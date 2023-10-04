Small Bites

Whipped Feta Dip

$17.00

Feta Cheese whipped and baked, confit heirloom tomatoes, olive oil, country bread. (VE)

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Peruvian potatoes, Smoked red pepper sauce, olive tapenade, salsa Verde, pickled onions. (GF)

Pide

$19.00

Roasted peppers, caramelized onions, Halloumi & mozzarella cheese, Za'atar spice, arugula, Hot honey (VE)

Pork Belly

$21.00

Tangerine glazed pork belly, stone grits, Soy foam. (GF)

Samosa

$15.00

Filled with Potato &Tuscan kale, spicy mango chutney, Pomegranate molasses. (VE, VG)

Tuna and Avocado Napoleon

$24.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumbers, jalapeno, strawberries, lime vignette, cheese crisp (VG)

Grilled Vegetable Strudel

$19.00

Feta, smoked gouda Grilled Vegetables, Tikka Marsala Sauce (VG)

Roasted Carrots

$14.00

Soups

Curried Red Lentils, Coconut tomato Broth, Fried Rice Noodles, cilantro.

Curry Red Lentil Soup

$9.00

Curried red lentils, tomato and coconut broth with crispy rice noodles.

Salads

Matrix Salad

$10.00

Heritage Blend greens, carrots, Cucumber, watermelon radishes, Jalapenos, Ranch crouton, green goddess dressing. (VG, VE)

Burrata And Stone Fruit Salad

$14.00

Burrata cheese, seasonal stone fruit, crispy prosciutto, Frisée, champagne Dressing, toasted almonds. basil, (Gf)

Roasted Summer Beet and Arugula Salad

$12.00

Roasted tri-colored beets, arugula, Goat cheese, candy walnuts, Honey Dijon vignette, local honey (VG, GF)

Sides

Biryani Rice

$9.00

Basmati rice, vegetables, Indian spices, tahini sauce, cashew nuts, chard green onions

Truffled Risotto

$9.00

Truffled Risotto with Spring peas, black Kale, crispy Mushrooms

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus with lemon herb Beurre Blanc

Tabbouleh

$9.00

Saffron Couscous

$9.00

Saffron flavored couscous

Grilled Patty pan

$7.00

Grilled Green and yellow Patty pans

Mediterranean Quinoa

$9.00

Fondant Potatoes

$7.00

Pan Fried Potatoes

Sautéed Haricots

$7.00

Sauteed Black Kale

$7.00

Crispy Field Mushrooms

$7.00

Stone grits

$7.00

Creamy Stone grits

Celery Root Pure

$9.00

Creamy Celery Root Puree

Bread

$4.00

Entrees

Pan Seared Artic Chard

$30.00

Tabouli, grilled asparagus, citrus herb beurre blanc

Braised Short Ribs

$49.00

Braised short ribs, celery root puree, gooseberries, red currants, and kumquat gel.

Roasted Chicken

$34.00

Airline chicken breast, saffron couscous, grilled yellow & green patty pan, caper sauce

Lamb Shank

$49.00

Roasted lamb shank with vegetable biryani

Cowboy bone in Ribeye

$55.00

12oz cowboy bone in ribeye, gai lan, fondant potatoes, stout demi

Sweet Corn Ravioli

$29.00

Ricotta ravioli filled house-made with cotija cheese, calabrian chili butter, Poblano peppers, cilantro. VG

Scallops & risotto

$39.00

Truffled risotto with spring peas, Tuscan kale, crispy field mushrooms, preserved lemons

Market Price Fish

$50.00

Fillet Mignon 8oz

$65.00

Fondant potatoes, Haricots verts, Rosemary Red Wine demi glaze

Sweets

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

$12.00

A dark chocolate brownie, sea salt Carmel gelato, milk chocolate sauce and candied popcorn

Essence of Mehgna

$14.00

Lemon Lavender Mascarpone cheesecake

Assorted Gelato And Cookies,

$12.00

a mix of gelato, doughnuts, and cookies

Butter Cake

$14.00

Pickled Strawberries, rhubarb, and vanilla bean gelato