ranch$0.25
- 2 oz Blue cheese$0.25
- 2 oz Honey Mustard$0.25
- 2 oz BBQ$0.25
- 2 oz Mild sauce$0.25
- 2 oz Hot sauce$0.25
- 2 oz Balsamic Vin$0.25
- 2 oz Raspberry Vin$0.25
- 2 oz Thousand Island$0.25
- 2 oz Cocktail$0.25
- 2 oz Tartar$0.25
- 2 oz Tequila Lime$0.25
- 2 oz Mayo$0.25
- 2 oz Thai Chili Aioli$0.25
- 2 oz Side Asian$0.25
- 2 Oz Bourb$0.25
- 2 oz Honey Teriyaki$0.25
N/A BEVERAGES
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Mt Dew$2.99
- Starry$2.99
- Pink Lemonade$2.99
- Orange Crush$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Diet Mt.Dew$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Soda Water$1.00
- Half Sweet Half Unsweet$2.95
- Coffee$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.00
- Water
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Bottled Water 20 oz$2.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Milk$3.00
N/A BEVERAGES TOGO
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Unsweet Tea$2.99
- Pepsi$2.99
- Diet Pepsi$2.99
- Mt Dew$2.99
- Sierra Mist$2.99
- Pink Lemonade$2.99
- Orange Crush$2.99
- Dr Pepper$2.99
- Diet Dr Pepper$2.99
- Ginger Ale$2.99
- Soda Water$1.00
- Half Sweet Half Unsweet$2.95
- Coffee$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.00
- Water
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Bottled Pepsi 20 oz$2.50
- Bottled Diet Pepsi 20 oz$2.99
- Bottled Blue Gatoradde 20 oz$3.00
- Bottled Dasani Water 20 oz$2.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Milk$3.00
Late Night Menu- Online (Copy)
Appetizers 🍗 .
- Nana's Fried Pickles.$8.00
Home made fried pickle chips. Served with ranch for dipping on the side.
- 7 Kickin' Wings$10.00
Seven bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.
- 14 Kickin' Wings$20.00
Fourteen bone in wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.
- Chicken Chunks.$10.00
Our version of boneless wings! Hand breaded and fried chicken chunks tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese or ranch and celery on the side.
- Munchin' Mozzarella Sticks.$8.00
Six fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara on the side.
- Pork Fritters$10.00
House made bbq pork, cream cheese, pepper jack, and jalapeno fritters. Drizzled with thick bbq sauce and served with vinegar BBQ sauce and bacon aioli on the side.
- Fried Mushroom App.$8.00
- Potato Skins.$8.50
3-4 Potato skins loaded with cheese and bacon. Served with sour cream and bacon aioli on the side.
- Pretzels w/ cheese.$12.00
Two large salted pretzels served w/ a 4 oz cup of Fat Tire Beer Cheese.
Premium Sides 🍠 .
- Bacon Cheese Fries$4.25
Our house made fries topped with bacon and cheddar
- Fresh Zucchni and Squash$3.50
Zucchini and squash medley seasoned with salt and pepper, sauteed in olive oil
- Hush puppies$3.50
Homemade hush puppies with diced green onions inside.
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.50
Baked potato topped with cheddar cheese and bacon. Served with butter and sour cream.
- Onion Rings$3.50
Beer battered onion rings
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
Sweet potato fries sprinkled with cinnamon sugar
- Add 4 fried shrimp$6.00
- Loaded Mash$3.50
- Side Of Fat Tire Beer Cheese 4 oz$1.50
Sides 🍟 .
Extra Sauces ⛲ 🍯.
- 2 oz sour cream$0.25+
- 2 oz Bacon Aioli$0.25+
- 2 oz Ranch$0.25+
- 2 oz Blue cheese$0.25+
- 2 oz Honey Mustard$0.25+
- 2 oz BBQ$0.25+
- 2 oz Mild sauce$0.25+
- 2 oz Hot sauce$0.25+
- Bourbon Sauce$0.50+
- 2 oz Balsamic Vin$0.25+
- 2 oz Raspberry Vin$0.25+
- 2 oz Thousand Island$0.25+
- 2 oz Cocktail$0.25+
- 2 oz Tartar$0.25+
- 2 oz Tequila Lime$0.25+
- 2 oz Mayo$0.25+
- 2 oz Thai Chili Aioli$0.25+
- Fat Tire Beer Cheese 4 oz cup$1.50