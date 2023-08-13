Drinks

TMB Wellness 10 oz

10 Oz Cali Americano

$3.50

TMB Wellness 12 oz

12 Oz Cali Americano

$3.70

12 Oz Iced Cali Americano

$3.90

12 Oz Cali Latte

$5.40

12 Oz Iced Cali Latte

$5.80

12 Oz Ginger Pop Latte

$5.40

12 Oz Iced Ginger Pop Latte

$5.80

12 Oz Dynamic Latte

$5.40

12 Oz Iced Dynamic Latte

$5.80

12 Oz Coconut Paradise

$5.40

12 Oz Iced Coconut Paradise

$5.80

12 Oz Matcha

$4.25

12 Oz Iced Matcha

$4.65

12 Oz Sunset Latte

$5.40

12 Oz Iced Sunset Latte

$5.80

12 Oz Kombucha

$4.00

12 oz

TMB Wellness 16 oz

16 Oz Iced Cali Americano

$4.00

16 Oz Cali Latte

$6.10

16 Oz Iced Cali Latte

$6.50

16 Oz Ginger Pop Latte

$6.10

16 Oz Iced Ginger Pop Latte

$6.50

16 Oz Dynamic Latte

$6.10

16 Oz Iced Dynamic Latte

$6.50

16 Oz Coconut Paradise

$6.10

16 Oz Iced Coconut Paradise

$6.50

16 Oz Matcha

$5.10

16 Oz Iced Matcha

$5.10

16 Oz Sunset Latte

$6.10

16 Oz Iced Sunset Latte

$6.50

TMB Coffee

12 Oz Colombian

$2.50

16 Oz Colombian

$3.20

12 Oz Mexican

$2.50

16 Oz Mexican

$3.20

TMB Lattes 12 oz

12 Oz Latte

12 Oz Iced Latte

12 Oz Iced Latte

$4.15

12 Oz Vanilla Latte

$4.60

12 Oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.90

12 Oz Brown Sugar Latte

$5.10

12 Oz Iced Brown Sugar Latte

$5.40
12 Oz Chai Latte

12 Oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.55

12 Oz Lavender Chai Latte

$4.65

12 Oz Iced Lavender Chai Latte

$4.95

12 Oz Dirty Chai

$5.20

12 Oz Iced Dirty Chai

$5.50
12 Oz Caramel Latte

12 Oz Salted Caramel Latte

$5.20
12 Oz Iced Caramel Latte

12 Oz Iced Caramel Latte

$5.50

12 Oz Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$5.50

TMB Lattes 16 oz

16 Oz Latte

16 Oz Iced Latte

16 Oz Iced Latte

$4.65

16 Oz Vanilla Latte

$5.25

16 Oz Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.55

16 Oz Brown Sugar Latte

$5.70

16 Oz Iced Brown Sugar Latte

$6.00
16 Oz Chai Latte

16 Oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.15

16 Oz Lavender Chai Latte

$5.25

16 Oz Iced Lavender Chai Latte

$5.55

16 Oz Dirty Chai

$5.80

16 Oz Iced Dirty Chai

$6.10
16 Oz Caramel Latte

16 Oz Salted Caramel Latte

$5.80
16 Oz Iced Caramel Latte

16 Oz Iced Caramel Latte

$6.10

16 Oz Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$6.10

TMB Mochas and Frappes

12 Oz Hot Mexican Mocha

16 Oz Hot Mexican Mocha

12 Oz Iced Mexican Mocha

$5.80

16 Oz Iced Mexican Mocha

$6.50

12 Oz Mexican Mocha Frappe

$6.05

16 Oz Mexican Mocha Frappe

$6.75

12 Oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.20

16 Oz White Chocolate Mocha

$5.80

12 Oz Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.50

16 Oz Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$6.10

12 Oz White Chocolate Frappe

$5.75

16 Oz White Chocolate Frappe

$6.35
12 Oz Mocha

16 Oz Mocha

12 Oz Iced Mocha

16 Oz Iced Mocha

12 Oz Mocha Frappe

$5.75

16 Oz Mocha Frappe

$6.35

12 Oz Chai Frappe

$4.50

16 Oz Chai Frappe

$5.10

TMB Traditional

Espresso Prepared European Style

$2.75

10 Oz Americano

$2.75

12 Oz Americano

$2.95

12 Oz Iced Americano

$3.05

16 Oz Iced Americano

$3.25
Cappuccino

8 oz

12 Oz Red Eye

$3.40

16 Oz Red Eye

$4.00

Cortado

$3.75

4.5 oz

Pour Overs

$4.25

12 oz

12 Oz Cold Brew

$4.65

16 Oz Cold Brew

$4.95

32 Oz Growler Cold Brew

$17.95

12 Oz Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

16 Oz Nitro Cold Brew

$5.30

32 Oz Growler Nitro Cold Brew

$18.60

Drinks for the Kid in Us All

Hot Chocolate

12 oz

12 Oz Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.30

16 Oz Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.90

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

12 oz

Apple Juice

$1.85

12 oz

Milk

$1.85

12 oz

Lemonades

12 Oz Strawberry Lemonade

16 Oz Strawberry Lemonade

20 Oz Strawberry Lemonade

12 Oz Watermelon Lemonade

16 Oz Watermelon Lemonade

20 Oz Watermelon Lemonade

12 Oz Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

16 Oz Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

20 Oz Blueberry Lavender Lemonade

Hot Tea

12 Oz Radiant Slopes

$2.70

16 Oz Radiant Slopes

$3.30

12 Oz Mentalitea

$2.50

16 Oz Mentalitea

$3.10

12 Oz Sun Beam

$2.60

16 Oz Sun Beam

$3.20

12 Oz Blue Dream

$2.60

16 Oz Blue Dream

$3.20

Iced Tea

12 Oz Iced Radiant Slopes

16 Oz Iced Radiant Slopes

12 Oz Iced Mentalitea Mint

16 Oz Iced Mentalitea Mint

12 Oz Iced Sun Beam

16 Oz Iced Sun Beam

12 Oz Iced Blue Dream

16 Oz Iced Blue Dream

Display Case Drinks

Fiji Water

$2.00

CBD Lemonade

$5.00

Celsius

$2.70

Pellegrino

$2.30

CBD Teas 12 oz

12oz Beautiful Sleep

$6.00

12oz Iced Beautiful Sleep

$6.30

12oz Dynamic

$6.00

12oz Iced Dynamic

$6.30

12oz Headache Happy

$6.00

12oz Iced Headache Happy

$6.30

CBD Teas 16 oz

16oz Beautiful Sleep

$6.60

16oz Iced Beautiful Sleep

$6.90

16oz Dynamic

$6.60

16oz Iced Dynamic

$6.90

16oz Headache Happy

$6.60

16oz Iced Headache Happy

$6.90

Food

Tommy's Toasts

Avocado Toast

Multigrain toast, avocado, cotija cheese everything seasoning, and balsamic vinaigrette

Cinnamon Toast

Toasted brioche, butter, cinnamon, and sugar

Peanut Butter and Syrup Toast

$5.45

Toasted brioche, peanut butter, maple syrup, almond slivers, and chocolate syrup

Bagel with Butter

$3.30

Toast with Butter

$3.30

Bagel with Strawberry Jam

$3.40

Strawberry or blueberry jam

Toast with Strawberry Jam

$3.40

Strawberry or blueberry jam

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Dani's Delights

Affogato

$6.75

Vanilla ice cream and two shots of espresso

12 Oz Nitro Float

$7.56

16 Oz Nitro Float

$7.89

12 Oz Cold Brew Float

$7.18

16 Oz Cold Brew Float

$7.51

TMB Eats

Bagel Sandwich with Bacon

Bagel, bacon, and egg

Bagel Sandwich with Turkey Bacon

$8.50

Bagel, turkey bacon, and egg

Bagel Sandwich with Sausage

Bagel, sausage patty, and egg

Bagel Sandwich with Turkey Sausage

$8.70

Bagel, turkey sausage patty, and egg

English Muffin Sandwich with Bacon

English muffin, bacon, and egg

English Muffin Sandwich with Turkey Bacon

$6.85

English muffin, turkey bacon, and egg

English Muffin Sandwich with Sausage

English muffin, sausage patty, and egg

English Muffin Sandwich with Turkey Sausage

$6.90

English muffin, turkey sausage patty, and egg

Breakfast Burrito

Tortilla, sausage or bacon, cheese, potatoes, and eggs

Breakfast Turkey Burrito

$8.75

Tortilla, turkey sausage or turkey bacon, cheese, potatoes, and eggs

Bacon Croissant Sandwich

$9.10

Croissant, bacon, and egg

Sausage Croissant Sandwich

$9.50

Croissant, bacon, and egg

Turkey Bacon Croissant

$9.50

Croissant, bacon, and egg

Turkey Sausage Croissant

$9.70

Croissant, bacon, and egg

Waffle

$5.25

Dani's Dishes

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

It has chicken breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and onions served with a choice of dressing

BLT

Mayo, red onion, bacon, tomato, and lettuce, on sourdough

ALT

Cream cheese, avocado, red onion, tomato, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese on multigrain

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

Avocado, lettuce, red onion, and chicken breast on a brioche bun

Salad

Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, and red onion

Grilled Cheese

Butter, provolone, mozzarella, mild cheddar cheese on sourdough

Turkey Sandwich

$8.35

Your choice of bread, turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion

Turkey Melt

$8.35

Your choice of bread, provolone cheese, and turkey breakfast croissant sandwich served with your choice of sausage or bacon with one egg and Cheddar cheese

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.75

Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

5 Pieces Wings

$6.50

Add buffalo to the wings flavors

10 Pieces Wings

$13.00

Add buffalo to the wings flavors

Chicken and Waffles

$11.75

Pastries

Muffin

$5.20

Cookies

$3.12
Apple Turnover/Danish

Cheese Danish

$4.68

Croissant

$4.15

Gluten Free pastry

$4.68

Vegan pastry

$4.68

Merchandise Shelf

Apparel

Dad Hat

$25.00

Snapback

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Sweatpants

$35.00

Culture

$25.00

Community Cup

$25.00

Jackie Chan quote

$25.00

CBD Tea Canister

Dynamic

$45.00

Beautiful Sleep

$45.00

Headache Relief

$45.00

Mug/Infuser

Tea Infuser

$34.00

Coffee Mug

$12.00

Tea Canister

Orange Sky

$22.60

Open Heart

$19.20

Blue Dream

$16.75

Mentalitea

$18.25

Purple Vanilla Rain

$17.25

Radiant Slopes

$17.10

Honeybush

$26.00

Soul Star

$14.16

Sunbeam

$22.25

Coffee Bags

Wu-Tang

$15.80

Staycation

$15.50

Mental Bar Blend Espresso

$15.50

Naughty by Nature

$16.40

Three Six Mafia

$16.40

The Lox

$16.10

Goodie Mob

$18.00

Encanto

$16.10

Emerald Hills

$15.50

Valencia Park

$16.40

Chollas View

$19.50

Lincoln Park

$16.10

Home Health

TMB Coffee Scrub

$9.99

Vessel

$20.00

Coffee Carrier

96oz Carrier w/ cups & lids

$22.00