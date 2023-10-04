The Matrix Room 808 Illinois S Route 59
Small Bites
Whipped Feta Dip
Feta Cheese whipped and baked, confit heirloom tomatoes, olive oil, country bread. (VE)
Grilled Octopus
Peruvian potatoes, Smoked red pepper sauce, olive tapenade, salsa Verde, pickled onions. (GF)
Pide
Roasted peppers, caramelized onions, Halloumi & mozzarella cheese, Za'atar spice, arugula, Hot honey (VE)
Pork Belly
Tangerine glazed pork belly, stone grits, Soy foam. (GF)
Samosa
Filled with Potato &Tuscan kale, spicy mango chutney, Pomegranate molasses. (VE, VG)
Tuna and Avocado Napoleon
Tuna, avocado, cucumbers, jalapeno, strawberries, lime vignette, cheese crisp (VG)
Grilled Vegetable Strudel
Feta, smoked gouda Grilled Vegetables, Tikka Marsala Sauce (VG)
Roasted Carrots
Soups
Salads
Matrix Salad
Heritage Blend greens, carrots, Cucumber, watermelon radishes, Jalapenos, Ranch crouton, green goddess dressing. (VG, VE)
Burrata And Stone Fruit Salad
Burrata cheese, seasonal stone fruit, crispy prosciutto, Frisée, champagne Dressing, toasted almonds. basil, (Gf)
Roasted Summer Beet and Arugula Salad
Roasted tri-colored beets, arugula, Goat cheese, candy walnuts, Honey Dijon vignette, local honey (VG, GF)
Sides
Biryani Rice
Basmati rice, vegetables, Indian spices, tahini sauce, cashew nuts, chard green onions
Truffled Risotto
Truffled Risotto with Spring peas, black Kale, crispy Mushrooms
Grilled Asparagus
Grilled Asparagus with lemon herb Beurre Blanc
Tabbouleh
Saffron Couscous
Saffron flavored couscous
Grilled Patty pan
Grilled Green and yellow Patty pans
Mediterranean Quinoa
Fondant Potatoes
Pan Fried Potatoes
Sautéed Haricots
Sauteed Black Kale
Crispy Field Mushrooms
Stone grits
Creamy Stone grits
Celery Root Pure
Creamy Celery Root Puree
Bread
Entrees
Pan Seared Artic Chard
Tabouli, grilled asparagus, citrus herb beurre blanc
Braised Short Ribs
Braised short ribs, celery root puree, gooseberries, red currants, and kumquat gel.
Roasted Chicken
Airline chicken breast, saffron couscous, grilled yellow & green patty pan, caper sauce
Lamb Shank
Roasted lamb shank with vegetable biryani
Cowboy bone in Ribeye
12oz cowboy bone in ribeye, gai lan, fondant potatoes, stout demi
Sweet Corn Ravioli
Ricotta ravioli filled house-made with cotija cheese, calabrian chili butter, Poblano peppers, cilantro. VG
Scallops & risotto
Truffled risotto with spring peas, Tuscan kale, crispy field mushrooms, preserved lemons
Market Price Fish
Fillet Mignon 8oz
Fondant potatoes, Haricots verts, Rosemary Red Wine demi glaze
Sweets
Flourless Chocolate Brownie
A dark chocolate brownie, sea salt Carmel gelato, milk chocolate sauce and candied popcorn
Essence of Mehgna
Lemon Lavender Mascarpone cheesecake
Assorted Gelato And Cookies,
a mix of gelato, doughnuts, and cookies
Butter Cake
Pickled Strawberries, rhubarb, and vanilla bean gelato