The Mental Bar - Coffee, Tea, & Wellness
Drinks
TMB Wellness 10 oz
TMB Wellness 12 oz
12 Oz Cali Americano
12 Oz Iced Cali Americano
12 Oz Cali Latte
12 Oz Iced Cali Latte
12 Oz Ginger Pop Latte
12 Oz Iced Ginger Pop Latte
12 Oz Dynamic Latte
12 Oz Iced Dynamic Latte
12 Oz Coconut Paradise
12 Oz Iced Coconut Paradise
12 Oz Matcha
12 Oz Iced Matcha
12 Oz Sunset Latte
12 Oz Iced Sunset Latte
12 Oz Kombucha
12 oz
TMB Wellness 16 oz
16 Oz Iced Cali Americano
16 Oz Cali Latte
16 Oz Iced Cali Latte
16 Oz Ginger Pop Latte
16 Oz Iced Ginger Pop Latte
16 Oz Dynamic Latte
16 Oz Iced Dynamic Latte
16 Oz Coconut Paradise
16 Oz Iced Coconut Paradise
16 Oz Matcha
16 Oz Iced Matcha
16 Oz Sunset Latte
16 Oz Iced Sunset Latte
TMB Lattes 12 oz
12 Oz Latte
12 Oz Iced Latte
12 Oz Vanilla Latte
12 Oz Iced Vanilla Latte
12 Oz Brown Sugar Latte
12 Oz Iced Brown Sugar Latte
12 Oz Chai Latte
12 Oz Iced Chai Latte
12 Oz Lavender Chai Latte
12 Oz Iced Lavender Chai Latte
12 Oz Dirty Chai
12 Oz Iced Dirty Chai
12 Oz Caramel Latte
12 Oz Salted Caramel Latte
12 Oz Iced Caramel Latte
12 Oz Iced Salted Caramel Latte
TMB Lattes 16 oz
16 Oz Latte
16 Oz Iced Latte
16 Oz Vanilla Latte
16 Oz Iced Vanilla Latte
16 Oz Brown Sugar Latte
16 Oz Iced Brown Sugar Latte
16 Oz Chai Latte
16 Oz Iced Chai Latte
16 Oz Lavender Chai Latte
16 Oz Iced Lavender Chai Latte
16 Oz Dirty Chai
16 Oz Iced Dirty Chai
16 Oz Caramel Latte
16 Oz Salted Caramel Latte
16 Oz Iced Caramel Latte
16 Oz Iced Salted Caramel Latte
TMB Mochas and Frappes
12 Oz Hot Mexican Mocha
16 Oz Hot Mexican Mocha
12 Oz Iced Mexican Mocha
16 Oz Iced Mexican Mocha
12 Oz Mexican Mocha Frappe
16 Oz Mexican Mocha Frappe
12 Oz White Chocolate Mocha
16 Oz White Chocolate Mocha
12 Oz Iced White Chocolate Mocha
16 Oz Iced White Chocolate Mocha
12 Oz White Chocolate Frappe
16 Oz White Chocolate Frappe
12 Oz Mocha
16 Oz Mocha
12 Oz Iced Mocha
16 Oz Iced Mocha
12 Oz Mocha Frappe
16 Oz Mocha Frappe
12 Oz Chai Frappe
16 Oz Chai Frappe
TMB Traditional
Espresso Prepared European Style
10 Oz Americano
12 Oz Americano
12 Oz Iced Americano
16 Oz Iced Americano
Cappuccino
8 oz
12 Oz Red Eye
16 Oz Red Eye
Cortado
4.5 oz
Pour Overs
12 oz
12 Oz Cold Brew
16 Oz Cold Brew
32 Oz Growler Cold Brew
12 Oz Nitro Cold Brew
16 Oz Nitro Cold Brew
32 Oz Growler Nitro Cold Brew
Drinks for the Kid in Us All
Lemonades
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Display Case Drinks
CBD Teas 12 oz
CBD Teas 16 oz
Food
Tommy's Toasts
Avocado Toast
Multigrain toast, avocado, cotija cheese everything seasoning, and balsamic vinaigrette
Cinnamon Toast
Toasted brioche, butter, cinnamon, and sugar
Peanut Butter and Syrup Toast
Toasted brioche, peanut butter, maple syrup, almond slivers, and chocolate syrup
Bagel with Butter
Toast with Butter
Bagel with Strawberry Jam
Strawberry or blueberry jam
Toast with Strawberry Jam
Strawberry or blueberry jam
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Dani's Delights
TMB Eats
Bagel Sandwich with Bacon
Bagel, bacon, and egg
Bagel Sandwich with Turkey Bacon
Bagel, turkey bacon, and egg
Bagel Sandwich with Sausage
Bagel, sausage patty, and egg
Bagel Sandwich with Turkey Sausage
Bagel, turkey sausage patty, and egg
English Muffin Sandwich with Bacon
English muffin, bacon, and egg
English Muffin Sandwich with Turkey Bacon
English muffin, turkey bacon, and egg
English Muffin Sandwich with Sausage
English muffin, sausage patty, and egg
English Muffin Sandwich with Turkey Sausage
English muffin, turkey sausage patty, and egg
Breakfast Burrito
Tortilla, sausage or bacon, cheese, potatoes, and eggs
Breakfast Turkey Burrito
Tortilla, turkey sausage or turkey bacon, cheese, potatoes, and eggs
Bacon Croissant Sandwich
Croissant, bacon, and egg
Sausage Croissant Sandwich
Croissant, bacon, and egg
Turkey Bacon Croissant
Croissant, bacon, and egg
Turkey Sausage Croissant
Croissant, bacon, and egg
Waffle
Dani's Dishes
Chicken Wrap
It has chicken breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce, and onions served with a choice of dressing
BLT
Mayo, red onion, bacon, tomato, and lettuce, on sourdough
ALT
Cream cheese, avocado, red onion, tomato, lettuce, and Cheddar cheese on multigrain
Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Avocado, lettuce, red onion, and chicken breast on a brioche bun
Salad
Lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese, and red onion
Grilled Cheese
Butter, provolone, mozzarella, mild cheddar cheese on sourdough
Turkey Sandwich
Your choice of bread, turkey, provolone cheese, tomato, lettuce, and red onion
Turkey Melt
Your choice of bread, provolone cheese, and turkey breakfast croissant sandwich served with your choice of sausage or bacon with one egg and Cheddar cheese
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Pepperoni Flatbread
Cheese Flatbread
5 Pieces Wings
Add buffalo to the wings flavors
10 Pieces Wings
Add buffalo to the wings flavors