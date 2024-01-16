The Matador Charlotte
Seasonal Features
- Tex-Mex Spring Rolls$10.00
Three crispy fried spring rolls with chicken, black beans, corn, and sauteed peppers & onions. Served with hot pepper jelly and avocado crema.
- Al Pastor Tacos$17.00+
Version of a classic Mexican pork dish. Pork marinated in chiles, spices, and onion is grilled with pineapple and served in cheese filled corn tortillas. The tacos are then topped with an arbol salsa and cilantro/onion mix. Served with rice & beans.
- Al Pastor Enchiladas$17.00+
Version of a classic Mexican pork dish. Pork marinated in chiles, spices, and onion is grilled with pineapple and served in corn tortillas with roasted poblano crema and jack cheese. The enchiladas are then topped with our spicy arbol salsa and served with rice & beans
- Grilled Banana Leaf Mahi$22.50
6oz mahi marinated in chile-achiote sauce and grilled inside of a banana leaf with thinly sliced orange. Served with Mexican rice, serrano slaw, pico, avocado, and grilled corn tortillas.
Soup and Salads
- Romaine Salad$9.50
Crisp romaine lettuce dressed with a hearty and balanced cilantro pepita dressing and topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese and toasted pepitas. Served with a lime wedge GF/VEG
- Tortilla Chicken Soup$6.00+
Roasted chicken, fire roasted corn, avocado, tortilla strips, cotija, cilantro GF
- Mango-Pineapple Shrimp Salad$18.50
Sautéed chile-seasoned shrimp, arugula, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, Tajin, queso fresco, agave vinaigrette gf
Pequenos (Small Plates & Shareables)
- Chips & Salsa$5.50
- Matador Guacamole$12.00
Orange-habanero salsa Maya, tomatillo salsa, pico, queso fresco, cilantro gf/veg
- Matador Quesadilla$10.50
Large flour tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and choice of protein. Served with cilantro-lime sour cream and fresh guacamole.
- Quesabirria$16.00
Three corn tortillas filled with jack cheese, roasted poblanos, braised beef birria, and white onions. Served with braising jus.
- Fried Tacos$10.50
These crunchy fried tacos are filled with shredded chicken, black bean queso, shredded lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with salsa maya and chimichurri mayo for dipping or pouring onto the tacos.
- Black Bean Dip$10.50
Black beans, habanero, garlic crema, tomatillo salsa, green onion (gf/veg)
- Queso Con Chorizo$12.00
Three-cheese house blend, fresh chorizo, creamy habanero sauce, topped with pico de gallo, cilantro, queso fresco (gf)
- Grilled Stuffed Jalapenos$14.50
Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with garlic four cheese blend, served with ranch dressing (gf)
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Crispy fried brussels sprouts, peppers & onions, lime, agave and cotija (gf/veg)
- Haba Prawns$15.00
Fiery creamy roasted habanero sauce over pan seared shrimp, garlic jalapeno polenta, topped with hibiscus pickled onions and cilantro (gf) Less spicy by choosing poblano crema or chile-garlic butter sauce
- Dip Flight$16.00
All of our favorite dips – Creamy three cheese queso, fresh guacamole, hearty black bean queso served with house chips and salsa. (gf)
- Matador Bowl$17.50
Achiote-chile rice, black beans, cheese blend, serrano slaw, crema, pico de gallo, guacamole, radish, tortilla strips, with your choice of sauce and protein.
- Gaucho Bowl$18.00
A new version of our popular Matador Burrito bowl. Grilled Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or SW Veg over rice & beans and garnished with everything from our normal fajita set-up plate.
- Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp marinated in lime, orange, and tomato juices and mixed with jalapenos, serranos, red bells, red onion, cucumber, and orange segments. Topped with tajin and served with a lime wedge and warm tortilla chips
Grandes (Signature Dishes & Meals)
- Burritos Ultimos$18.50
9 layer burrito with Mexican black beans, achiote-chile rice, Monterey jack & Cheddar cheese, serrano slaw, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, wrapped in a 12" tortilla. Order it Cali-style and we'll add French fries, avocado and hot sauce.
- Verde Carnitas Enchiladas$18.50+
Two enchiladas filled with our house made carnitas served with rice beans, pico, Guacamole, sour cream covered in our tart and tangy verde sauce
- Habanero Chicken Enchiladas$18.50+
Two Enchilads filled with chicken thigh topped with our house made fiery hot habanero sauce served with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole.
- Enchiladas Divorciadas$18.50+
Corn tortillas filled with Monterey jack cheese & slow braised chicken thighs, smothered in two sauces: mild sweet & tangy salsa verde & medium smoky salsa roja. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans
- Shredded Beef Enchiladas$19.50+
Medium and smoky salsa roja, shredded braised beef birria, flour tortillas
- Pan-Seared Mahi Mahi$24.00
Mango-pineapple salsa, crispy Brussels sprouts, Mexican rice, chile-butter sauce
- Agave Chicken Wrap$17.00
Agave marinated chicken breast, bacon, avocado, cilantro pepita dressing, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce and cotija wrapped in a large tortilla, served with seasoned French fries.
- Carne Asada Sandwich$19.50
Grilled marinated steak, French fried onions, serrano slaw, roasted poblano, pico de gallo, chimichurri mayo. Served with chipotle-garlic salt seasoned French Fries.
- Shrimp & Chorizo Paella Skillet$23.50
Shrimp, house-made chorizo, sauteed fajita peppers, achiote-chile rice, saffron cream.
- Roasted Chile Rellenos$23.50
Two poblano chiles stuffed with achiote-chile rice, cheese, cilantro, and onions, on a bed of black beans and poblano cream sauce, topped with pico de gallo, garlic crema, cheese, and tortilla strips. Choice of Relleno: Southwest Veggies (Sauteed onions, bell peppers, and corn), Braised Shredded Chicken Thighs, or Braised Carnitas
- Skirt Steak Surf and Turf$35.50
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano shrimp
- Skirt Steak- Carne Asada$30.50
Marinated Skirt steak cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers,cotija and cilantro
- Ribeye- Carne Asada$31.50
10oz chile-seasoned ribeye steak. Served with chile achiote rice, Mexican black beans, charred red bell and jalapeno peppers and street style fire roasted corn topped with cotija cheese.
- Ribeye Surf and Turf$36.50
Marinated ribeye cooked to order served with rice, beans, roasted corn, grilled peppers, cotija, cilantro and choice of haba, garlic or poblano prawns
Take and Bake
Familia (Family Style Meals)
- Familia Fajitas for 2$45.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
- Familia Fajitas for 4$88.00
Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans. Four large tortillas per person (16) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers.
- Familia Street Tacos for 2$30.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (8), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
- Familia Street Tacos for 4$58.00
Four small corn tortillas per person (16), tomatillo salsa, cotija, onion, cilantro, lime. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans, lime wedges and radish coins.
- Familia Traditional Tacos for 2$32.00
Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (6), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.
- Familia Traditional Tacos for 4$62.00
Three large tortillas per person-choice of corn or flour (12), shredded lettuce, tomatillo salsa, garlic crema, fresh pico de gallo, cotija, serrano slaw. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.